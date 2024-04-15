PrimeRx Recognized for Outstanding Call Center Support in 2024 American Business Awards

PrimeRx wins 2024 Silver Stevie for exceptional call center support Post this

"We are truly honored to be recognized for our work in the critical customer service area," said PrimeRx President and Chief Executive Officer Ketan Mehta. "Our pharmacist customers rely on PrimeRx for technology-based solutions that facilitate their important work," Mehta noted. "But when a pharmacist has a question, or if a technology-related issue arises, it is imperative to have those concerns addressed quickly and completely. PrimeRx committed to improving performance in this critical area, and our Stevie Award recognition validates that we have been successful in our efforts.

Recent call center initiatives implemented by PrimeRx include:

Investments in personnel . This includes a focus on maintaining senior customer service agents while attracting new hires who demonstrate strong aptitude in both technology and service.

. This includes a focus on maintaining senior customer service agents while attracting new hires who demonstrate strong aptitude in both technology and service. Training protocols. New training practices have been implemented whereby all agents receive weekly "refresher" instruction, along with detailed information about all system upgrades and modifications.

New training practices have been implemented whereby all agents receive weekly "refresher" instruction, along with detailed information about all system upgrades and modifications. Investments in system infrastructure . The company upgraded its telephony system so that customer calls are quickly routed to the appropriate agent. Callers spend a minimal amount of time on hold, and mid-call transfers are kept to a minimum.

. The company upgraded its telephony system so that customer calls are quickly routed to the appropriate agent. Callers spend a minimal amount of time on hold, and mid-call transfers are kept to a minimum. Multiple entry points . Customers have options for accessing the contact center, based on personal preference. This includes direct access through the PrimeRx website, either via live chat or by submitting an email. Or, a pharmacist can call the contact center directly.

This marks the second consecutive year that PrimeRx has been honored with a Stevie Award. The company received a bronze award in 2023 for "Achievement in Product Innovation," which recognized continued success in developing technology solutions that respond to real-time pharmacy needs.

The Stevie Award program was launched in 2002 to highlight and honor achievements of organizations and professionals throughout the world. The American Business Awards is a division of the Stevie program, and honors organizations operating withing the United States. This year more than 2,300 nominations were submitted to the American Business Awards competition, representing organizations of all sizes and a multitude of industries.

"The Stevie Award is a coveted honor that truly reflects the 'best of the best,' Mehta noted. "We are humbled to be in such esteemed company, and inspired to continue our efforts to serve the pharmacy community."

2024 Stevie Awards were presented on Friday, April 12 in Las Vegas, NV.

About PrimeRx

PrimeRx, developed by Micro Merchant Systems, is an industry leading provider of pharmacy management solutions that have been embraced by thousands of pharmacies nationwide. With a commitment to technology-based innovation, PrimeRx empowers pharmacies to achieve operational excellence, which facilitates superior patient care. PrimeRx is deeply committed to its pharmacy customers, and the patients they serve. Learn more at https://www.primerx.io/ .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Sylvia Mendoza

[email protected]

SOURCE PrimeRx