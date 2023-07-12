Micro Merchant Systems Announces Partnership with InfiniTrak to Facilitate an Integrated Pharmacy DSCSA Compliance Solution.

PrimeRx

12 Jul, 2023, 09:06 ET

SYOSSET, N.Y., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Merchant Systems has announced a partnership with InfiniTrak LLC, a leading provider of software-based solutions that facilitate pharmacy compliance with the federal Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). This partnership allows Micro Merchant Systems, developer of the PrimeRx pharmacy management system, to offer InfiniTrak's integrated solution directly to its network of PrimeRx pharmacies.

"As our pharmacies are aware, the final DSCSA's critical 'track-and-trace' requirements take effect later this year," explained Micro Merchant Systems CEO Ketan Mehta. "PrimeRx already manages the Inventory portion effectively, including supporting the complete QR code scanning functionality to capture Lot #, Expiry date, GTIN, and Serial numbers. However, there are many other portions of the law that require integration with a vendor like InfiniTrak, a true and complete solution for Pharmacies. InfiniTrak provides a seamless way for pharmacies to fully meet this compliance requirement, along with other law requirements, without having to leave the PrimeRx platform."

The DSCSA was signed into law in 2013 to improve the safety of the nation's drug supply chain. Provisions of the law have been implemented over a multi-year period, culminating this year with a system to electronically identify and trace prescription drugs as they are distributed throughout the United States. Pharmacists, who serve as the last stop in the distribution supply chain, have several responsibilities under the law.

InfiniTrak allows pharmacies to meet compliance requirements with a suite of solutions developed precisely to accommodate DSCSA provisions. 

"DSCSA is a complex law with many moving parts," said Sam Pizzo, InfiniTrak's Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "We developed InfiniTrak as a way to help pharmacies meet their compliance requirements with minimal effort or disruption to their product receiving workflows."

"The PrimeRx network is a natural fit for InfiniTrak, and we are pleased to make our services available to these pharmacies," Pizzo added.

About Micro Merchant Systems
Micro Merchant Systems is a leading provider of technology-based solutions for the independent pharmacy community. The company's PrimeRx operating system serves as the solution's "command central." Pharmacies can add functionality, based on their unique needs, by choosing from an extensive portfolio of solution modules. All pharmacy types – single store, multi-store, compounding, long-term care, clinic, 340B, specialty, enterprise – rely on Micro Merchant Systems for innovative solutions that keep pace with rapidly-changing needs.
Contact: Michele Daniels
(516) 408-3999
[email protected]

About InfiniTrak
InfiniTrak is a pioneer and industry leader in track-and-trace technology. InfiniTrak was created with the dispenser in mind, utilizing user-friendly solutions that automate and improve functionality and easily integrate with pharmacy operations and systems. The company's intuitive tools simplify compliance, enabling full DSCSA compliance for current and upcoming FDA mandates.
Contact: Sam Pizzo
(844) 463-4641
[email protected]

SOURCE PrimeRx

