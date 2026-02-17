PrimeSource Building Products Announces Debut of Wolf Outdoor Living™ Portfolio

Innovative railing systems, decking and exterior finishes designed for today's outdoor lifestyles and tomorrow's building demands

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeSource Building Products, a North American leader in specialty branded building materials, announced today the debut of the Wolf Outdoor Living™ brand, bringing trusted railing, decking, and exterior finish collections together under one reliable source, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for every style, setting, and budget.

Wolf Outdoor Living now delivers the most expansive metal railing portfolio in the market, uniting multiple established brands and product portfolios under a single, Pro-focused brand supported by national and direct distribution. Through the benefit of multiple acquisitions, including Wolf Home Products® (August 2021), CityPost® (December 2024), Keylink® (January 2025), and Fortress® Railing (July 2025), PrimeSource is now positioned to accelerate its growth in the outdoor living category.

Unveiling Wolf Outdoor Living at the International Builders' Show

The Wolf Outdoor Living portfolio will be unveiled at the NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS), taking place February 17-19, 2026, in Orlando, FL. Located in the South Hall (S1119) of the Orange County Convention Center, the Wolf Outdoor Living exhibit will feature metal railing from Keylink, Fortress Railing, and CityPost. Additionally, Wolf Home Products exterior finish products and decking will be featured including, the newly launched Wolf Haven™ Decking.

A Complete, Pro-Focused Railing Portfolio

Wolf Outdoor Living brings clarity and simplicity to one of the most fragmented categories in outdoor living, beginning with railing by offering products that combine performance, design, and value across multiple tiers. By leveraging strong regional brands and high-performance systems, Wolf Outdoor Living brings them all together to help dealers and contractors grow through a comprehensive outdoor living product portfolio, consistent quality, and a commitment to delivering an easier, more streamlined experience.

"The evolution of the Wolf Outdoor Living brand positions us as the leader in metal railing, supporting contractors and dealers nationwide," said Bill Wolter, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Outdoor Living, PrimeSource. "In addition to a powerhouse railing offering, our decking, trim, and exterior finishes portfolio brings us one step closer to delivering complete outdoor environments that meet the needs of today's homeowners and tomorrow's code requirements."

Dealers and contractors should contact their local PrimeSource or Wolf Outdoor Living sales representative for more information. For more information on product offerings visit www.wolfhomeproducts.com/outdoor-living/ or contact the media relations team at 312.565.0044 ext. 1136.

About PrimeSource Building Products

PrimeSource Building Products® is a specialty branded building products company with a portfolio including fastening solutions, building materials, and outdoor living products serving residential and commercial new construction and remodeling customers. Home to the Grip-Rite®, Pro-Twist®, Wolf Outdoor Living™, and other premier building products brands, PrimeSource leverages worldwide sourcing capabilities and fulfillment centers nationwide to supply products for construction, including: collated fasteners, tools and accessories, hand-drive screws and nails, plus insulation, roofing and gypsum materials, perimeter security accessories, decking, railing and trim, among others.

For more information, please visit www.primesourcebp.com or call (800) 676-7777.

About Wolf Outdoor Living

Wolf Outdoor Living™ is a national leader in metal railing, decking, and exterior finishes with domestic manufacturing capabilities. The comprehensive outdoor living collections, including Keylink, Fortress Railing, CityPost, and Wolf Home Products, are now available under one reliable source, offering thousands of SKUs for every style, setting, and budget. Wolf Outdoor Living is a pro-focused brand supported by national and direct fulfillment; helping dealers and contractors grow through broader outdoor living product offerings, quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to delivering an easier, more streamlined experience.

For more information on product offerings, visit www.wolfhomeproducts.com/outdoor-living/

