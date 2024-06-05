Primestone Partners Names Relocation-Industry Veteran Robert Martini to its Technology Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Partners, a New York-based management company focused on strategic technology investments, announced that long-time relocation industry executive Robert Martini has joined the company's Technology Advisory Board. Martini is Senior Vice President of Global Relocation Direct Delivery for Sirva Worldwide, Inc., a leading global relocation and moving company.

Martini has more than 30 years of experience in relocation and mobility services, supply chain management, and strategic outsourcing. He assumed his present role at Sirva in 2022 following the company's merger with BGRS, a leading relocation company. Earlier he led the Global Supply Chain and Franchise programs for Oakwood Worldwide, a global serviced apartment provider that is now part of The Ascott Limited. Martini began his career at Cartus, a provider of corporate relocation services, where he led global procurement and outsourcing.

Martini also served as Executive Committee Member and Chairperson of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), the trade association supporting the global corporate housing industry.

"There are enormous opportunities for technology innovation that enhances the process of arranging temporary furnished housing for relocating employees and their families," said Martini. "To that end, I am thrilled to help guide Primestone's efforts to digitally connect the supply and demand sides of the corporate housing market."

Bruce Witherell, Chief Executive Officer of Primestone Partners, added that "Rob's experience in corporate housing and relocation management services addresses an important need for our Technology Advisory Board. His perspective will be critical as we innovate to better serve the needs of both the relocation management and temporary furnished housing industries."

About Primestone Partners

Primestone Partners is an investor/incubator with a history of investments in the hospitality and extended-stay housing market, including a leading software developer and a corporate housing solutions provider. The Company also offers advisory services to the mortgage, real estate, and technology industries. The principals at Primestone Partners have held senior management roles at leading investment banks, PE firms, GSEs, and at global and U.S. real estate operations. They have built companies, led multi-billion-dollar financings, engineered turnarounds, and launched start-ups for major financial institutions.

For more information, visit www.primestonepartners.com

SOURCE Primestone Partners