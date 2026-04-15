Primestone Partners' Zenya Connect Marketplace Now Integrated with Yardi®

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Partners, a New York-based strategic technology investor and incubator, today announced that Zenya Connect, its advanced B2B marketplace for temporary furnished housing, is now a fully qualified Yardi® Standard Interface Partner. Multifamily property managers and owners can now integrate with Zenya Connect through their Yardi PMS to seamlessly list and lease their units.

Zenya Connect, which was recently previewed at the WERC Global Conference and NMHC OPTECH 2025, is now live and operating a pilot program with select clients. The platform will officially launch in May.

The fully digital B2B marketplace simplifies the process of searching, booking and leasing corporate housing, lowering costs, providing transparent pricing and enabling real-time booking—all through an intuitive, AI-powered interface.

Multifamily property managers and owners using Yardi systems now can digitally upload property and unit details, including descriptions, photos and floorplans, directly into Zenya Connect, significantly reducing onboarding efforts. Similarly, they will be able to update availability and pricing information on Zenya Connect as often as four times a day.

The integration will also enable Zenya Connect to digitally deliver leads from fully vetted corporate applicants back to property managers and provide real-time dashboard reporting to supply-side clients.

"Our integration with the Yardi ecosystem is a key milestone for Zenya Connect and a critical part of our strategy to launch our marketplace with more than 100,000 units onboard, and then to grow that inventory to more than a million units over the next year," said Bruce Witherell, CEO of Primestone Partners. "We look forward to continuing our work with Yardi and our growing network of outstanding property owners and managers as we scale the marketplace."

For more information about Zenya Connect, visit zenyaconnect.com.

About Primestone Partners

Primestone Partners is an investor/incubator with a history of investments in the hospitality and extended-stay housing market, including a leading software developer and a corporate housing solutions provider. The Company also offers advisory services to the mortgage, real estate, and technology industries. In 2023, Primestone Partners acquired Zenya, a leading technology provider to the temporary housing and hospitality industries. The principals at Primestone Partners have held senior management roles at leading investment banks, PE firms, GSEs, and at global and U.S. real estate operations. They have built companies, led multi-billion-dollar financings, engineered turnarounds, and launched start-ups for major financial institutions. For more information, visit primestonepartners.com.

SOURCE Primestone Partners