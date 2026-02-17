PRIMEX, INC. WELCOMES CHRIS BROWN AS HEAD OF SALES FOR ONEVUE SENSE

Primex Inc. invests in its environmental monitoring solution, OneVue Sense®, by naming a new Head of Sales to usher the team into brand-new market segments and higher growth.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primex Inc., with its multiple technologies topping the environmental monitoring, synchronized time, and critical mass notification spaces, is excited to announce the hiring of Chris Brown as the Head of Sales for OneVue Sense, the market-leading enterprise-level environmental monitoring solution. In this role, Brown will guide the OneVue Sense sales team through a new era of growth and expansion into new markets.

With previous experience in environmental monitoring, Brown is poised to take the OneVue Sense team to new heights. Prior to joining Primex Inc., Brown led a Life Sciences Controlled Environment Division that specialized in delivering total cleanroom air management systems and sensor-based control solutions. His additional experience in BioPharma environmental monitoring uniquely positions him for success in positioning the healthcare-forward OneVue Sense solution to hospitals, health systems, biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and pharmacies nationwide.

"As Primex steps into 2026, we can think of no better leader than Chris to take our OneVue Sense sales efforts to the next level," said Mary Doizé, Chief Commercial Officer, Primex Family of Companies. "His extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental in solidifying and expanding OneVue Sense as the number one choice for healthcare facilities when it comes to highly secured, compliant IoT solutions."

The appointment of Brown as Head of Sales for OneVue Sense represents a significant investment that Primex Inc. is making to ensure healthcare facilities stay compliant and safe. As one of the key new hires at Primex Inc., Brown is looking forward to the challenge of maintaining the swift momentum that the OneVue Sense business exemplifies.

"I couldn't be more excited to join an exceptional team that's experienced quite a level of success already," Brown said. "Although I may be head of sales, I truly believe that we will succeed as a team together to bring process optimization and technology that brings peace of mind to more doctors, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, and facility staff."

Part of the Primex Family of Companies, Primex, Inc. is the leading provider of solutions that automate and maintain facility compliance, increase efficiencies, enhance safety, and reduce risk for enterprise organizations in the healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government vertical markets. Often utilizing a facility's existing network infrastructure, Primex, Inc. solutions automate, monitor, document, and report essential activities usually performed by the facility management staff, including time synchronization and environmental, temperature, and event monitoring. Primex, Inc. has been named a Best Place to Work since 2016, thanks to its values of customer obsession, getting things done, improving the business, mutual respect, and work/life balance.

