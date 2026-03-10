PRIMEX, INC. WELCOMES MIKE ALBRIZZI AS CHANNEL DIRECTOR FOR PRIMEX SYNC

Primex Inc. bolsters Primex Sync, its Synchronized Time Solution, by naming a new Channel Director to grow its dedicated network of partners.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primex Inc., a market-leader in technologies within the synchronized time, environmental monitoring, and critical mass notification spaces, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Mike Albrizzi as the Channel Director for Primex Sync, the top Synchronized Time Solution for facilities nationwide. In this role, Albrizzi will support an expanding network of dedicated Primex Sync channel partners, helping them strengthen their businesses and deepen customer impact through the Primex Sync Partner Program.

With over 30 years of experience working with and building partner ecosystems, Albrizzi is poised to strengthen the new Primex Sync Partner Program. Before joining Primex Inc., Albrizzi held senior channel leadership roles at various companies, scaling world-class channel programs and teams. His proven track record will deliver long-term value to both Primex Sync and Primex Partners alike.

"Mike was undoubtedly our top choice for the Primex Sync Channel Director," said Mary Doizé, Chief Commercial Officer, Primex Family of Companies. "With his extensive background, balanced approach, and strategic mind, we're confident that he'll continue to make Primex Sync thrive with many strong, professional partners who are excited about the value our products deliver."

The naming of Albrizzi as Channel Director for Primex Sync coincides with a revamped Primex Sync Partner Program. Launched in late 2025, the program features new exclusive webinars, benefits, enhancements, strategies, resources, and insights to best set up Primex Sync partners for success. As just one of the key hew hires at Primex Inc., Albrizzi is excited to continue the momentum that the new Primex Sync Partner Program has generated.

"I'm thrilled to join the proven Primex Sync team," Albrizzi said. "I look forward to working with the team to create new partnerships, solidify existing partnerships, and grow our overall partner community. Through delivering trustworthy synchronized time to our customers, my goal is to ensure that both our team and our partner community experience valuable wins, just like our customers do with our product."

Part of the Primex Family of Companies, Primex, Inc. is the leading provider of solutions that automate and maintain facility compliance, increase efficiencies, enhance safety, and reduce risk for enterprise organizations in the healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government vertical markets. Often utilizing a facility's existing network infrastructure, Primex, Inc. solutions automate, monitor, document, and report essential activities usually performed by the facility management staff, including time synchronization and environmental, temperature, and event monitoring. Primex, Inc. has been named a Best Place to Work since 2016, thanks to its values of customer obsession, getting things done, improving the business, mutual respect, and work/life balance.

