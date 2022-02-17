PrimeXBT Announces New Trading Academy Educational Website

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset platform offering a comprehensive suite of trading products and cryptocurrency services, has announced the launch of an all-new educational website for traders.

New PrimeXBT Trading Academy Educational Website Now Live

The new educational website, PrimeXBT Trading Academy, offers traders of any experience or skill level extensive learning and reference materials focused on all things cryptocurrency trading.

Newcomers can learn the basics about blockchain or the various sub-sectors of the cryptocurrency industry, such as NFTs. Intermediate users will find plenty of guides designed to take them to the next level, while professionals can brush up on the latest trends and stay on top of current market developments.

Crypto Trading Education Developed With Over 20 Years Experience

PrimeXBT Trading Academy's trading expert Dirk Hartig presents trading strategies and market update videos based on over 20+ years of live market experience and research. Hartig also offers exclusive insight on current news and events, along with in-depth analysis as the host of That Crypto Show!

"Knowledge is power! The PrimeXBT Trading Academy combined with my 23 years of unique market wisdom will arm traders with the education necessary to get results and become profitable," said Dirk Hartig, PrimeXBT trading expert.

Learn To Get The Most From The PrimeXBT Platform

In addition to exclusive tips on how to trade or step up your game, there is a massive library of tutorials on how to utilize all of the various features available on PrimeXBT.

Tutorial videos include walkthroughs of making a deposit, funding a margin account, accessing yield account staking, or setting up a Covesting copy trading account. With so many trading tools and features under one roof, PrimeXBT Trading Academy's tutorials offer helpful guidance through each aspect of the platform.

The PrimeXBT trading academy is now live and available to all users today.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a multi-award-winning fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities synthetic contract trading infrastructure. The platform provides access to a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security, liquidity and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. PrimeXBT also offers the Covesting copy-trading module, which allows users to browse through hundreds of trading strategies provided by other traders, and automatically copy their trading activity.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com .

Follow PrimeXBT on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE PrimeXBT