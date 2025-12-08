PrimeXBT Empowers the Future through Education in South Africa

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , a leading crypto and CFD broker, has expanded its commitment to empowering the future through education as part of its global CSR activities by supporting two schools in Johannesburg: Theo Wassenaar Primary School and Baitul Ilhaam Special Needs School. The initiative reflects the company's long-term dedication to inclusion, learning, and community development across South Africa.

As part of this effort, PrimeXBT is covering tuition fees for children from both schools to help remove financial barriers to education. The company has continued its partnership with Theo Wassenaar Primary School to assist students from disadvantaged backgrounds and extended its support to Baitul Ilhaam Special Needs School, funding fees for 22 learners. The school provides specialised care and access to therapy services that are essential to the learners' development and well-being.

"Education should be inclusive and accessible for all," said Sihle Tuta, Head of Region at PrimeXBT South Africa. "By supporting these schools, we aim to empower the next generation with equal opportunities to learn and grow, regardless of background or circumstances."

PrimeXBT's CSR initiatives in South Africa form a part of broader community-driven efforts across the globe. Previous company projects have included providing scholarships for students in Vietnam and supporting back-to-school programmes in Mexico to improve access to learning and essential resources.

As PrimeXBT continues to expand its global presence, the company remains committed to making a positive difference that extends beyond trading. Through its ongoing CSR activities, PrimeXBT strives to create lasting, real-world impact for future generations.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto derivative exchange trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities and shares, and a deep suite of Crypto Futures and Crypto CFDs, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

PrimeXBT

