PrimeXBT Debuts Crypto Market's First-ever Telegram Bot for Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform offering up to 1000x leverage across forex, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, has announced the debut of a new Telegram bot designed to provide traders with up-to-the-minute market and position data – a first-of-its-kind tool among cryptocurrency exchanges.

Introducing the PrimeXBT Telegram Bot

PrimeXBT has become the first trading platform in the cryptocurrency market to introduce a Telegram market and position data bot to traders. The all-new Telegram bot acts as a trader's personal dispatch for important key data points, providing them with the fastest access to the most critical market and position information right at their fingertips.

The Telegram bot can deliver the following information to all traders registered to the PrimeXBT trading platform:

Position Status - The Telegram bot displays the current status of any open trade positions, including size, side, entry price, and more.

Available/Used Margin - The Telegram bot provides traders with updates on the amount of margin currently being used across all positions on the platform, along with what margin is left remaining and available for additional positions to be opened.

Pending Order - The Telegram bot indicates the status of any pending orders to see if they have executed, or to give a refresher on what orders were set and at what price point.

PnL - The Telegram bot supplies updates on the current unrealized profit and loss across all active positions.

Current Balance - The Telegram bot offers up-to-date info on the available account balance remaining.

On-the-Go Access To Market Data, Trading Insights, and Support

In addition to data on a trader's personal portfolio, PnL, orders, positions, and more, the Telegram bot can also supply immediate market information and price data across all of the available assets on PrimeXBT, including commodities, stock indices, the world's most popular forex currencies, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and many more.

Beyond market data, the PrimeXBT Telegram bot can also act as another gateway to the platform's industry-recognized customer support team. Any requests or comments made to the Telegram bot will be redirected to PrimeXBT's support staff available 24/7, who will respond promptly via Telegram's private messaging functionality.

The all-new Telegram bot can oftentimes be a faster-loading option for active traders on the go with limited time, or with poor internet connections. The Telegram bot will result in faster response times, and traders armed with an abundance of data and a clear understanding of what's going on in the market currently along with additional insight into their own positions and orders.

The bot was designed with security in mind, and can only be used in conjunction with two-factor authentication, ensuring user's accounts are safe and secure at all times.

Future Bot Functionality to Join Platform's Rapidly Growing Feature Set

In the future, updates to the Telegram bot will enable PrimeXBT users to execute trades or alter orders or open positions using the bot itself, for the fastest possible order execution and unmatched platform accessibility.

The new Telegram bot is the latest of many features added to PrimeXBT in recent months, including a new, lower, discounted fee structure, advanced AML protection, a cutting-edge mobile app for iOS and Android devices, additional crypto assets for even more opportunity for profit, and much more.

Traders interested in learning more about the new Telegram bot can visit a PrimeXBT blog post dedicated to the subject with further details on the bot's functionality and feature set.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices and Commodities trading infrastructure with up to 1000x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.



