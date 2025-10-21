PrimeXBT Expands MT5 Offering with ZeroStop Account, Delivering Greater Flexibility for Active Traders

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , a global multi-asset broker, has introduced the ZeroStop account on MetaTrader 5, expanding its MT5 lineup to three account types: Standard, ZeroStop, and Pro.

The new account introduces a 0% stop-out level, giving traders full control over margin and liquidation behavior while maintaining the Standard account's 20% cashback and access to 170+ markets. Designed for active traders, ZeroStop offers flexible trading conditions with no enforced stop-out, supporting advanced risk management and higher-exposure strategies. Traders should remain mindful that this setup carries a higher degree of risk and requires careful management.

All three MT5 account types are designed to meet different trading styles and experience levels. The Standard account remains the go-to option for everyday trading, offering 170+ markets, spreads from 0.2, leverage up to 1:1000, and a 20% cashback reward. The new ZeroStop account shares similar conditions but removes the 50% stop-out level, providing broader exposure while maintaining cashback rewards. Meanwhile, the MT5 Pro account is tailored for high-volume and experienced traders, offering spreads from 0.1, leverage up to 1:2000, and a 5% cashback across selected markets.

This expansion reinforces PrimeXBT's position as a one-stop trading destination for all types of traders, offering MetaTrader 5 integrated with Crypto Futures, the Exchange, and PXTrader. Together, they create an all-in-one trading environment where every trader can find the right balance of flexibility, exposure, and rewards for their strategy.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

