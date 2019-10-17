PrimeXBT Debuts New Fee Structure Lowering Fees Up to 50% For Active Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform offering up to 500x leverage across forex, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, has announced the debut of a new, progressive fee system, rewarding the platform's most active traders with up to a 50% discount on all trading fees.

Progressive, Three-Level Discounted Fee System

PrimeXBT continues to bolster its competitive advantage by reducing the already low fees offered on its advanced trading platform, encouraging increased trading activity and allowing traders to retain even more of the profit generated from successful positions.

The new, lower fee system includes three different discount levels, including:

0 - 300 BTC Turnover (30 day rolling)

This trading tier will have access to PrimeXBT's recently-reduced, competitive trading fees.

300 - 600 BTC Turnover (30 day rolling)

Traders with over 300 BTC and up to 600 BTC turnover within a 30-day period will have access to an exclusive 25% discount.

600+ BTC Turnover (30 day rolling)

The highest level of savings is awarded to traders on the platform with 600 BTC or greater turnover within a 30-day period, with an exclusive 50% discount – twice the savings of the second level.

The newly introduced fee structure applies to all of the assets traded on PrimeXBT, including forex, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, across all trading fees. The discounted fees are designed not only to reward the most active users on the platform with even larger profit margins and faster capital growth, but will also encourage and promote additional growth and trading activity on the platform.

Account Status Widget Added To PrimeXBT Platform

To coincide with the new, three-level discounted fee system, the PrimeXBT account section will now include an additional Account Status widget in the Account section of the website that displays any trading fee discounts. There, clients will be able to view any discounts applied to their accounts, whether they are exclusive or promotional.

PrimeXBT often extends additional promotional discounts to its users, offering even more ways for its customers to grow their profits. The new Account Status widget is designed to automatically apply the best discount possible. If no promotional discount that achieves greater savings is available, the system will automatically default to the new, three-level discount systems and already low, competitive trading fees.

The new widget will also offer users a real-time view of their progress toward each individual level of discounted fees and saving.

PrimeXBT continues to aggressively grow its user base and attract the most active traders across all financial markets. PrimeXBT officials commented on the new fee structure, saying "because we offer exposure to so many different assets and markets, and cater to both novices and experienced professional traders, the range in capital and therefore trading turnover varies by a wide margin," adding that "new traders will enjoy our competitive fees, while the most active traders on our platform will be rewarded with up to a 50% reduction in trading fees across all assets."

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices and Commodities trading infrastructure with up to 500x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.

