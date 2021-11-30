PrimeXBT Introduces Contests Module, Launches Global Trading Competition

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset platform offering a comprehensive suite of trading products and cryptocurrency services, has announced the launch of an all-new Contests module .

The Contests module allows PrimeXBT users to participate in a variety of trading competitions directly on the platform.

Trading competitions are entirely risk-free, requiring no deposit or starting capital. Users trade with virtual funds provided by the platform. All trading performance data is made transparent within a global leaderboard system, which ranks participants in real-time.

Both weekly and monthly competitions are set up to educate Contest Modulenewcomers to markets in a simulated risk-free environment while they trade and learn as they go, entice professional traders to show off their skills on a global level, and encourage partners to engage with audiences unlike ever before with branded trading competitions.

"We believe that the Contests module is a stand-out new addition to our existing suite of innovative trading tools and features, fitting our goals around engaging with and educating the trading community. All participants will be able to try out trading strategies and put their experience to the test while using completely safe virtual funds and real-time market data while also competing for generous rewards," a PrimeXBT spokesperson commented.

Grand Trading Competition Launches With $100,000 In Prizes

To facilitate a rapid onboarding of new users to the Contests module and build buzz surrounding the module's competitive spirit, PrimeXBT is launching the first-ever Grand Trading Competition with up to $100,000 in prizes awarded to up to ten winners.

The first-place winner will receive a $50,000 reward credited to his PrimeXBT margin account immediately after the competition is finished, while the second-place runner-up will receive $20,000, and third place will get $10,000. Depending on their ranking, all other winners will be rewarded with prizes between $500 and $7,000.

The Contests module is just the latest in an ever-growing list of features, including yield accounts, copy trading, and the most extensive list of assets available from a single account.

