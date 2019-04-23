PrimeXBT Launches Forex, Indices, and Commodities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , a 4th generation cryptocurrency trading platform offering 100x leverage on long and short positions, high liquidity, and a customizable user interface, has further enhanced its asset offering to traders worldwide by introducing forex, indices, and commodities.

Starting today, PrimeXBT, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will begin offering margin trading across 18 currency pairs, spot contracts for gold and silver, and CFD contracts for oil, gas, and the world's most popular indices. The new asset types will accommodate global traders from traditional financial markets, and expose cryptocurrency traders to other popular financial instruments.

In light of the newly introduced trading instruments, PrimeXBT has announced a limited time event, offering fee-free trading for all CFD and FX instruments from April 23, 2019 to May 1, 2019.

PrimeXBT will offer the following trading pairs and CFD contracts:

Pairs



CFD

Symbol Instrument Name

Symbol Instrument Name AUD/CAD Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar

XBR/USD UK Brent AUD/CHF Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc

XTI/USD US Crude Oil AUD/JPY Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen

XNG/USD US Natural Gas AUD/USD Australian Dollar / US Dollar

GER30 Germany 30 EUR/AUD Euro / Australian Dollar

SPX US SPX500 EUR/CAD Euro / Canadian Dollar

NDX US Tech 100 EUR/CHF Euro / Swiss Franc

HSI Hong Kong 50 EUR/GBP Euro / Great Britain Pound

AUS200 Australia 200 EUR/JPY Euro / Japanese Yen

J225 Japan 225 EUR/USD Euro / US Dollar

UK100 UK 100 GBP/AUD Great British Pound / Australian Dollar





GBP/CAD Great British Pound / Canadian Dollar





GBP/CHF Great Britain Pound / Swiss Franc





GBP/JPY Great Britain Pound / Japanese Yen





GBP/USD Great Britain Pound / US Dollar





USD/CAD US Dollar / Canadian Dollar





USD/CHF US Dollar / Swiss Franc





USD/JPY US Dollar / Japanese Yen





XAG/USD Spot Silver USD





XAU/USD Spot Gold USD







PrimeXBT's spokesperson commented on the platform's latest offering, explaining that "PrimeXBT was built on a foundation of decades of experience and learnings from traditional financial markets. We're taking those lessons learned and applying them to the cryptocurrency space to create a one-stop-shop for traders across any financial instrument. Now, cryptocurrency traders will be able to expand their horizons and begin trading in new asset classes, further diversifying their portfolios and trading skillsets." "We are thrilled to offering forex, indices, and commodities to crypto traders," the spokesperson added.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. PrimeXBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.

