CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider, has won two awards at the World Business Outlook Awards 2026, receiving Best Trading Conditions – Asia and Best Forex & CFD Broker – Asia. This recognition underscores the company's leadership in delivering consistently high-performance trading conditions, combining pricing efficiency, execution reliability, and platform innovation.

PrimeXBT receives ‘Best Trading Conditions’ and ‘Best Forex & CFD Broker’ awards for Asia

PrimeXBT provides access to more than 350 global markets through a unified trading environment that integrates PXTrader 2.0 and MetaTrader 5. This includes MT5 Pro for more advanced strategies, alongside PXTrader 2.0, which combines CFDs and Crypto Futures within a single account. This gives traders the flexibility to engage with multiple asset classes and strategies from one ecosystem, designed to accommodate different trading styles and experience levels.

The offering is supported by superior trading conditions and performance, including competitive pricing with reduced CFD spreads through the VIP tiers program, zero deposit and withdrawal fees, execution speeds below 30 milliseconds, and 99.98% platform uptime. The trading environment is further enhanced by advanced features such as cross and isolated leverage, hedge and netting modes, multiple order types, and TradingView-powered charting with 100+ indicators, alongside flexible funding options with over 100 payment methods, all within a transparent trading environment.

As the shift toward crypto–TradFi integration accelerates, PrimeXBT is pioneering this convergence by enabling traders to use digital assets as trading capital to access global markets. This unlocks broader opportunities across asset classes and allows for more efficient allocation as volatility shifts between markets.

Commenting on the recognition, Jonatan Randin, Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT, said: "Market conditions are becoming more fragmented, with volatility rotating between asset classes rather than concentrating in a single market. In this environment, the ability to access and manage multiple exposures within one infrastructure is becoming a key advantage, allowing traders to adapt more efficiently to changing macro and liquidity cycles."

These awards reinforce PrimeXBT's position as a leading multi-asset broker, setting a benchmark for performance, transparency, and seamless cross-market access in line with the realities of today's global financial landscape.

To learn more, users can visit PrimeXBT website.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, users should consider whether they understand how these leveraged products work and whether they can afford the high risk of losing their money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in their jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

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SOURCE PrimeXBT