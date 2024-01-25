Primis Financial Corp. Reports Earnings per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Announces Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc.

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year-to-date period in 2023, the Company reported earnings available to common and diluted earnings per share of $9.9 million and $0.40, respectively, compared to $17.5 million and $0.71, respectively, in the same period in 2022. Earnings for the year-to-date period in 2023 include $13.0 million or $0.53 per diluted share of after-tax nonrecurring charges and goodwill impairment.

Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. ("PFH") is a separate legal entity that owns the rights to the Panacea Financial brand and intellectual property with a goal of growing and monetizing those assets. The Panacea Financial Division of Primis Bank has a partnership agreement with PFH and is the primary bank partner as of year-end 2023. In late December 2023, PFH completed a $24.5 million Series B financing round lead by a global venture capital firm. Proceeds from the raise will allow PFH to further invest in its strong brand and product offerings including upgraded technology platforms to further serve customers. As part of the financing round, Primis acquired approximately 19% of PFH for an immaterial purchase price due to previous operating losses in the Panacea Financial Division. At December 31, 2023, the implied fair market value of Primis' investment in PFH based on the capital raise valuation was approximately $20 million.

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Primis commented, "We are excited that the hard work of the Panacea and Primis Bank teams has resulted in a very successful capital raise with sophisticated investors. This is a tremendous vote of confidence in what we have been building over the past three years and will allow the Panacea team to keep building out their brand and capabilities while taking their business to the next level. Importantly, Panacea's material improvement in profitability during 2023 combined with this infusion of capital immediately improves the level and reliability of earnings that Primis Bank will enjoy from the relationship and should be very accretive to future operations."

"Primis has been a tremendous partner since we launched Panacea in late 2020 and we are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series B funding round," said Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-founder of Panacea Financial. "Our goal is to build a widely diversified and deeply integrated suite of financial products and services for doctors, their practices, and ultimately the broader healthcare industry. Both Panacea and Primis are excited about what we can accomplish together."

Because of the substantial activities between PFH and the Panacea Financial Division of Primis, and limited activities of PFH outside of its relationship with Primis at December 31, 2023, a thorough analysis of GAAP requires Primis to consolidate PFH for financial reporting purposes. As a result, all PFH balance sheet and income statement items are reflected in the financial statements of Primis. References to noncontrolling interests reflect the interests in PFH of owners other than Primis. The analysis for consolidation is a highly technical exercise and is required to be evaluated regularly as facts and circumstances change. Management anticipates that the increasing level of activity at PFH will ultimately lead to deconsolidation in subsequent quarters.

PFH also elected to reimburse Primis for certain personnel expenses for 2023 to compensate for a profitability target shortfall in the Panacea Financial Division for the 2023 fiscal year as defined in the partnership agreement between PFH and Primis Bank. Total reimbursement was $2.81 million and was reflected in the fourth quarter of 2023. A substantial majority of the loss in noncontrolling interest is primarily attributed to this reimbursement of costs to Primis Bank by PFH.

Financial Highlights

The results of the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected material improvement in operating results across several fronts. Notably, the Company:

Increased operating return on average assets (1) to 89 basis points, up from 81 basis points in the third quarter of 2023

to 89 basis points, up from 81 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 Generated a margin of 3.36%, up from 3.01% linked quarter. Excluding accounting adjustments from a third-party managed portfolio discussed below, margin for the fourth quarter was 3.09%.

Opened over 2,000 new deposit account relationships totaling $75 million with a weighted average cost of only 2.96%.

with a weighted average cost of only 2.96%. Sold approximately $16 million of loans for gains of approximately $0.3 million and participated out another $15 million to manage balance sheet capacity.

of loans for gains of approximately and participated out another to manage balance sheet capacity. Noninterest expense was $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 was by impacted the consolidation of PFH and higher expenses due to a third party managed portfolio while the third quarter of 2023 included a $11.2 million goodwill impairment expense. Excluding these items and nonrecurring expenses, mortgage expenses and unfunded commitment reserve expense, noninterest expense was $18.7 million in the fourth quarter, down from $20 . 5 million in the third quarter of 2023 on a comparable basis.

for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 was by impacted the consolidation of PFH and higher expenses due to a third party managed portfolio while the third quarter of 2023 included a goodwill impairment expense. Maintained peer-group leading liquidity with only $105 million of wholesale funding and $113 million of off-balance sheet funds swept off at December 31, 2023 .

of wholesale funding and of off-balance sheet funds swept off at . 61% reduction in linked-quarter nonperforming assets to only $7.7 million excluding SBA guarantees

excluding SBA guarantees Grew all capital ratios including TCE/TA which is now at 7.99%. Leverage ratio increased to 8.93%.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Dennis J. Zember Jr., President and CEO stated, "2023 was a challenging year for the industry and our bank. But through it all, we actually grew revenue by $14 million or 11%. Our work in earlier years positioned us well and allowed us to continue growing loans (by 9.1%) but growing deposits even faster (20.1%). We finished the year with very low NPAs and wholesale borrowings and solid capital levels that we believe can accommodate continued growth at measured levels. Most importantly, we completed a restructuring of the Bank with some branch consolidation that when taken with our other successes points to continued improvement in overall profitability through the coming year."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased approximately $3.1 million to $30.3 million during the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023 largely due to $2.6 million of accretion in the fourth quarter related to a third-party managed portfolio (largely offset by a comparable amount in noninterest expense) versus $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding this accretion, net interest income increased to $27.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $26.8 million linked-quarter. For the year-to-date period in 2023, the Company reported $108 million of net interest income excluding accounting accretion compared to $103 million in 2022, an increase of 4.7%. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net interest margin of 3.36% versus 3.01% for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding accretion, margin increased 10 basis points to 3.09% in the fourth quarter.

Interest income on earning assets increased during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $54.7 million compared to $50.8 million during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the accretion described above, interest income increased to $52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $50.5 million during the third quarter of 2023. Yield on earning assets and loans held for investment were 6.08% and 6.33%, respectively. Excluding accretion, yield on earning assets and loans held for investment were 5.79% and 6.01%, up 22 basis points and 21 basis points, respectively, from the third quarter of 2023.

Interest expense increased $0.7 million to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits increased 9 basis points to 2.69% in the fourth quarter from 2.60% in the third quarter of 2023. Management continues to leverage the strong liquidity generated by the Bank's digital platform to conservatively manage the cost of deposits in the core bank. As highlighted by the table below, core bank deposit costs increased 3 basis points to 1.94% in the fourth quarter while the cost of wholesale funding options, using three-month FHLB advance rates as a proxy, were 5.56% on average in the quarter.



4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22











Core Bank Int. Exp. $ 12,125 $ 12,380 $ 11,823 $ 9,343 $ 5,183 Digital Platform Int. Exp. $ 10,162 $ 9,196 $ 12,960 $ 5,701 $ 127











Core Bank Avg. Noninterest-bearing $ 472,630 $ 471,813 $ 472,416 $ 555,771 $ 648,051 Core Bank Avg. Interest-bearing deposits (IBD) $ 2,008,386 $ 2,099,617 $ 2,155,212 $ 2,149,650 $ 2,027,211 Digital Platform Avg. IBD $ 800,963 $ 723,145 $1,052,603 $ 481,072 $ 14,691











Core Bank Cost of IBD 2.40 % 2.34 % 2.20 % 1.76 % 1.01 % Core Bank Cost of Deposits 1.94 % 1.91 % 1.80 % 1.40 % 0.77 % Digital Platform Cost of IBD 5.03 % 5.05 % 4.94 % 4.81 % 3.42 %











Avg. 3M FHLB Rate 5.56 % 5.54 % 5.31 % 4.96 % 4.40 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased during the fourth quarter to $9.0 million compared to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding credit enhancement income from a third-party managed portfolio, noninterest income decreased $2.0 million to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, largely due to decreased mortgage banking activity. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank realized $0.3 million of gains associated with the sale of Panacea commercial and consumer loans, down slightly from $0.5 million of gains recognized in the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Management considers the core expense burden that adjusts for certain items such as those that are volume dependent (e.g., mortgage banking related) or nonoperational (e.g. accounting accruals for the third-party managed loan portfolio and changes in the reserve for unfunded commitments). The following table illustrates the degree to which the Company has improved its operating expense burden during 2023:



4Q23 3Q23 4Q22

YTD23 YTD22 Reported Non-Interest Expense 29,836 37,066 29,106

124,868 92,376 Less:











Goodwill Impairment

(11,150)



(11,150)

Mortgage Expenses (4,785) (5,108) (5,357)

(20,152) (9,361) Branch Closure and Other Nonrecurring (643) (200) (1,175)

(2,331) (1,175) Effect of Consolidating PFH (2,813)





(2,813)

Effects of Third-Party Managed Portfolio (2,823) (337) (1,369)

(4,548) (1,369) Reserve for Unfunded Commitment (67) 257 (36)

325 (409) Core Operating Expense Burden 18,705 20,528 21,169

84,199 80,062

As noted above, the core expense burden increased $4.1 million or 5.2% during the year. Mr. Zember noted, "The restructuring activities we undertook in the second quarter of 2023 were supplemented in the third and fourth quarter, resulting in a noticeable improvement in expenses. Our run rate on expenses in the fourth quarter mirror levels we experienced in 2022 despite substantially higher revenues and asset levels."

Taxes

Tax expense for the fourth quarter was $0.4 million versus expense of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter reflects the recognition of approximately $1.1 million of R&D tax credits the Bank is recovering from development work on the Bank's digital banking platform over the past three years. The remaining differences are largely due to adjustments to accruals for the 2023 tax year. The Company expects the effective tax rate in 2024 to be approximately 18.5%.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans held for investment increased to $3.21 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.17 billion at September 30, 2023. The Company sold or participated out approximately $31 million of loans in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusting for these activities, loans would have increased 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the third quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were $7.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.6 million at September 30, 2023, while loans rated substandard or doubtful decreased to $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decline was largely attributable to one remaining assisted living problem credit outstanding at September 30, 2023 that was resolved in early October. The Bank had no other real estate owned at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Of this provision, $3.0 million was due to charge-offs for the loan portfolio with a third-party credit enhancement described previously. This portion of the provision is fully offset by a gain recorded in noninterest income and has no effect on net income. Excluding this provision amount, the provision for loan losses would have been $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 due lowered modeled losses on certain portfolios, particularly Panacea commercial loans and Life Premium Finance. As a percentage of loans, excluding PPP balances, the allowance for credit losses was 1.06% and 1.13% at the end of the fourth and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

Net charge-offs were $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the losses that are covered by a third-party, the fourth quarter of 2023 would have experienced $2.0 million of net charge-offs versus $2.2 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs, excluding those losses covered by the third party were $6.5 million, or 0.20%, in 2023 compared to $4.3 million, or 0.16%, in 2022.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits on the balance sheet at December 31, 2023 decreased to $3.27 billion from $3.29 billion at September 30, 2023 with excess deposits and associated cash balances swept off the balance sheet to optimize liquidity. Swept deposits receive full FDIC coverage, bringing the Bank's percentage of uninsured or unsecured deposits to 22%. Liquidity sources represent almost 174% of uninsured or unsecured deposits as of December 31, 2023, up substantially from December 31, 2022.

Deposit growth in the Bank continues to benefit from better technology and unique convenience factors. During the fourth quarter, the community bank attracted $58 million in new deposit relationships with a weighted average cost of 2.37%. V1BE, the Bank's proprietary invitation-only delivery tool, increased total users by 16% during the fourth quarter of 2023, from 1,013 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 to 1,179 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter, the Bank opened approximately 1,000 new deposit account on the digital platform with a weighted average cost of 4.94%. This new customer growth is a direct result of referrals made to us by existing customers with no marketing costs incurred. At quarter end, the Bank had over 14,000 digital accounts with $910 million in total deposits and average balances of $63 thousand.

As of December 31, 2023, the Bank has $75 million of brokered CDs that mature in the middle of 2024 and $30 million of overnight FHLB advances. The Bank has no other wholesale funding and has $113 million of deposits currently sweeping to other banks.

Digital Lines of Business

The Panacea Financial Division continues to experience substantial growth alongside the development of the nationally-recognized Panacea Financial brand. The Panacea Financial Division finished the fourth quarter of 2023 with approximately $322 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $4.1 million from September 30, 2023. As highlighted above, the division sold approximately $16 million of loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 for a pre-tax gain of $0.3 million.

Panacea-related customer deposits increased to $56 million at December 31, 2023, up 5% from September 30, 2023 and a higher growth rate than the growth in loans for the fourth quarter of 2023. Coupled with loan sales, the Panacea Financial Division is expected to continue increasing the amount with which it self-funds its balance sheet.

The Life Premium Finance ("LPF") division ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with outstanding balances, net of deferred fees, of $382 million, compared to $361 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, or an increase of 5.9%. LPF also participated out approximately $15 million of loans in the fourth quarter.

Primis Mortgage had a pre-tax loss of $733 thousand in the fourth quarter due to the expected seasonal slowdown in mortgage activity and increased hedging costs due to the rate volatility in the quarter. Primis Mortgage continues to aggressively manage costs to preserve profitability in a lower volume environment. The locked loan pipeline decreased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 to $23.1 million from $41.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Activity has increased as expected through January 2024 and the Company expects continued growth in production and profitability throughout 2024.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per common share as of December 31, 2023 was $16.09, an increase of $0.60 from September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.23, an increase of $0.61 from September 30, 2023. Common shareholders' equity was $397 million, or 10.25% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity(1) at December 31, 2023 was $302 million, or 7.99% of tangible assets(1). After-tax unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased by $8.7 million to $21.8 million due to decreases in market interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company has the intent and ability to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024. This is Primis' forty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2023, Primis had $3.9 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Primis Financial Corp.































Financial Highlights (unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.



For Twelve Months Ended:

Variance







































Selected Performance Ratios: 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022



4Q 2023 4Q 2022

YTD

Return on average assets 0.84 % (0.36 %) (0.03 %) 0.58 % 0.35 %

120 bps 49 bps

0.25 % 0.53 %

(28) bps Operating return on average assets(1) 0.89 % 0.81 % 0.08 % 0.58 % 0.08 %

8

81



0.58 % 0.50 %

8

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1) 1.22 % (0.03 %) 0.36 % 1.27 % 1.32 %

124

(11)



0.70 % 1.02 %

(32)

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1) 1.29 % 1.14 % 0.50 % 1.27 % 0.98 %

16

31



1.04 % 0.89 %

15

Return on average common equity 8.37 % (3.54 %) (0.27 %) 5.64 % 3.04 %

1,191

533



2.51 % 4.35 %

(184)

Operating return on average common equity(1) 8.89 % 7.80 % 0.90 % 5.64 % 0.71 %

109

818



5.79 % 4.10 %

168

Operating return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.82 % 10.69 % 1.23 % 7.69 % 0.98 %

114

1,084



7.86 % 5.59 %

227

Cost of funds

2.85 % 2.75 % 2.83 % 2.20 % 1.19 %

9

165



2.66 % 0.75 %

191

Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.01 % 2.64 % 3.15 % 3.67 %

36

(31)



3.03 % 3.39 %

(35)

Core net interest margin(1) 3.36 % 3.01 % 2.64 % 3.15 % 3.68 %

35

(32)



3.03 % 3.40 %

(36)

Gross loans to deposits 98.28 % 96.13 % 96.30 % 83.39 % 108.24 %

2 pts (10) pts

98.28 % 108.24 %

(10) pts Efficiency ratio

76.04 % 99.97 % 88.42 % 69.26 % 71.82 %

(24)

422



83.00 % 73.50 %

950

Operating efficiency ratio(1) 74.40 % 69.36 % 84.11 % 69.26 % 76.77 %

5

(237)



74.04 % 75.66 %

(163)







































Per Common Share Data:































Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.33 $ (0.14) $ (0.01) $ 0.23 $ 0.12

(330.29) % 166.68 %

$ 0.40 $ 0.71

(43.54) % Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.03

10.84

1,109.37



$ 0.93 $ 0.67

37.84

Earnings per common share - Diluted $ 0.33 $ (0.14) $ (0.01) $ 0.23 $ 0.12

(329.92)

167.16



$ 0.40 $ 0.71

(43.40)

Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.03

10.66

1,111.55



$ 0.93 $ 0.67

38.18

Book value per common share $ 16.09 $ 15.49 $ 15.91 $ 16.13 $ 15.90

3.85

1.21



$ 16.09 $ 15.90

1.21

Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 12.23 $ 11.62 $ 11.57 $ 11.77 $ 11.53

5.26

6.06



$ 12.23 $ 11.53

6.06

Cash dividend per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

-

-



$ 0.40 $ 0.40

-

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,647,728 24,641,981 24,638,505 24,625,943 24,601,108

0.02

0.19



24,638,609 24,561,483

0.31

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,687,993 24,641,981 24,638,505 24,685,206 24,685,663

0.19

0.01



24,686,289 24,668,838

0.07

Shares outstanding at end of period 24,693,172 24,686,764 24,690,064 24,685,064 24,680,097

0.03 % 0.05 %

24,693,172 24,680,097

0.05 %





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 0.20 % 0.51 % 0.64 % 0.78 % 0.98 %

(31) bps (78) bps

0.20 % 0.98 %

(78) bps Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.61 % 0.53 % 0.20 % 0.53 % 0.74 %

8

(13)



0.47 % 0.23 %

24

Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(2) 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.02 % 0.28 % 0.53 %

(3)

(29)



0.20 % 0.16 %

4

Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.17 %

(7)

(11)



1.06 % 1.17 %

(11)







































Capital Ratios:

































Common equity to assets 10.25 % 9.98 % 10.15 % 9.43 % 10.99 %

27 bps (74) bps











Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 7.99 % 7.67 % 7.59 % 7.06 % 8.22 %

31

(23)













Leverage ratio(3)

8.93 % 8.78 % 8.14 % 8.59 % 9.48 %

15

(55)













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3) 10.00 % 9.64 % 9.38 % 10.04 % 10.54 %

36

(54)













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3) 10.31 % 9.94 % 9.68 % 10.36 % 10.88 %

37

(57)













Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 13.75 % 13.37 % 13.16 % 14.20 % 14.80 %

38

(105)

























































































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.































(2) Excludes third-party charge-offs.































(3) December 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.





























































Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) As Of :

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.



















































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022













Assets

































Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,553 $ 93,865 $ 100,868 $ 607,125 $ 77,859

(17.38) % (0.39) %











Investment securities-available for sale 228,420 216,875 223,087 231,468 236,315

5.32

(3.34)













Investment securities-held to maturity 11,650 11,975 12,378 13,115 13,520

(2.71)

(13.83)













Loans held for sale 57,691 66,266 57,704 42,011 27,626

(12.94)

108.83













Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 3,213,805 3,165,830 3,194,352 3,058,772 2,946,637

1.52

9.07













Allowance for credit losses (34,040) (35,861) (38,544) (35,847) (34,544)

(5.08)

(1.46)















Net loans

3,179,765 3,129,969 3,155,807 3,022,925 2,912,093

1.59

9.19













Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 14,246 12,796 12,083 12,083 25,815

11.33

(44.82)













Bank premises and equipment, net 20,611 24,878 25,298 25,136 25,257

(17.15)

(18.39)













Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,646 11,402 10,707 9,352 5,335

(6.63)

99.55













Goodwill and other intangible assets 95,417 95,741 107,215 107,539 107,863

(0.34)

(11.54)













Assets held for sale, net 6,735 3,115 3,115 3,115 3,115

116.21

116.21













Bank-owned life insurance 67,588 67,176 67,985 67,591 67,201

0.61

0.58













Other real estate owned - - - - -

-

-













Deferred tax assets, net 19,585 22,565 20,513 18,924 18,289

(13.21)

7.09













Other assets

86,167 76,478 71,925 59,792 49,211

12.67

75.10















Total assets $ 3,876,074 $ 3,833,101 $ 3,868,685 $ 4,220,176 $ 3,569,499

1.12 % 8.59 %

















































Liabilities and stockholders' equity































Demand deposits

$ 472,941 $ 490,719 $ 480,832 $ 497,531 $ 582,556

(3.62) % (18.82) %











NOW accounts

773,028 803,276 817,725 835,348 617,687

(3.77)

25.15













Money market accounts 794,530 800,951 850,359 865,115 811,365

(0.80)

(2.07)













Savings accounts 783,758 746,608 696,750 971,439 245,713

4.98

218.97













Time deposits

445,898 451,850 471,330 498,564 465,057

(1.32)

(4.12)













Total deposits

3,270,155 3,293,404 3,316,996 3,667,997 2,722,378

(0.71)

20.12













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 3,044 3,838 3,921 4,346 6,445

(20.69)

(52.77)













Federal Home Loan Bank advances 30,000 - - - 325,000

100.00

(90.77)













Secured borrowings 20,332 19,702 20,604 17,169 -

-

100.00













Subordinated debt and notes 95,595 95,524 95,453 95,382 95,312

0.07

0.30













Operating lease liabilities 11,686 12,347 11,546 9,799 5,767

(5.35)

102.64













Other liabilities

26,500 25,797 27,371 27,418 22,232

2.73

19.20















Total liabilities 3,457,312 3,450,612 3,475,891 3,822,111 3,177,134

0.19

8.82













Total Primis common stockholders' equity 397,330 382,487 392,795 398,064 392,365

3.88

1.27













Noncontrolling interest 21,432 - - - -

100.00

100.00















Total stockholders' equity 418,762 382,487 392,795 398,064 392,365

9.48

6.73















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,876,074 $ 3,833,100 $ 3,868,686 $ 4,220,176 $ 3,569,499

1.12 % 8.59 %

















































Tangible common equity(1) $ 301,913 $ 286,746 $ 285,580 $ 290,525 $ 284,502

5.29 % 6.12 %













Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.



For Twelve Months Ended:

Variance







































Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022



4Q 2023 4Q 2022

YTD

Interest and dividend income $ 54,661 $ 50,808 $ 53,029 $ 47,395 $ 38,595

7.58 % 41.63 %

$ 205,893 $ 125,945

63.48 % Interest expense

24,405 23,672 26,794 18,902 9,058

3.09

169.43



93,774 21,587

NM



Net interest income 30,256 27,136 26,235 28,493 29,537

11.50

2.43



112,119 104,358

7.44

Provision for credit losses 3,141 1,612 4,312 5,307 7,860

94.86

(60.04)



14,371 11,271

27.51



Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,115 25,524 21,923 23,186 21,677

6.23

25.09



97,748 93,087

5.01

Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,578 1,503 1,430 1,216 1,427

4.99

10.58



5,727 5,745

(0.31)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 420 787 394 420 847

(46.63)

(50.41)



2,021 1,994

1.35

Mortgage banking income 3,210 4,922 5,198 4,315 2,264

(34.78)

41.78



17,645 5,054

249.13

Gain on sale of loans 290 451 - 52 -

(35.76)

-



793 -

100.00

Credit enhancement income 3,124 2,047 1,152 4,886 1,822

52.61

71.46



11,209 3,042

100.00

Gain on sale of other investment 190 - - - 4,411

-

(95.69)



190 4,411

(95.69)

Other

168 232 130 217 217

(27.59)

(22.58)



747 1,082

(30.96)



Noninterest income 8,980 9,942 8,304 11,106 10,988

(9.68)

(18.27)



38,332 21,328

79.73

Employee compensation and benefits 14,645 13,809 15,283 15,028 16,213

6.05

(9.67)



58,765 49,005

19.92

Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,982 3,170 3,445 3,022 2,899

(5.93)

2.86



12,619 10,859

16.21

Amortization of intangible assets 317 317 318 317 317

-

-



1,269 1,325

(4.23)

Goodwill impairment - 11,150 - - -

(100.00)

-



11,150 -

100.00

Virginia franchise tax expense 849 849 848 849 814

-

4.30



3,395 3,254

4.33

Data processing expense 2,217 2,250 2,828 2,251 1,702

(1.47)

30.26



9,546 6,013

58.76

Marketing expense 352 377 521 569 933

(6.63)

(62.27)



1,819 3,067

(40.69)

Telecommunication and communication expense 358 356 416 377 343

0.56

4.37



1,507 1,433

5.16

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned - - - - 131

-

(100.00)



- 72

(100.00)

Loss (gain) on bank premises and equipment 478 (2) - - -

NM

100.00



476 684

(30.41)

Professional fees

1,586 1,118 1,075 862 1,605

41.86

(1.18)



4,641 4,787

(3.05)

Credit enhancement costs 2,823 337 515 873 1,369

737.69

106.21



4,548 1,369

100.00

Other expenses

3,229 3,335 5,291 3,277 2,780

(3.19)

16.14



15,132 10,508

44.01



Noninterest expense 29,836 37,066 30,540 27,425 29,106

(19.51)

2.51



124,868 92,376

35.17

Income (loss) before income taxes 6,259 (1,600) (313) 6,866 3,559

NM

75.87



11,212 22,039

(49.13)

Income tax expense (benefit) 418 1,925 (46) 1,254 519

(78.29)

(19.51)



3,552 4,490

(20.89)



Net Income (loss) 5,841 (3,526) (268) 5,612 3,040

(265.68)

92.17



7,660 17,549

(56.35)



Noncontrolling interest $ 2,280 - - - -

100.00

100.00



2,280 -

100.00



Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders $ 8,121 $ (3,526) $ (268) $ 5,612 $ 3,040

(330.35)

167.18



$ 9,940 $ 17,549

(43.36)







































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.































The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

































































Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) As Of:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.



















































Loan Portfolio Composition 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022













Loans held for sale $ 57,691 $ 66,266 $ 57,704 $ 42,011 $ 27,626

(12.94) % 108.83 %











Loans secured by real estate:

































Commercial real estate - owner occupied 456,283 439,627 455,252 465,072 461,126

3.79

(1.05)















Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 579,960 578,261 597,254 577,481 581,168

0.29

(0.21)















Secured by farmland 6,339 6,381 6,577 6,258 7,290

(0.66)

(13.05)















Construction and land development 164,808 172,071 175,141 151,950 148,762

(4.22)

10.79















Residential 1-4 family 607,029 601,198 592,756 607,118 610,919

0.97

(0.64)















Multi-family residential 127,857 129,586 133,754 139,978 140,321

(1.33)

(8.88)















Home equity lines of credit 59,670 59,996 62,808 64,606 65,152

(0.54)

(8.41)















Total real estate loans 2,001,946 1,987,120 2,023,542 2,012,463 2,014,738

0.75

(0.63)



















































Commercial loans 603,862 607,142 599,527 558,454 522,057

(0.54)

15.67













Paycheck Protection Program loans 2,023 2,105 2,143 2,603 4,564

(3.90)

(55.67)













Consumer loans

605,974 569,463 569,139 485,252 405,278

6.41

49.52















Loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 3,213,805 $ 3,165,830 $ 3,194,352 $ 3,058,772 $ 2,946,637

1.52 % 9.07 %

















































Loans by Risk Grade:































Pass, not graded $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

- % - %











Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 875 851 743 607 600

2.82

45.83













Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 405,019 383,306 367,950 253,665 209,605

5.66

93.23













Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,626,380 1,609,924 1,624,626 1,596,091 1,590,765

1.02

2.24













Pass Grade 4 - Pass 1,149,362 1,109,638 1,134,932 1,140,632 1,072,352

3.58

7.18













Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 14,930 33,299 32,383 28,273 32,278

(55.16)

(53.75)













Grade 6 - Substandard 17,239 28,812 33,718 39,504 41,037

(40.17)

(57.99)













Grade 7 - Doubtful - - - - -

-

-













Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - -

-

-













Total loans

$ 3,213,805 $ 3,165,830 $ 3,194,352 $ 3,058,772 $ 2,946,637

1.52 % 9.07 %























































































(Dollars in thousands) As Of or For Three Months Ended:



























































Asset Quality Information 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022





















Allowance for Credit Losses:

























Balance at beginning of period $ (35,861) $ (38,544) $ (35,847) $ (34,544) $ (31,956)





















Provision for for credit losses (3,141) (1,612) (4,312) (5,307) (7,860)





















Net charge-offs

4,962 4,295 1,614 4,004 5,272





















Ending balance

$ (34,040) $ (35,861) $ (38,544) $ (35,847) $ (34,544)



























































Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:

























Balance at beginning of period $ (1,024) $ (1,281) $ (1,527) $ (1,416) $ (1,380)





















(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve (67) 257 246 (111) (36)





















Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,091) $ (1,024) $ (1,281) $ (1,527) $ (1,416)







































































































As Of:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.



















































Non-Performing Assets: 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022













Nonaccrual loans

$ 9,095 $ 20,171 $ 25,290 $ 33,397 $ 35,484

(54.91) % (74.37) %











Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 1,714 1,714 1,714 1,625 3,361

-

(49.00)













Total non-performing loans 10,809 21,885 27,004 35,022 38,845

(50.61)

(72.17)













Other real estate owned - - - - -

-

-













Total non-performing assets $ 10,809 $ 21,885 $ 27,004 $ 35,022 $ 38,845

(50.61)

(72.17)













SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 3,115 $ 2,290 $ 2,331 $ 2,206 $ 3,969

36.03

(21.52)





















































Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.



For Twelve Months Ended:

Variance







































Average Balance Sheet 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022



4Q 2023 4Q 2022

YTD

Assets

































Loans held for sale $ 48,380 $ 55,775 $ 48,698 $ 25,346 $ 22,413 # (13.26) % 115.86 %

$ 44,643 $ 12,722

250.91 % Loans, net of deferred fees 3,212,140 3,195,417 3,122,660 3,007,005 2,822,693 # 0.52

13.80



3,133,883 2,590,602

20.97

Investment securities 228,335 234,601 240,700 246,402 253,345 # (2.67)

(9.87)



237,452 278,162

(14.64)

Other earning assets 79,925 93,159 568,251 388,327 92,604 # (14.21)

(13.69)



281,052 200,828

39.95

Total earning assets 3,568,780 3,578,952 3,980,309 3,667,080 3,191,055

(0.28)

11.84



3,697,030 3,082,314

19.94

Other assets

264,573 267,527 258,528 253,734 246,754

(1.10)

7.22



261,834 234,286

11.76

Total assets

$ 3,833,353 $ 3,846,480 $ 4,238,836 $ 3,920,814 $ 3,437,809

(0.34) % 11.51 %

$ 3,958,864 $ 3,316,600

19.37 %





































Liabilities and equity

































Demand deposits

$ 473,750 $ 472,485 $ 473,295 $ 556,479 $ 648,151

0.27 % (26.91) %

$ 495,105 $ 614,285

(19.40) % Interest-bearing liabilities:































NOW and other demand accounts 782,305 806,339 826,598 722,584 624,868

(2.98)

25.20



784,680 698,907

12.27

Money market accounts 790,971 850,892 858,532 824,541 805,303

(7.04)

(1.78)



831,196 807,330

2.96

Savings accounts 783,432 703,809 1,026,085 593,823 232,543

11.31

236.90



777,143 224,682

245.89

Time deposits

451,521 460,961 495,721 489,066 379,088

(2.05)

19.11



474,178 350,720

35.20

Total Deposits 3,281,979 3,294,486 3,680,231 3,186,493 2,689,953

(0.38)

22.01



3,362,302 2,695,924

24.72

Borrowings

120,913 118,806 120,398 302,115 325,100

1.77

(62.81)



164,488 193,050

(14.80)

Total Funding

3,402,892 3,413,292 3,800,629 3,488,608 3,015,053

(0.30)

12.86



3,526,790 2,888,974

22.08

Other Liabilities

38,390 37,743 37,274 28,613 26,318

1.72

45.87



35,530 23,825

49.13

Total liabilites

3,441,282 3,451,035 3,837,903 3,517,221 3,041,371

(0.28)

13.15



3,562,320 2,912,799

22.30

Primis common stockholders' equity 384,849 395,445 400,933 403,593 396,438

(2.68)

(2.92)



395,957 403,801

(1.94)

Noncontrolling interest 7,222 — - - -

100.00

100.00



587 -

100.00

Total stockholders' equity 392,071 395,445 400,933 403,593 396,438

(0.85)

(1.10)



396,544 403,801

(1.80)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,833,353 $ 3,846,480 $ 4,238,836 $ 3,920,814 $ 3,437,809

(0.34) % 11.51 %

$ 3,958,864 $ 3,316,600

19.37 %





































Memo: Average PPP loans

$ 2,081 $ 2,126 $ 2,407 $ 3,001 $ 5,926

(2.12) % (64.88) %

$ 2,400 $ 23,152

(89.63) %





































Net Interest Income































Loans held for sale $ 842 $ 873 $ 700 $ 391 $ 349

(3.55) % 141.26 %

$ 2,806 $ 705

298.01 % Loans



51,220 47,220 43,620 41,196 35,841

8.47

42.91



183,256 117,033

56.58

Investment securities 1,646 1,593 1,551 1,584 1,571

3.33

4.77



6,374 5,964

6.87

Other earning assets 953 1,122 7,158 4,224 834

(15.06)

14.27



13,457 2,243

NM

Total Earning Assets Income 54,661 50,808 53,029 47,395 38,595

7.58

41.63



205,893 125,945

63.48







































Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

-

-



- -

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 4,334 4,460 4,343 2,267 544

(2.83)

NM



15,404 2,303

NM

Money market accounts 6,129 6,555 6,231 4,801 2,894

(6.50)

111.78



23,717 6,357

273.08

Savings accounts 7,860 6,760 10,405 4,750 305

16.27

NM



29,774 737

NM

Time deposits

3,964 3,801 3,804 3,226 1,567

4.29

152.97



14,795 3,884

280.92

Total Deposit Costs 22,287 21,576 24,783 15,044 5,310

3.30

NM



83,690 13,281

NM







































Borrowings

2,118 2,096 2,011 3,858 3,748

1.03

(43.49)



10,084 8,306

21.41

Total Funding Costs 24,405 23,672 26,794 18,902 9,058

3.09

169.43



93,774 21,587

NM







































Net Interest Income $ 30,256 $ 27,136 $ 26,235 $ 28,493 $ 29,537

11.50 % 2.43 %

$ 112,119 $ 104,358

7.44 %





































Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income $ 5 $ 5 $ 6 $ 3 $ 14

- % (64.29) %

$ 19 $ 533

(96.44) % Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs $ 2 $ 2 $ 2 $ 3 $ 5

- % (60.00) %

$ 9 $ 81

(88.89) %











































































Net Interest Margin































Loans held for sale 6.90 % 6.21 % 5.77 % 6.26 % 6.18 %

69 bps 72 bps

6.29 % 5.54 %

75 bps Loans



6.33 % 5.86 % 5.60 % 5.56 % 5.04 %

46

129



5.85 % 4.52 %

133

Investments

2.86 % 2.69 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.46 %

17

40



2.68 % 2.14 %

54

Other Earning Assets 4.73 % 4.78 % 5.05 % 4.41 % 3.57 %

(5)

116



4.79 % 1.12 %

367

Total Earning Assets 6.08 % 5.63 % 5.34 % 5.24 % 4.80 %

44

128



5.57 % 4.09 %

148







































NOW



2.20 % 2.19 % 2.11 % 1.27 % 0.35 %

1

185



1.96 % 0.33 %

163

MMDA

3.07 % 3.06 % 2.91 % 2.36 % 1.43 %

1

164



2.85 % 0.79 %

206

Savings

3.98 % 3.81 % 4.07 % 3.24 % 0.52 %

17

346



3.83 % 0.33 %

350

CDs



3.48 % 3.27 % 3.08 % 2.68 % 1.64 %

21

184



3.12 % 1.11 %

201

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 3.15 % 3.03 % 3.10 % 2.32 % 1.03 %

12

212



2.92 % 0.64 %

228

Cost of Deposits 2.69 % 2.60 % 2.70 % 1.91 % 0.78 %

9

191



2.49 % 0.49 %

200







































Other Funding

6.95 % 7.00 % 6.70 % 5.18 % 4.57 %

(5)

238



6.13 % 4.30 %

183

Total Cost of Funds 2.85 % 2.75 % 2.83 % 2.20 % 1.19 %

9

165



2.66 % 0.75 %

191







































Net Interest Margin 3.36 % 3.01 % 2.64 % 3.15 % 3.67 %

36

(31)



3.03 % 3.39 %

(35)

Net Interest Spread 2.77 % 2.46 % 2.12 % 2.63 % 3.28 %

31

(51)



2.48 % 3.14 %

(66)







































Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans

































Loans

6.33 % 5.87 % 5.61 % 5.56 % 5.05 %

46 bps 128 bps

5.85 % 4.54 %

131 bps

Total Earning Assets 6.08 % 5.64 % 5.35 % 5.25 % 4.81 %

44

127



5.57 % 4.10 %

147



Net Interest Margin* 3.36 % 3.01 % 2.64 % 3.15 % 3.68 %

35

(32)



3.03 % 3.40 %

(36)













































































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.

































































Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Twelve Months Ended:



















































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022

4Q 2023 4Q 2022













Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders $ 8,121 $ (3,526) $ (268) $ 5,612 $ 3,040

$ 9,940

$ 17,549













Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:

































Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring 449 - 1,488 - 1,175

1,937

2,384















Professional fee expenses related to Panacea investment 194 - - - -

194



















Gain on sale of Infinex investment - - - - (4,144)

-

(4,144)















Merger expenses - - - - -

-

516















Goodwill impairment - 11,150 - - -

11,150

-















Loan officer fraud, operational losses - 200 - - -

200

-















Income tax effect (139) (44) (321) - 641

(504)

269















Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders adjusted for

nonrecurring income and expenses $ 8,625 $ 7,780 $ 899 $ 5,612 $ 712

$ 22,917

$ 16,574



















































Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders $ 8,121 $ (3,526) $ (268) $ 5,612 $ 3,040

$ 9,940

$ 17,549















Income tax expense (benefit) 418 1,925 (46) 1,254 519

3,552

4,490















Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 3,208 1,355 4,066 5,418 7,896

14,046

11,710













Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 11,747 $ (246) $ 3,752 $ 12,284 $ 11,455

$ 27,538

$ 33,749















Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 643 11,350 1,488 - (2,969)

13,481

(4,286)













Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings $ 12,390 $ 11,104 $ 5,240 $ 12,284 $ 8,486

$ 41,019

$ 29,463



















































Return on average assets 0.84 % (0.36 %) (0.03 %) 0.58 % 0.35 %

0.25 %

0.53 %















Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.05 % 1.17 % 0.11 % 0.00 % (0.27 %)

0.33 %

(0.03 %)













Operating return on average assets 0.89 % 0.81 % 0.08 % 0.58 % 0.08 %

0.58 %

0.50 %



















































Return on average assets 0.84 % (0.36 %) (0.03 %) 0.58 % 0.35 %

0.25 %

0.53 %















Effect of tax expense 0.04 % 0.20 % (0.00 %) 0.13 % 0.06 %

0.09 %

0.14 %















Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 0.34 % 0.13 % 0.39 % 0.56 % 0.91 %

0.36 %

0.35 %













Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 1.22 % (0.03 %) 0.36 % 1.27 % 1.32 %

0.70 %

1.02 %















Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses 0.07 % 1.17 % 0.14 % 0.00 % (0.34 %)

0.34 %

(0.13 %)













Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets 1.29 % 1.14 % 0.50 % 1.27 % 0.98 %

1.04 %

0.89 %



















































Return on average common equity 8.37 % (3.54 %) (0.27 %) 5.64 % 3.04 %

2.51 %

4.35 %















Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.52 % 11.34 % 1.17 % 0.00 % (2.33 %)

3.28 %

(0.25 %)













Operating return on average common equity 8.89 % 7.80 % 0.90 % 5.64 % 0.71 %

5.79 %

4.10 %















Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 2.93 % 2.89 % 0.33 % 2.05 % 0.27 %

2.07 %

1.49 %













Operating return on average tangible common equity 11.82 % 10.69 % 1.23 % 7.69 % 0.98 %

7.86 %

5.59 %



















































Efficiency ratio

76.04 % 99.97 % 88.42 % 69.26 % 71.82 %

83.00 %

73.50 %















Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses (1.64 %) (30.61 %) (4.31 %) 0.00 % 4.95 %

(8.96 %)

2.16 %













Operating efficiency ratio 74.40 % 69.36 % 84.11 % 69.26 % 76.77 %

74.04 %

75.66 %



















































Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.33 $ (0.14) $ (0.01) $ 0.23 $ 0.12

$ 0.40

$ 0.71















Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.02 0.46 0.05 - (0.09)

0.53

(0.04)













Operating earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.03

$ 0.93

$ 0.67



















































Earnings per common share - Diluted $ 0.33 $ (0.14) $ (0.01) $ 0.23 $ 0.12

$ 0.40

$ 0.71















Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.02 0.46 0.05 - (0.09)

0.53

(0.04)













Operating earnings per common share - Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.03

$ 0.93

$ 0.67



















































Book value per common share $ 16.09 $ 15.49 $ 15.91 $ 16.13 $ 15.90

$ 16.09

$ 15.90















Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (3.86) (3.87) (4.34) (4.36) (4.37)

(3.86)

(4.37)













Tangible book value per common share $ 12.23 $ 11.62 $ 11.57 $ 11.77 $ 11.53

$ 12.23

$ 11.53



















































Total Primis common stockholders' equity $ 397,330 $ 382,487 $ 392,795 $ 398,064 $ 392,365

$ 397,330

$ 392,365















Less goodwill and other intangible assets (95,417) (95,741) (107,215) (107,539) (107,863)

(95,417)

(107,863)













Tangible common equity $ 301,913 $ 286,746 $ 285,580 $ 290,525 $ 284,502

$ 301,913

$ 284,502



















































Common equity to assets 10.25 % 9.98 % 10.15 % 9.43 % 10.99 %

10.25 %

10.99 %















Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.26 %) (2.31 %) (2.56 %) (2.37 %) (2.77 %)

(2.27 %)

(2.77 %)













Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.99 % 7.67 % 7.59 % 7.06 % 8.22 %

7.99 %

8.22 %



















































Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.01 % 2.64 % 3.15 % 3.67 %

3.03 %

3.39 %















Effect of adjustments for PPP associated balances* 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 %

0.00 %

0.01 %













Core net interest margin 3.36 % 3.01 % 2.64 % 3.15 % 3.68 %

3.03 %

3.40 %

























































































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

























SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.