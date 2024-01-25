Primis Financial Corp. Reports Earnings per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

News provided by

Primis Financial Corp.

25 Jan, 2024, 18:30 ET

Announces Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc.

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.    For the year-to-date period in 2023, the Company reported earnings available to common and diluted earnings per share of $9.9 million and $0.40, respectively, compared to $17.5 million and $0.71, respectively, in the same period in 2022.  Earnings for the year-to-date period in 2023 include $13.0 million or $0.53 per diluted share of after-tax nonrecurring charges and goodwill impairment.

Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. ("PFH") is a separate legal entity that owns the rights to the Panacea Financial brand and intellectual property with a goal of growing and monetizing those assets.  The Panacea Financial Division of Primis Bank has a partnership agreement with PFH and is the primary bank partner as of year-end 2023.  In late December 2023, PFH completed a $24.5 million Series B financing round lead by a global venture capital firm.  Proceeds from the raise will allow PFH to further invest in its strong brand and product offerings including upgraded technology platforms to further serve customers.  As part of the financing round, Primis acquired approximately 19% of PFH for an immaterial purchase price due to previous operating losses in the Panacea Financial Division.  At December 31, 2023, the implied fair market value of Primis' investment in PFH based on the capital raise valuation was approximately $20 million.

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Primis commented, "We are excited that the hard work of the Panacea and Primis Bank teams has resulted in a very successful capital raise with sophisticated investors.  This is a tremendous vote of confidence in what we have been building over the past three years and will allow the Panacea team to keep building out their brand and capabilities while taking their business to the next level.  Importantly, Panacea's material improvement in profitability during 2023 combined with this infusion of capital immediately improves the level and reliability of earnings that Primis Bank will enjoy from the relationship and should be very accretive to future operations."

"Primis has been a tremendous partner since we launched Panacea in late 2020 and we are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series B funding round," said Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-founder of Panacea Financial. "Our goal is to build a widely diversified and deeply integrated suite of financial products and services for doctors, their practices, and ultimately the broader healthcare industry. Both Panacea and Primis are excited about what we can accomplish together."

Because of the substantial activities between PFH and the Panacea Financial Division of Primis, and limited activities of PFH outside of its relationship with Primis at December 31, 2023, a thorough analysis of GAAP requires Primis to consolidate PFH for financial reporting purposes.  As a result, all PFH balance sheet and income statement items are reflected in the financial statements of Primis.  References to noncontrolling interests reflect the interests in PFH of owners other than Primis.  The analysis for consolidation is a highly technical exercise and is required to be evaluated regularly as facts and circumstances change.  Management anticipates that the increasing level of activity at PFH will ultimately lead to deconsolidation in subsequent quarters.

PFH also elected to reimburse Primis for certain personnel expenses for 2023 to compensate for a profitability target shortfall in the Panacea Financial Division for the 2023 fiscal year as defined in the partnership agreement between PFH and Primis Bank.  Total reimbursement was $2.81 million and was reflected in the fourth quarter of 2023.  A substantial majority of the loss in noncontrolling interest is primarily attributed to this reimbursement of costs to Primis Bank by PFH. 

Financial Highlights

The results of the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected material improvement in operating results across several fronts.  Notably, the Company:

  • Increased operating return on average assets(1) to 89 basis points, up from 81 basis points in the third quarter of 2023
  • Generated a margin of 3.36%, up from 3.01% linked quarter. Excluding accounting adjustments from a third-party managed portfolio discussed below, margin for the fourth quarter was 3.09%.
  • Opened over 2,000 new deposit account relationships totaling $75 million with a weighted average cost of only 2.96%.
  • Sold approximately $16 million of loans for gains of approximately $0.3 million and participated out another $15 million to manage balance sheet capacity.
  • Noninterest expense was $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 was by impacted the consolidation of PFH and higher expenses due to a third party managed portfolio while the third quarter of 2023 included a $11.2 million goodwill impairment expense. Excluding these items and nonrecurring expenses, mortgage expenses and unfunded commitment reserve expense, noninterest expense was $18.7 million in the fourth quarter, down from $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 on a comparable basis.
  • Maintained peer-group leading liquidity with only $105 million of wholesale funding and $113 million of off-balance sheet funds swept off at December 31, 2023.
  • 61% reduction in linked-quarter nonperforming assets to only $7.7 million excluding SBA guarantees
  • Grew all capital ratios including TCE/TA which is now at 7.99%. Leverage ratio increased to 8.93%.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Dennis J. Zember Jr., President and CEO stated, "2023 was a challenging year for the industry and our bank.  But through it all, we actually grew revenue by $14 million or 11%.  Our work in earlier years positioned us well and allowed us to continue growing loans (by 9.1%) but growing deposits even faster (20.1%).  We finished the year with very low NPAs and wholesale borrowings and solid capital levels that we believe can accommodate continued growth at measured levels.  Most importantly, we completed a restructuring of the Bank with some branch consolidation that when taken with our other successes points to continued improvement in overall profitability through the coming year."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased approximately $3.1 million to $30.3 million during the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023 largely due to $2.6 million of accretion in the fourth quarter related to a third-party managed portfolio (largely offset by a comparable amount in noninterest expense) versus $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.  Excluding this accretion, net interest income increased to $27.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $26.8 million linked-quarter.  For the year-to-date period in 2023, the Company reported $108 million of net interest income excluding accounting accretion compared to $103 million in 2022, an increase of 4.7%.  For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net interest margin of 3.36% versus 3.01% for the third quarter of 2023.  Excluding accretion, margin increased 10 basis points to 3.09% in the fourth quarter. 

Interest income on earning assets increased during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $54.7 million compared to $50.8 million during the third quarter of 2023.  Excluding the accretion described above, interest income increased to $52.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $50.5 million during the third quarter of 2023.  Yield on earning assets and loans held for investment were 6.08% and 6.33%, respectively.  Excluding accretion, yield on earning assets and loans held for investment were 5.79% and 6.01%, up 22 basis points and 21 basis points, respectively, from the third quarter of 2023. 

Interest expense increased $0.7 million to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023.  Cost of deposits increased 9 basis points to 2.69% in the fourth quarter from 2.60% in the third quarter of 2023.  Management continues to leverage the strong liquidity generated by the Bank's digital platform to conservatively manage the cost of deposits in the core bank.  As highlighted by the table below, core bank deposit costs increased 3 basis points to 1.94% in the fourth quarter while the cost of wholesale funding options, using three-month FHLB advance rates as a proxy, were 5.56% on average in the quarter.

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22






Core Bank Int. Exp.

$          12,125

$        12,380

$        11,823

$          9,343

$           5,183

Digital Platform Int. Exp.

$          10,162

$          9,196

$       12,960

$           5,701

$               127






Core Bank Avg. Noninterest-bearing

$     472,630

$      471,813

$    472,416

$      555,771

$     648,051

Core Bank Avg. Interest-bearing deposits (IBD)

$ 2,008,386

$ 2,099,617

$ 2,155,212

$  2,149,650

$   2,027,211

Digital Platform Avg. IBD

$    800,963

$     723,145

$1,052,603

$      481,072

$         14,691






Core Bank Cost of IBD

2.40 %

2.34 %

2.20 %

1.76 %

1.01 %

Core Bank Cost of Deposits

1.94 %

1.91 %

1.80 %

1.40 %

0.77 %

Digital Platform Cost of IBD

5.03 %

5.05 %

4.94 %

4.81 %

3.42 %






Avg. 3M FHLB Rate

5.56 %

5.54 %

5.31 %

4.96 %

4.40 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased during the fourth quarter to $9.0 million compared to $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.  Excluding credit enhancement income from a third-party managed portfolio, noninterest income decreased $2.0 million to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, largely due to decreased mortgage banking activity.  During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank realized $0.3 million of gains associated with the sale of Panacea commercial and consumer loans, down slightly from $0.5 million of gains recognized in the third quarter of 2023. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Management considers the core expense burden that adjusts for certain items such as those that are volume dependent (e.g., mortgage banking related) or nonoperational (e.g. accounting accruals for the third-party managed loan portfolio and changes in the reserve for unfunded commitments).  The following table illustrates the degree to which the Company has improved its operating expense burden during 2023:

4Q23

3Q23

4Q22

YTD23

YTD22

Reported Non-Interest Expense

29,836

37,066

29,106

124,868

92,376

Less:





Goodwill Impairment

(11,150)

(11,150)

Mortgage Expenses

(4,785)

(5,108)

(5,357)

(20,152)

(9,361)

Branch Closure and Other Nonrecurring

(643)

(200)

(1,175)

(2,331)

(1,175)

Effect of Consolidating PFH

(2,813)


(2,813)

Effects of Third-Party Managed Portfolio

(2,823)

(337)

(1,369)

(4,548)

(1,369)

Reserve for Unfunded Commitment

(67)

257

(36)

325

(409)

Core Operating Expense Burden

18,705

20,528

21,169

84,199

80,062

As noted above, the core expense burden increased $4.1 million or 5.2% during the year.  Mr. Zember noted, "The restructuring activities we undertook in the second quarter of 2023 were supplemented in the third and fourth quarter, resulting in a noticeable improvement in expenses.  Our run rate on expenses in the fourth quarter mirror levels we experienced in 2022 despite substantially higher revenues and asset levels."

Taxes

Tax expense for the fourth quarter was $0.4 million versus expense of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.  The fourth quarter reflects the recognition of approximately $1.1 million of R&D tax credits the Bank is recovering from development work on the Bank's digital banking platform over the past three years.   The remaining differences are largely due to adjustments to accruals for the 2023 tax year.  The Company expects the effective tax rate in 2024 to be approximately 18.5%.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans held for investment increased to $3.21 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.17 billion at September 30, 2023.  The Company sold or participated out approximately $31 million of loans in the fourth quarter of 2023.  Adjusting for these activities, loans would have increased 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the third quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were $7.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.6 million at September 30, 2023, while loans rated substandard or doubtful decreased to $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.  The decline was largely attributable to one remaining assisted living problem credit outstanding at September 30, 2023 that was resolved in early October. The Bank had no other real estate owned at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.     

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.  Of this provision, $3.0 million was due to charge-offs for the loan portfolio with a third-party credit enhancement described previously.  This portion of the provision is fully offset by a gain recorded in noninterest income and has no effect on net income.  Excluding this provision amount, the provision for loan losses would have been $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 due lowered modeled losses on certain portfolios, particularly Panacea commercial loans and Life Premium Finance.  As a percentage of loans, excluding PPP balances, the allowance for credit losses was 1.06% and 1.13% at the end of the fourth and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

Net charge-offs were $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.  Excluding the losses that are covered by a third-party, the fourth quarter of 2023 would have experienced $2.0 million of net charge-offs versus $2.2 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2023.  Net charge-offs, excluding those losses covered by the third party were $6.5 million, or 0.20%, in 2023 compared to $4.3 million, or 0.16%, in 2022. 

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits on the balance sheet at December 31, 2023 decreased to $3.27 billion from $3.29 billion at September 30, 2023 with excess deposits and associated cash balances swept off the balance sheet to optimize liquidity.  Swept deposits receive full FDIC coverage, bringing the Bank's percentage of uninsured or unsecured deposits to 22%.  Liquidity sources represent almost 174% of uninsured or unsecured deposits as of December 31, 2023, up substantially from December 31, 2022.

Deposit growth in the Bank continues to benefit from better technology and unique convenience factors.  During the fourth quarter, the community bank attracted $58 million in new deposit relationships with a weighted average cost of 2.37%.  V1BE, the Bank's proprietary invitation-only delivery tool, increased total users by 16% during the fourth quarter of 2023, from 1,013 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 to 1,179 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter, the Bank opened approximately 1,000 new deposit account on the digital platform with a weighted average cost of 4.94%.  This new customer growth is a direct result of referrals made to us by existing customers with no marketing costs incurred.  At quarter end, the Bank had over 14,000 digital accounts with $910 million in total deposits and average balances of $63 thousand.

As of December 31, 2023, the Bank has $75 million of brokered CDs that mature in the middle of 2024 and $30 million of overnight FHLB advances.  The Bank has no other wholesale funding and has $113 million of deposits currently sweeping to other banks. 

Digital Lines of Business

The Panacea Financial Division continues to experience substantial growth alongside the development of the nationally-recognized Panacea Financial brand. The Panacea Financial Division finished the fourth quarter of 2023 with approximately $322 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $4.1 million from September 30, 2023.  As highlighted above, the division sold approximately $16 million of loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 for a pre-tax gain of $0.3 million

Panacea-related customer deposits increased to $56 million at December 31, 2023, up 5% from September 30, 2023 and a higher growth rate than the growth in loans for the fourth quarter of 2023.  Coupled with loan sales, the Panacea Financial Division is expected to continue increasing the amount with which it self-funds its balance sheet.

The Life Premium Finance ("LPF") division ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with outstanding balances, net of deferred fees, of $382 million, compared to $361 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, or an increase of 5.9%.  LPF also participated out approximately $15 million of loans in the fourth quarter.

Primis Mortgage had a pre-tax loss of $733 thousand in the fourth quarter due to the expected seasonal slowdown in mortgage activity and increased hedging costs due to the rate volatility in the quarter.  Primis Mortgage continues to aggressively manage costs to preserve profitability in a lower volume environment.  The locked loan pipeline decreased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 to $23.1 million from $41.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023.  Activity has increased as expected through January 2024 and the Company expects continued growth in production and profitability throughout 2024.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per common share as of December 31, 2023 was $16.09, an increase of $0.60 from September 30, 2023.  Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.23, an increase of $0.61 from September 30, 2023.  Common shareholders' equity was $397 million, or 10.25% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.  Tangible common equity(1) at December 31, 2023 was $302 million, or 7.99% of tangible assets(1).   After-tax unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased by $8.7 million to $21.8 million due to decreases in market interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023.  The Company has the intent and ability to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024.  This is Primis' forty-ninth consecutive quarterly dividend. 

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2023, Primis had $3.9 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Contacts:       

Address:

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO   

Primis Financial Corp.

Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO   

1676 International Drive, Suite 900

 Phone: (703) 893-7400 

McLean, VA 22102

Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST

Website: www.primisbank.com

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/441718411.  Participants may also call 1-888-330-3573 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call.  A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days by calling 1-800-770-2030 and providing Replay Access Code 4440924.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average equity; operating return on average tangible equity; operating efficiency ratio; operating earnings per share – basic; operating earnings per share – diluted; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature.  Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business.  A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis.  Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth and new offerings and services; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial and Life Premium Finance Divisions, digital banking platform, V1BE fulfillment service and Primis Mortgage Company; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our primary market areas; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; potential increases in the provision for credit losses; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, which we may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; acts of God or of war or other conflicts, including the current Ukraine/Russia conflict and Israel/Hamas conflict, acts of terrorism, pandemics or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.  Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Primis Financial Corp.   















Financial Highlights (unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.

For Twelve Months Ended:

Variance



















Selected Performance Ratios:

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022

4Q 2023

4Q 2022

YTD

Return on average assets

0.84 %

(0.36 %)

(0.03 %)

0.58 %

0.35 %

120

bps

49

bps

0.25 %

0.53 %

(28)

bps

Operating return on average assets(1)

0.89 %

0.81 %

0.08 %

0.58 %

0.08 %

8

81

0.58 %

0.50 %

8

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)

1.22 %

(0.03 %)

0.36 %

1.27 %

1.32 %

124

(11)

0.70 %

1.02 %

(32)

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)

1.29 %

1.14 %

0.50 %

1.27 %

0.98 %

16

31

1.04 %

0.89 %

15

Return on average common equity 

8.37 %

(3.54 %)

(0.27 %)

5.64 %

3.04 %

1,191

533

2.51 %

4.35 %

(184)

Operating return on average common equity(1)

8.89 %

7.80 %

0.90 %

5.64 %

0.71 %

109

818

5.79 %

4.10 %

168

Operating return on average tangible common equity(1)

11.82 %

10.69 %

1.23 %

7.69 %

0.98 %

114

1,084

7.86 %

5.59 %

227

Cost of funds

2.85 %

2.75 %

2.83 %

2.20 %

1.19 %

9

165

2.66 %

0.75 %

191

Net interest margin

3.36 %

3.01 %

2.64 %

3.15 %

3.67 %

36

(31)

3.03 %

3.39 %

(35)

Core net interest margin(1)

3.36 %

3.01 %

2.64 %

3.15 %

3.68 %

35

(32)

3.03 %

3.40 %

(36)

Gross loans to deposits

98.28 %

96.13 %

96.30 %

83.39 %

108.24 %

2

pts

(10)

pts

98.28 %

108.24 %

(10)

pts

Efficiency ratio 

76.04 %

99.97 %

88.42 %

69.26 %

71.82 %

(24)

422

83.00 %

73.50 %

950

Operating efficiency ratio(1)

74.40 %

69.36 %

84.11 %

69.26 %

76.77 %

5

(237)

74.04 %

75.66 %

(163)



















Per Common Share Data:















Earnings per common share - Basic

$             0.33

$           (0.14)

$           (0.01)

$             0.23

$             0.12

(330.29)

%

166.68

%

$          0.40

$          0.71

(43.54)

%

Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1)

$             0.35

$             0.32

$             0.04

$             0.23

$             0.03

10.84

1,109.37

$          0.93

$          0.67

37.84

Earnings per common share - Diluted

$             0.33

$           (0.14)

$           (0.01)

$             0.23

$             0.12

(329.92)

167.16

$          0.40

$          0.71

(43.40)

Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1)

$             0.35

$             0.32

$             0.04

$             0.23

$             0.03

10.66

1,111.55

$          0.93

$          0.67

38.18

Book value per common share

$           16.09

$           15.49

$           15.91

$           16.13

$           15.90

3.85

1.21

$        16.09

$        15.90

1.21

Tangible book value per common share(1)

$           12.23

$           11.62

$           11.57

$           11.77

$           11.53

5.26

6.06

$        12.23

$        11.53

6.06

Cash dividend per common share

$             0.10

$             0.10

$             0.10

$             0.10

$             0.10

-

-

$          0.40

$          0.40

-

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

24,647,728

24,641,981

24,638,505

24,625,943

24,601,108

0.02

0.19

24,638,609

24,561,483

0.31

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

24,687,993

24,641,981

24,638,505

24,685,206

24,685,663

0.19

0.01

24,686,289

24,668,838

0.07

Shares outstanding at end of period

24,693,172

24,686,764

24,690,064

24,685,064

24,680,097

0.03

%

0.05

%

24,693,172

24,680,097

0.05

%



















Asset Quality Ratios:















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees

0.20 %

0.51 %

0.64 %

0.78 %

0.98 %

(31)

bps

(78)

bps

0.20 %

0.98 %

(78)

bps

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.61 %

0.53 %

0.20 %

0.53 %

0.74 %

8

(13)

0.47 %

0.23 %

24

Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(2)

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.02 %

0.28 %

0.53 %

(3)

(29)

0.20 %

0.16 %

4

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.06 %

1.13 %

1.21 %

1.17 %

1.17 %

(7)

(11)

1.06 %

1.17 %

(11)



















Capital Ratios:
















Common equity to assets

10.25 %

9.98 %

10.15 %

9.43 %

10.99 %

27

bps

(74)

bps





Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

7.99 %

7.67 %

7.59 %

7.06 %

8.22 %

31

(23)






Leverage ratio(3)

8.93 %

8.78 %

8.14 %

8.59 %

9.48 %

15

(55)






Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3)

10.00 %

9.64 %

9.38 %

10.04 %

10.54 %

36

(54)






Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)

10.31 %

9.94 %

9.68 %

10.36 %

10.88 %

37

(57)






Total risk-based capital ratio(3)

13.75 %

13.37 %

13.16 %

14.20 %

14.80 %

38

(105)












































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.















(2) Excludes third-party charge-offs.















(3) December 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.






























Primis Financial Corp.   















(Dollars in thousands)

As Of :

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.

























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022






Assets 
















Cash and cash equivalents

$         77,553

$         93,865

$       100,868

$       607,125

$         77,859

(17.38)

%

(0.39)

%





Investment securities-available for sale

228,420

216,875

223,087

231,468

236,315

5.32

(3.34)






Investment securities-held to maturity

11,650

11,975

12,378

13,115

13,520

(2.71)

(13.83)






Loans held for sale

57,691

66,266

57,704

42,011

27,626

(12.94)

108.83






Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

3,213,805

3,165,830

3,194,352

3,058,772

2,946,637

1.52

9.07






Allowance for credit losses

(34,040)

(35,861)

(38,544)

(35,847)

(34,544)

(5.08)

(1.46)







Net loans

3,179,765

3,129,969

3,155,807

3,022,925

2,912,093

1.59

9.19






Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank

14,246

12,796

12,083

12,083

25,815

11.33

(44.82)






Bank premises and equipment, net

20,611

24,878

25,298

25,136

25,257

(17.15)

(18.39)






Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,646

11,402

10,707

9,352

5,335

(6.63)

99.55






Goodwill and other intangible assets

95,417

95,741

107,215

107,539

107,863

(0.34)

(11.54)






Assets held for sale, net

6,735

3,115

3,115

3,115

3,115

116.21

116.21






Bank-owned life insurance

67,588

67,176

67,985

67,591

67,201

0.61

0.58






Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

-

-






Deferred tax assets, net

19,585

22,565

20,513

18,924

18,289

(13.21)

7.09






Other assets

86,167

76,478

71,925

59,792

49,211

12.67

75.10







Total assets

$    3,876,074

$    3,833,101

$    3,868,685

$    4,220,176

$    3,569,499

1.12

%

8.59

%
























Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Demand deposits

$       472,941

$       490,719

$       480,832

$       497,531

$       582,556

(3.62)

%

(18.82)

%





NOW accounts

773,028

803,276

817,725

835,348

617,687

(3.77)

25.15






Money market accounts

794,530

800,951

850,359

865,115

811,365

(0.80)

(2.07)






Savings accounts

783,758

746,608

696,750

971,439

245,713

4.98

218.97






Time deposits

445,898

451,850

471,330

498,564

465,057

(1.32)

(4.12)






    Total deposits

3,270,155

3,293,404

3,316,996

3,667,997

2,722,378

(0.71)

20.12






Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term

3,044

3,838

3,921

4,346

6,445

(20.69)

(52.77)






Federal Home Loan Bank advances

30,000

-

-

-

325,000

100.00

(90.77)






Secured borrowings

20,332

19,702

20,604

17,169

-

-

100.00






Subordinated debt and notes

95,595

95,524

95,453

95,382

95,312

0.07

0.30






Operating lease liabilities

11,686

12,347

11,546

9,799

5,767

(5.35)

102.64






Other liabilities

26,500

25,797

27,371

27,418

22,232

2.73

19.20







Total liabilities

3,457,312

3,450,612

3,475,891

3,822,111

3,177,134

0.19

8.82






Total Primis common stockholders' equity

397,330

382,487

392,795

398,064

392,365

3.88

1.27






Noncontrolling interest

21,432

-

-

-

-

100.00

100.00







Total stockholders' equity

418,762

382,487

392,795

398,064

392,365

9.48

6.73







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    3,876,074

$    3,833,100

$    3,868,686

$    4,220,176

$    3,569,499

1.12

%

8.59

%
























Tangible common equity(1)

$       301,913

$       286,746

$       285,580

$       290,525

$       284,502

5.29

%

6.12

%





Primis Financial Corp.   















(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.

For Twelve Months Ended:

Variance



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022

4Q 2023

4Q 2022

YTD

Interest and dividend income

$         54,661

$         50,808

$         53,029

$         47,395

$         38,595

7.58

%

41.63

%

$    205,893

$    125,945

63.48

%

Interest expense

24,405

23,672

26,794

18,902

9,058

3.09

169.43

93,774

21,587

 NM 

Net interest income

30,256

27,136

26,235

28,493

29,537

11.50

2.43

112,119

104,358

7.44

Provision for credit losses

3,141

1,612

4,312

5,307

7,860

94.86

(60.04)

14,371

11,271

27.51

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

27,115

25,524

21,923

23,186

21,677

6.23

25.09

97,748

93,087

5.01

Account maintenance and deposit service fees

1,578

1,503

1,430

1,216

1,427

4.99

10.58

5,727

5,745

(0.31)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

420

787

394

420

847

(46.63)

(50.41)

2,021

1,994

1.35

Mortgage banking income

3,210

4,922

5,198

4,315

2,264

(34.78)

41.78

17,645

5,054

249.13

Gain on sale of loans

290

451

-

52

-

(35.76)

-

793

-

100.00

Credit enhancement income

3,124

2,047

1,152

4,886

1,822

52.61

71.46

11,209

3,042

100.00

Gain on sale of other investment

190

-

-

-

4,411

-

(95.69)

190

4,411

(95.69)

Other 

168

232

130

217

217

(27.59)

(22.58)

747

1,082

(30.96)

Noninterest income

8,980

9,942

8,304

11,106

10,988

(9.68)

(18.27)

38,332

21,328

79.73

Employee compensation and benefits

14,645

13,809

15,283

15,028

16,213

6.05

(9.67)

58,765

49,005

19.92

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,982

3,170

3,445

3,022

2,899

(5.93)

2.86

12,619

10,859

16.21

Amortization of intangible assets

317

317

318

317

317

-

-

1,269

1,325

(4.23)

Goodwill impairment

-

11,150

-

-

-

(100.00)

-

11,150

-

100.00

Virginia franchise tax expense

849

849

848

849

814

-

4.30

3,395

3,254

4.33

Data processing expense

2,217

2,250

2,828

2,251

1,702

(1.47)

30.26

9,546

6,013

58.76

Marketing expense

352

377

521

569

933

(6.63)

(62.27)

1,819

3,067

(40.69)

Telecommunication and communication expense

358

356

416

377

343

0.56

4.37

1,507

1,433

5.16

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

131

-

(100.00)

-

72

(100.00)

Loss (gain) on bank premises and equipment

478

(2)

-

-

-

 NM 

100.00

476

684

(30.41)

Professional fees

1,586

1,118

1,075

862

1,605

41.86

(1.18)

4,641

4,787

(3.05)

Credit enhancement costs

2,823

337

515

873

1,369

737.69

106.21

4,548

1,369

100.00

Other expenses

3,229

3,335

5,291

3,277

2,780

(3.19)

16.14

15,132

10,508

44.01

Noninterest expense

29,836

37,066

30,540

27,425

29,106

(19.51)

2.51

124,868

92,376

35.17

Income (loss) before income taxes

6,259

(1,600)

(313)

6,866

3,559

 NM 

75.87

11,212

22,039

(49.13)

Income tax expense (benefit)

418

1,925

(46)

1,254

519

(78.29)

(19.51)

3,552

4,490

(20.89)

Net Income (loss)

5,841

(3,526)

(268)

5,612

3,040

(265.68)

92.17

7,660

17,549

(56.35)

Noncontrolling interest

$           2,280

-

-

-

-

100.00

100.00

2,280

-

100.00

Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders

$           8,121

$         (3,526)

$            (268)

$           5,612

$           3,040

(330.35)

167.18

$        9,940

$      17,549

(43.36)



















(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.















 The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.
































Primis Financial Corp.   















(Dollars in thousands)

As Of:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.

























Loan Portfolio Composition

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022






Loans held for sale

$         57,691

$         66,266

$         57,704

$         42,011

$         27,626

(12.94)

%

108.83

%





Loans secured by real estate:
















Commercial real estate - owner occupied

456,283

439,627

455,252

465,072

461,126

3.79

(1.05)







Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

579,960

578,261

597,254

577,481

581,168

0.29

(0.21)







Secured by farmland

6,339

6,381

6,577

6,258

7,290

(0.66)

(13.05)







Construction and land development

164,808

172,071

175,141

151,950

148,762

(4.22)

10.79







Residential 1-4 family

607,029

601,198

592,756

607,118

610,919

0.97

(0.64)







Multi-family residential

127,857

129,586

133,754

139,978

140,321

(1.33)

(8.88)







Home equity lines of credit

59,670

59,996

62,808

64,606

65,152

(0.54)

(8.41)







     Total real estate loans

2,001,946

1,987,120

2,023,542

2,012,463

2,014,738

0.75

(0.63)

























Commercial loans

603,862

607,142

599,527

558,454

522,057

(0.54)

15.67






Paycheck Protection Program loans

2,023

2,105

2,143

2,603

4,564

(3.90)

(55.67)






Consumer loans

605,974

569,463

569,139

485,252

405,278

6.41

49.52







Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

$    3,213,805

$    3,165,830

$    3,194,352

$    3,058,772

$    2,946,637

1.52

%

9.07

%
























Loans by Risk Grade:















  Pass, not graded

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

-

%

-

%





  Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality

875

851

743

607

600

2.82

45.83






  Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality

405,019

383,306

367,950

253,665

209,605

5.66

93.23






  Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality

1,626,380

1,609,924

1,624,626

1,596,091

1,590,765

1.02

2.24






  Pass Grade 4 - Pass

1,149,362

1,109,638

1,134,932

1,140,632

1,072,352

3.58

7.18






  Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention

14,930

33,299

32,383

28,273

32,278

(55.16)

(53.75)






  Grade 6 - Substandard

17,239

28,812

33,718

39,504

41,037

(40.17)

(57.99)






  Grade 7 - Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

-

-






  Grade 8 - Loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-






Total loans

$    3,213,805

$    3,165,830

$    3,194,352

$    3,058,772

$    2,946,637

1.52

%

9.07

%











































(Dollars in thousands)

As Of or For Three Months Ended:





























Asset Quality Information

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022










Allowance for Credit Losses: 












Balance at beginning of period

$        (35,861)

$        (38,544)

$        (35,847)

$        (34,544)

$        (31,956)










Provision for for credit losses

(3,141)

(1,612)

(4,312)

(5,307)

(7,860)










Net charge-offs

4,962

4,295

1,614

4,004

5,272










Ending balance

$        (34,040)

$        (35,861)

$        (38,544)

$        (35,847)

$        (34,544)





























Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:












Balance at beginning of period

$         (1,024)

$         (1,281)

$         (1,527)

$         (1,416)

$         (1,380)










(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve

(67)

257

246

(111)

(36)










Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

$         (1,091)

$         (1,024)

$         (1,281)

$         (1,527)

$         (1,416)



















































As Of:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.

























Non-Performing Assets:

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022






Nonaccrual loans

$           9,095

$         20,171

$         25,290

$         33,397

$         35,484

(54.91)

%

(74.37)

%





Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,714

1,714

1,714

1,625

3,361

-

(49.00)






Total non-performing loans

10,809

21,885

27,004

35,022

38,845

(50.61)

(72.17)






Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

-

-






Total non-performing assets

$         10,809

$         21,885

$         27,004

$         35,022

$         38,845

(50.61)

(72.17)






SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans

$           3,115

$           2,290

$           2,331

$           2,206

$           3,969

36.03

(21.52)

























Primis Financial Corp.   















(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 4Q 2023 vs.

For Twelve Months Ended:

Variance



















Average Balance Sheet

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2023

4Q 2022

4Q 2023

4Q 2022

YTD

Assets
















Loans held for sale

$         48,380

$         55,775

$         48,698

$         25,346

$         22,413

#

(13.26)

%

115.86

%

$      44,643

$      12,722

250.91

%

Loans, net of deferred fees 

3,212,140

3,195,417

3,122,660

3,007,005

2,822,693

#

0.52

13.80

3,133,883

2,590,602

20.97

Investment securities

228,335

234,601

240,700

246,402

253,345

#

(2.67)

(9.87)

237,452

278,162

(14.64)

Other earning assets

79,925

93,159

568,251

388,327

92,604

#

(14.21)

(13.69)

281,052

200,828

39.95

Total earning assets

3,568,780

3,578,952

3,980,309

3,667,080

3,191,055

(0.28)

11.84

3,697,030

3,082,314

19.94

Other assets

264,573

267,527

258,528

253,734

246,754

(1.10)

7.22

261,834

234,286

11.76

Total assets

$    3,833,353

$    3,846,480

$    4,238,836

$    3,920,814

$    3,437,809

(0.34)

%

11.51

%

$  3,958,864

$  3,316,600

19.37

%



















Liabilities and equity
















Demand deposits

$       473,750

$       472,485

$       473,295

$       556,479

$       648,151

0.27

%

(26.91)

%

$    495,105

$    614,285

(19.40)

%

Interest-bearing liabilities:















NOW and other demand accounts

782,305

806,339

826,598

722,584

624,868

(2.98)

25.20

784,680

698,907

12.27

Money market accounts

790,971

850,892

858,532

824,541

805,303

(7.04)

(1.78)

831,196

807,330

2.96

Savings accounts

783,432

703,809

1,026,085

593,823

232,543

11.31

236.90

777,143

224,682

245.89

Time deposits 

451,521

460,961

495,721

489,066

379,088

(2.05)

19.11

474,178

350,720

35.20

   Total Deposits

3,281,979

3,294,486

3,680,231

3,186,493

2,689,953

(0.38)

22.01

3,362,302

2,695,924

24.72

Borrowings

120,913

118,806

120,398

302,115

325,100

1.77

(62.81)

164,488

193,050

(14.80)

  Total Funding

3,402,892

3,413,292

3,800,629

3,488,608

3,015,053

(0.30)

12.86

3,526,790

2,888,974

22.08

Other Liabilities

38,390

37,743

37,274

28,613

26,318

1.72

45.87

35,530

23,825

49.13

Total liabilites

3,441,282

3,451,035

3,837,903

3,517,221

3,041,371

(0.28)

13.15

3,562,320

2,912,799

22.30

Primis common stockholders' equity

384,849

395,445

400,933

403,593

396,438

(2.68)

(2.92)

395,957

403,801

(1.94)

Noncontrolling interest

7,222

-

-

-

100.00

100.00

587

-

100.00

Total stockholders' equity

392,071

395,445

400,933

403,593

396,438

(0.85)

(1.10)

396,544

403,801

(1.80)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    3,833,353

$    3,846,480

$    4,238,836

$    3,920,814

$    3,437,809

(0.34)

%

11.51

%

$  3,958,864

$  3,316,600

19.37

%



















Memo:  Average PPP loans

$           2,081

$           2,126

$           2,407

$           3,001

$           5,926

(2.12)

%

(64.88)

%

$        2,400

$      23,152

(89.63)

%



















Net Interest Income















Loans held for sale

$              842

$              873

$              700

$              391

$              349

(3.55)

%

141.26

%

$        2,806

$           705

298.01

%

Loans

51,220

47,220

43,620

41,196

35,841

8.47

42.91

183,256

117,033

56.58

Investment securities

1,646

1,593

1,551

1,584

1,571

3.33

4.77

6,374

5,964

6.87

Other earning assets

953

1,122

7,158

4,224

834

(15.06)

14.27

13,457

2,243

 NM 

   Total Earning Assets Income

54,661

50,808

53,029

47,395

38,595

7.58

41.63

205,893

125,945

63.48



















Non-interest bearing DDA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts

4,334

4,460

4,343

2,267

544

(2.83)

 NM 

15,404

2,303

 NM 

Money market accounts

6,129

6,555

6,231

4,801

2,894

(6.50)

111.78

23,717

6,357

273.08

Savings accounts

7,860

6,760

10,405

4,750

305

16.27

 NM 

29,774

737

 NM 

Time deposits 

3,964

3,801

3,804

3,226

1,567

4.29

152.97

14,795

3,884

280.92

  Total Deposit Costs

22,287

21,576

24,783

15,044

5,310

3.30

 NM 

83,690

13,281

 NM 



















Borrowings

2,118

2,096

2,011

3,858

3,748

1.03

(43.49)

10,084

8,306

21.41

  Total Funding Costs

24,405

23,672

26,794

18,902

9,058

3.09

169.43

93,774

21,587

 NM 



















Net Interest Income

$         30,256

$         27,136

$         26,235

$         28,493

$         29,537

11.50

%

2.43

%

$    112,119

$    104,358

7.44

%



















Memo:  SBA PPP loan interest and fee income

$                 5

$                 5

$                 6

$                 3

$               14

-

%

(64.29)

%

$             19

$           533

(96.44)

%

Memo:  SBA PPP loan funding costs

$                 2

$                 2

$                 2

$                 3

$                 5

-

%

(60.00)

%

$              9

$             81

(88.89)

%






































Net Interest Margin















Loans held for sale

6.90 %

6.21 %

5.77 %

6.26 %

6.18 %

69

bps

72

bps

6.29 %

5.54 %

75

bps

Loans

6.33 %

5.86 %

5.60 %

5.56 %

5.04 %

46

129

5.85 %

4.52 %

133

Investments

2.86 %

2.69 %

2.58 %

2.61 %

2.46 %

17

40

2.68 %

2.14 %

54

Other Earning Assets

4.73 %

4.78 %

5.05 %

4.41 %

3.57 %

(5)

116

4.79 %

1.12 %

367

  Total Earning Assets

6.08 %

5.63 %

5.34 %

5.24 %

4.80 %

44

128

5.57 %

4.09 %

148



















NOW

2.20 %

2.19 %

2.11 %

1.27 %

0.35 %

1

185

1.96 %

0.33 %

163

MMDA

3.07 %

3.06 %

2.91 %

2.36 %

1.43 %

1

164

2.85 %

0.79 %

206

Savings

3.98 %

3.81 %

4.07 %

3.24 %

0.52 %

17

346

3.83 %

0.33 %

350

CDs 

3.48 %

3.27 %

3.08 %

2.68 %

1.64 %

21

184

3.12 %

1.11 %

201

  Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits

3.15 %

3.03 %

3.10 %

2.32 %

1.03 %

12

212

2.92 %

0.64 %

228

  Cost of Deposits

2.69 %

2.60 %

2.70 %

1.91 %

0.78 %

9

191

2.49 %

0.49 %

200



















Other Funding

6.95 %

7.00 %

6.70 %

5.18 %

4.57 %

(5)

238

6.13 %

4.30 %

183

  Total Cost of Funds

2.85 %

2.75 %

2.83 %

2.20 %

1.19 %

9

165

2.66 %

0.75 %

191



















Net Interest Margin

3.36 %

3.01 %

2.64 %

3.15 %

3.67 %

36

(31)

3.03 %

3.39 %

(35)

Net Interest Spread

2.77 %

2.46 %

2.12 %

2.63 %

3.28 %

31

(51)

2.48 %

3.14 %

(66)



















Memo:  Excluding SBA PPP loans
















Loans

6.33 %

5.87 %

5.61 %

5.56 %

5.05 %

46

bps

128

bps

5.85 %

4.54 %

131

bps

Total Earning Assets

6.08 %

5.64 %

5.35 %

5.25 %

4.81 %

44

127

5.57 %

4.10 %

147

Net Interest Margin*

3.36 %

3.01 %

2.64 %

3.15 %

3.68 %

35

(32)

3.03 %

3.40 %

(36)






































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

 The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.
































Primis Financial Corp.   















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For Three Months Ended:

For Twelve Months Ended:

























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

4Q 2023

4Q 2022






Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders

$              8,121

$             (3,526)

$                (268)

$              5,612

$              3,040

$       9,940

$    17,549






Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:
















Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring

449

-

1,488

-

1,175

1,937

2,384







Professional fee expenses related to Panacea investment

194

-

-

-

-

194









Gain on sale of Infinex investment

-

-

-

-

(4,144)

-

(4,144)







Merger expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

516







Goodwill impairment

-

11,150

-

-

-

11,150

-







Loan officer fraud, operational losses

-

200

-

-

-

200

-







Income tax effect

(139)

(44)

(321)

-

641

(504)

269







Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders adjusted for
nonrecurring income and expenses

$              8,625

$              7,780

$                  899

$              5,612

$                  712

$     22,917

$    16,574

























Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders

$              8,121

$             (3,526)

$                (268)

$              5,612

$              3,040

$       9,940

$    17,549







Income tax expense (benefit)

418

1,925

(46)

1,254

519

3,552

4,490







Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)

3,208

1,355

4,066

5,418

7,896

14,046

11,710






Pre-tax pre-provision earnings

$            11,747

$                (246)

$              3,752

$            12,284

$            11,455

$     27,538

$    33,749







Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

643

11,350

1,488

-

(2,969)

13,481

(4,286)






Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings

$            12,390

$            11,104

$              5,240

$            12,284

$              8,486

$     41,019

$    29,463

























Return on average assets 

0.84 %

(0.36 %)

(0.03 %)

0.58 %

0.35 %

0.25 %

0.53 %







Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.05 %

1.17 %

0.11 %

0.00 %

(0.27 %)

0.33 %

(0.03 %)






Operating return on average assets 

0.89 %

0.81 %

0.08 %

0.58 %

0.08 %

0.58 %

0.50 %

























Return on average assets 

0.84 %

(0.36 %)

(0.03 %)

0.58 %

0.35 %

0.25 %

0.53 %







Effect of tax expense

0.04 %

0.20 %

(0.00 %)

0.13 %

0.06 %

0.09 %

0.14 %







Effect of provision for credit losses  (incl. unfunded commitment expense)

0.34 %

0.13 %

0.39 %

0.56 %

0.91 %

0.36 %

0.35 %






Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 

1.22 %

(0.03 %)

0.36 %

1.27 %

1.32 %

0.70 %

1.02 %







Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses

0.07 %

1.17 %

0.14 %

0.00 %

(0.34 %)

0.34 %

(0.13 %)






Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets

1.29 %

1.14 %

0.50 %

1.27 %

0.98 %

1.04 %

0.89 %

























Return on average common equity

8.37 %

(3.54 %)

(0.27 %)

5.64 %

3.04 %

2.51 %

4.35 %







Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.52 %

11.34 %

1.17 %

0.00 %

(2.33 %)

3.28 %

(0.25 %)






Operating return on average common equity

8.89 %

7.80 %

0.90 %

5.64 %

0.71 %

5.79 %

4.10 %







Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

2.93 %

2.89 %

0.33 %

2.05 %

0.27 %

2.07 %

1.49 %






Operating return on average tangible common equity

11.82 %

10.69 %

1.23 %

7.69 %

0.98 %

7.86 %

5.59 %

























Efficiency ratio

76.04 %

99.97 %

88.42 %

69.26 %

71.82 %

83.00 %

73.50 %







Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

(1.64 %)

(30.61 %)

(4.31 %)

0.00 %

4.95 %

(8.96 %)

2.16 %






Operating efficiency ratio 

74.40 %

69.36 %

84.11 %

69.26 %

76.77 %

74.04 %

75.66 %

























Earnings per common share - Basic

$                 0.33

$               (0.14)

$               (0.01)

$                 0.23

$                 0.12

$          0.40

$         0.71







Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.02

0.46

0.05

-

(0.09)

0.53

(0.04)






Operating earnings per common share - Basic

$                 0.35

$                 0.32

$                 0.04

$                 0.23

$                 0.03

$          0.93

$         0.67

























Earnings per common share - Diluted

$                 0.33

$               (0.14)

$               (0.01)

$                 0.23

$                 0.12

$          0.40

$         0.71







Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.02

0.46

0.05

-

(0.09)

0.53

(0.04)






Operating earnings per common share - Diluted

$                 0.35

$                 0.32

$                 0.04

$                 0.23

$                 0.03

$          0.93

$         0.67

























Book value per common share

$              16.09

$              15.49

$              15.91

$              16.13

$              15.90

$       16.09

$      15.90







Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(3.86)

(3.87)

(4.34)

(4.36)

(4.37)

(3.86)

(4.37)






Tangible book value per common share

$              12.23

$              11.62

$              11.57

$              11.77

$              11.53

$       12.23

$      11.53

























Total Primis common stockholders' equity

$          397,330

$          382,487

$          392,795

$          398,064

$          392,365

$   397,330

$  392,365







Less goodwill and other intangible assets

(95,417)

(95,741)

(107,215)

(107,539)

(107,863)

(95,417)

(107,863)






Tangible common equity

$          301,913

$          286,746

$          285,580

$          290,525

$          284,502

$   301,913

$  284,502

























Common equity to assets

10.25 %

9.98 %

10.15 %

9.43 %

10.99 %

10.25 %

10.99 %







Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(2.26 %)

(2.31 %)

(2.56 %)

(2.37 %)

(2.77 %)

(2.27 %)

(2.77 %)






Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.99 %

7.67 %

7.59 %

7.06 %

8.22 %

7.99 %

8.22 %

























Net interest margin

3.36 %

3.01 %

2.64 %

3.15 %

3.67 %

3.03 %

3.39 %







Effect of adjustments for PPP associated balances*

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.01 %






Core net interest margin

3.36 %

3.01 %

2.64 %

3.15 %

3.68 %

3.03 %

3.40 %












































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods











SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

Also from this source

Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2023 results after the market closes on...
Primis Financial Corp. Announces Reauthorization of Stock Repurchase Program

Primis Financial Corp. Announces Reauthorization of Stock Repurchase Program

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.