PRIMO BRANDS CELEBRATES GROUNDBREAKING OF NEW MOUNTAIN VALLEY FACTORY

Company Builds New State-of-the-Art Facility to Meet Continued Demand for the Brand

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) ("Primo Brands" or the "Company") today hosted a ceremony commemorating the groundbreaking of a new factory to support the continued strong demand for its premium brand The Mountain Valley®.

Primo Brands and The Mountain Valley® celebrate its new state-of-the-art facility located in Hot Springs, Arkansas. From left, Justice of the Peace Jeremy Brown, Mayor of Hot Springs Pat McCabe, The Mountain Valley® Director of Manufacturing Kenny McBride, Primo Brands CEO Robbert Rietbroek, Congressman Bruce Westerman, Director of Business Development at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission Olivia Womack, Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce President Gary Troutman, Rep. Richard McGrew, Judge Darryl Mahoney, Rep. Les Warren, Sen. Matt McKee. (CNW Group/Primo Brands Corporation) Primo Brands and The Mountain Valley® celebrate its new facility in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (CNW Group/Primo Brands Corporation)

The site, located in Hot Springs, Garland County, Arkansas, marks the first new factory for Primo Brands following its transformative merger in November 2024 and is a major expansion of The Mountain Valley's production capacity. The Company is making a multi-million dollar investment in the new facility, which will be approximately 200,000-square-feet, providing state-of-the-art production, logistics, and warehouse space, including building one new small format and two large format production lines. It will support the rapid growth of The Mountain Valley® as it continues to set the standard for quality, innovation, and customer experience. The factory is expected to be fully operational by spring 2026, representing the next evolution of Mountain Valley's presence in Arkansas.

"We are excited to announce a new production facility that supports Mountain Valley's accelerating momentum and underscores Primo Brands' ongoing commitment to Arkansas," said Robbert Rietbroek, Chief Executive Officer of Primo Brands. "This facility will advance our ability to meet growing demand for the premium water brand with greater efficiency, speed, and flexibility, while creating economic opportunities in the Hot Springs community."

"The Mountain Valley® has proudly bottled its iconic spring and sparkling water in the Ouachita Mountains since 1871. With this announcement, we are thrilled to strengthen our long-term commitment to the local community," said Kenny McBride, Director of Manufacturing of Mountain Valley Spring Water.

"Mountain Valley is a quintessential Arkansas brand — built on tradition, health, and the natural beauty of our state," said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "For more than 150 years, Mountain Valley Spring Water has been bottled straight from the Ouachita Mountains, where its all-natural spring has flowed for thousands of years. I'm proud they're continuing that legacy by investing in Arkansas and sharing a piece of our state's story with the rest of the country."

"From the Ouachita Mountains to tables across the globe, Mountain Valley Spring Water carries the spirit of our region with every drop. We're proud to see the company continue investing in our community and shining a light on the incredible natural beauty we call home," said Gary Troutman, President & CEO of Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce & Hot Springs Metro Partnership.

"Mountain Valley Spring Water is more than just a source of pure refreshment — it's a proud part of Garland County's heritage. For generations, it has supported our health, fueled our local economy, and become a symbol of the natural beauty and resilience that define our community," said Darryl Mahoney, Garland County Judge.

"Mountain Valley Spring Water is an iconic Arkansas brand, and we're excited that Primo Brands is continuing to expand this historic company in Hot Springs," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. "Since the late 19th century, Mountain Valley Spring Water has provided premium water straight from the Natural State, and we're proud that this tradition will continue. Hot Springs has the best water in the country, and coupled with its great business environment, it makes this expansion a natural choice. Congratulations to the City of Hot Springs, Garland County, and Primo Brands on this landmark expansion."

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher™ and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com.

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation