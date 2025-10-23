Primo Brands Named to Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2026 List

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB), a leading branded beverage company in North America with a focus on healthy hydration, announced that it has been named one of America's Greenest Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Coming in with 4.5 out of 5 stars on the list, this recognition highlights Primo Brands' continued commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to help reduce environmental impact through innovation, operational efficiency, and transparency.

"We are honored to be recognized among America's Greenest Companies," said Charles Fogg, Chief Sustainability Officer, Primo Brands. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams across every area of Primo Brands. From responsible sourcing and energy efficiency to circular packaging and community partnerships, sustainability is embedded in everything we do. It's more than a goal—it's a responsibility we take seriously as we continue to help build a healthier planet for generations to come."

Now in its third year, America's Greenest Companies recognizes 450 U.S. companies that have demonstrated leadership in minimizing their environmental impact while advancing meaningful climate action. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group evaluated companies across more than 25 parameters in four key categories, including greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

"The importance of protecting the planet has become an increasingly critical factor for companies," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek. "The 2026 ranking highlights organizations that exemplify innovation and progress in environmental protection and serve as models for sustainable business practices."

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher™ and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange, Filtration, and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable beverage packaging, helping to reduce waste through its multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum, and glass. Primo Brands has a portfolio of over 80 springs and actively manages water resources to help assure a steady supply of quality, safe drinking water today and in the future. Primo Brands also helps conserve over 28,000 acres of land across the U.S. and Canada. Primo Brands is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation, and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo Brands is committed to supporting the communities it serves, investing in local and national programs and delivering hydration solutions following natural disasters and other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 11,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Stamford, Connecticut.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is a global news magazine that provides high quality, in-depth coverage and analysis of the major events shaping our world. For more than 90 years, the iconic brand has been offering readers a unique perspective on world affairs and giving context to the most important events in global news. Today, via its print and digital editions, Newsweek continues to help its readers navigate a rapidly-changing world.

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation