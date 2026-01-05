Saratoga® Spring Water Taps Basketball Star Skylar Diggins to Launch New Campaign

Captured in cinematic black and white, and accented by the brand's distinct color, Saratoga® Signature Blue, the new creative invites viewers to seize every moment to be extraordinary. In the spot, Diggins stays in constant motion, powered by self-determination, her keen sense of style, and inspired by her Saratoga® Spring Water.

"Our new campaign with Skylar, and the chapters to come later in the year, reflect Saratoga's expansion into a broader cultural space." said Kheri Tillman, CMO, Primo Brands. "Skylar is extraordinary on and off the court, and an ascendant figure in culture. If you could capture a perfect storm in a bottle - of talent, energy, strength and style - she's it. We're starting the New Year with a striking visual campaign, which will then lead us into other moments that offer a refreshed perspective on what a water brand can be."

Skylar Diggins: A Standout in Saratoga® Signature Blue

Diggins is a standout personality in a league whose players represent athletic excellence, a bold take on style, and who cast a light on the possibilities - and challenges - facing women in sports today. The acclaimed athlete now brings her signature style to her starring role in the Saratoga® brand's new campaign.

"For me, 'extraordinary' is about taking every opportunity to shake things up and go beyond what is expected of us," said Diggins. "Saratoga® is my go-to for staying hydrated while I'm on the go, and I love how that comes to life in the campaign. What you see in the ad is a woman - me - in constant motion, stepping boldly into a variety of scenarios, and that's because I'm more than one thing. The visuals capture that energy beautifully."

Following today's debut of the campaign, Diggins will attend the Golden Globes™, where Saratoga® will return as the Official Water of the show. As the brand's ambassador at Hollywood's most glamorous night, Diggins will offer viewers a look behind the scenes through her social media channels.

The new campaign was conceived by the in-house creative agency at Primo Brands, The Lab. The ad campaign with Diggins will kick off further culture-forward programming from the brand, with additional content and experiences planned for 2026.

About Saratoga Spring Water

Founded in 1872, Saratoga® Spring Water embodies the perfect pairing of crisp, refreshing spring water with the very best of culture and fine dining. Its distinctive bottle, a standout in Saratoga® Signature Blue, signals exceptional taste and creativity, with color and a refreshing perspective. Rooted in the storied Saratoga Springs of New York State, and available nationwide, Saratoga® paves the way for remarkable experiences. Immerse yourself in our world at https://www.saratogawater.com and follow @saratogawater on Instagram for beautiful, inspiring content.

Saratoga® Spring Water is a product of Primo Brands, a leading branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher® and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com .

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation