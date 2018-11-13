Primo Medical Group Expands into West Bridgewater, MA Facility

STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Medical Group, a 65-year-old family owned business based in Massachusetts is pleased to announce its expansion into another 55,000 square feet of space inside one of their West Bridgewater, MA facilities. Primo Medical Group has two locations in Stoughton, MA and two others in West Bridgewater, MA. "We're excited to expand our footprint which allows us to grow our business today and well into the future," said company president, Steven Tallarida.

Andrea Patisteas, Senior Executive VP stated, "When the expansion is completed, we will have almost 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities for development, manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and warehousing. We are deeply committed to serving the needs of our customers in the medical device, commercial, and military/aerospace markets." The company's investment will increase the capacity of their assembly and packaging business. The new assembly and packaging room will be built to adhere to the rigorous standards of "class 7 clean rooms." These purpose-built rooms are designed to keep contaminants from the outside environment from getting into the room where sensitive devices are assembled, cleaned and packaged for medical use.

"We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding customer service. We haven't forgotten the simple things like having a person answer our phone," said Mr. Tallarida, "It's critical to our business to be available to communicate with our customers when they need us, and to have extra capacity to service their needs. Therefore, I see that it's our job to 'build it' so when they come to us we're ready to deliver." "Our goal is to continually offer our customers the services they need, delivered on time and within budget. This additional space will continue to do that and will allow us to bring new customers into our family," said Laurie Bourgeois, VP of Sales for Primo Medical Group. The build out on this new space will begin in the 2nd quarter of 2019.

About Primo Medical Group

Primo Medical Group is a leader in the development and manufacture of medical devices and precision machined components. Established in 1953, Primo Medical Group is a privately held company with 4 facilities in Massachusetts. Primo Medical Group is an FDA Registered Contract Manufacturer and is compliant with FDA Quality Systems Regulations. Primo Medical Group is also ISO 13485:2016 certified, and is a registered manufacturer with the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance.

CONTACT: Andrea Patisteas, 781-828-4400

SOURCE Primo Medical Group

