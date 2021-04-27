Primo Medical Group Expands Warehousing Capabilities Into Fifth Location

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts based Primo Medical Group, a leader in the development, manufacture and assembly of quality medical devices, and precision machined custom components announced today the addition of a new warehouse in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. The company operates out of two facilities located in Stoughton, MA and now three facilities in West Bridgewater, MA.

The 26,000 square foot building will be primarily used to manage inventory, allowing Primo Medical Group to expand their operations. The new warehouse will be environmentally controlled and will be compliant with the FDA's current standards for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). GMP regulations help to ensure that producers of medical products like Primo Medical Group, are properly designing, monitoring and controlling processes and facilities throughout production and distribution in order to deliver products safely to consumers.

As a registered contract manufacturer, the company offers a full suite of services from initial design and production, all the way to product fullfillment. "By consolidating some of our inventory nearby, we can now create or improve our innovative spaces to lift existing operations to levels that continue to grow our business," said Steven Tallarida, the company's President and CEO. Primo Medical Group machines numerous types of medical instruments and implants, and assembles a myriad of devices in a clean room environment. Most of the company's packaged clean room products go on to sterilization before they are ready for their customers. "Because our capabilities are so complete, we often manage the supply chain, warehousing, and logistics for our customers. There's an increasing interest in having contract manufacturers fulfill sales orders on behalf of their customers," said Andrea Patisteas, Senior Executive Vice President. "Keeping finished goods at the production source means they can be used to fulfill sales orders sooner, and decreases the amount of times they are moved, reducing the risk of damage."

About Primo Medical Group

Primo Medical Group offers the most comprehensive outsourcing solutions forandre the medical device market, including OEM product distribution services, engineering services, precision component production, finished goods assembly, medical device refurbishment, reusable surgical kit management and complete supply chain management. Established in 1953, Primo Medical Group is a privately held company with five facilities in Massachusetts. Primo Medical Group is an FDA Registered Contract Manufacturer and is compliant with FDA Quality Systems Regulations. Primo Medical Group is also ISO 13485:2016 certified, and is a registered manufacturer with the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance. Over the past 20 years Primo Medical Group has incubated and co-funded several new technologies including Angiolink Corporation (acquired by Medtronic), Arthrosurface (acquired by Anika Therapeutics), Spirus Medical, Inc. (acquired by Olympus), Cardiosolutions, Inc., Saphena Medical Inc., and Versago Vascular Access.



Contact:

Tony Resendes

Vice President of Marketing

Primo Medical group

781.828-4400



SOURCE Primo Medical Group

Related Links

http://www.primomedicalgroup.com

