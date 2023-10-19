PrimoHoagies Charts a Delectable Course for Expansion Across the United States

America's Favorite Hoagie Destination Inks 20 New Franchise Agreements, Debuts Massachusetts and Accelerates Growth with "Prosper with Primo" Fee Reduction Program

WESTVILLE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies , the beloved hoagie chain recently named America's #1 sandwich shop , announced today the signing of 20 new franchise agreements. The deals confirmed plans for new development of locations across the eastern and midwestern parts of the U.S., including the brand's first-ever agreements signed in Massachusetts.

PrimoHoagies is expanding with:

Eight locations across the metro- Detroit region;

region; Three locations across the Springfield, Mass. region;

region; Three locations in Rochester, N.Y. ;

; Three locations in Pittsburgh ;

; Two locations in Mine Hill, N.J. ;

; And one location in Jamison, Pa.

The first of these new locations is set to open its doors by May 2024.

"PrimoHoagies is on a mission to redefine the sandwich experience across the United States," said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "As we venture into new markets and deepen our roots in existing ones, we're not just offering sandwiches; we're inviting passionate entrepreneurs to join us in this exciting journey. Together, we'll continue to raise the bar and set new standards."

These recent new agreements underscore the accelerated growth happening for PrimoHoagies, which now boasts more than 100 locations open, with around 115 expected to be open by the end of 2023. In pursuit of the ambitious expansion goals, aiming to surpass 300 locations in the next few years, PrimoHoagies proudly introduced "Prosper with Primo." This dynamic franchise fee reduction program, active until November 30, exemplifies the brand's dedication to reinvesting in owners who share in the brand's vision and success. The program offers to slash the initial franchise fee by 50 percent, along with opportunities for more significant discounts, including royalty abatement for deals of three units or larger.

"Becoming a PrimoHoagies franchisee was an easy decision for me - the brand's dedication to quality and investment back into its owners is unmatched," said Brandon Perozzi, a PrimoHoagies owner for more than 10 years in Cinnaminson and Collingswood, New Jersey. "I'm thrilled to be a part of bringing this exceptional hoagie experience to new communities and contributing to PrimoHoagies' continued success."

The brand currently has 70 locations in development across 10 states. As PrimoHoagies continues to grow, the brand is actively seeking prospective franchisees across 25 states in the eastern, midwestern and southern United States. The brand is putting an extra emphasis on markets within Texas, Florida and Colorado.

For further details about PrimoHoagies and to explore how you can benefit from the "Prosper with Primo" special offer, as well as information on joining the PrimoHoagies network, please visit ownaprimo.com .

To learn more about PrimoHoagies or to find a location near you, visit primohoagies.com .

About PrimoHoagies

Established in 1992 in South Philadelphia, PrimoHoagies is a renowned specialty sandwich and sub shop celebrated for its authentic, mouthwatering hoagies. Crafting flavorful masterpieces using the finest Thumann's meats and cheeses, stacked generously on award-winning seeded bread, PrimoHoagies' diverse menu caters to all preferences. With franchise locations spanning across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, PrimoHoagies has become the go-to destination for sandwich enthusiasts. Discover the essence of PrimoHoagies at primohoagies.com and explore franchise opportunities at ownaprimo.com , as PrimoHoagies continues its legacy of curating exceptional sandwiches that embody PrimoHoagies heritage and bridge communities together.

