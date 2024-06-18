Primrose Schools® Adds Esteemed Early Education Researcher to its Early Learning Council

Dr. Scott McConnell brings 40 years of experience to the nation's leader in early education care

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools®, the nation's premier early education and care leader with more than 500 schools in 34 states, welcomes Dr. Scott McConnell to its Early Learning Council, a panel of nationally recognized experts that consults with the Primrose Education team to ensure its Balanced Learning® approach remains aligned with leading early learning philosophies and research, and meets the highest quality standards.

Dr. Scott McConnell brings more than 40 years of experience in education and research through his service as a teacher, program director, researcher and college professor specializing in preschool and early elementary education. Dr. McConnell is a professor emeritus of educational psychology at the University of Minnesota, where he conducts research on assessment and interventions in language and early literacy development. Scott was part of a multi-university team that developed Individual Growth and Development Indicators and researched their use in preschool classrooms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McConnell to the Early Learning Council," said Dr. Amy Jackson, chief early learning strategy officer, Primrose Schools. "Dr. McConnell is a pioneer in early childhood assessment and will play a critical role in helping us stay on the leading edge of tracking and evaluating development skills and competencies during a child's critical first five years."

Dr. McConnell's professional interests focus on young children's paths to becoming proficient readers, and the ways that systematic interventions like multi-tiered systems of support can help all children achieve that goal.

"I am honored to join the Early Learning Council and bring my expertise in early childhood assessment. Primrose has an industry-leading approach that is constantly innovating to meet the needs and opportunities of Primrose students," said Dr. McConnell.

Dr. McConnell holds a master's degree and doctoral degree in educational psychology from the University of Oregon and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Portland State University.

In addition to Dr. McConnell, the following are the current Early Learning Council members and their expertise:

Dr. Kathy Trundle , professor of elementary education at Utah State University with more than 40 years of experience in early childhood education and science

, professor of elementary education at with more than 40 years of experience in early childhood education and science Dr. Carol Donovan , professor of literacy education at the University of Alabama and director of the Belser Parton Literacy Center

, professor of literacy education at the and director of the Belser Parton Literacy Center Dr. Sandra Linder, professor of early childhood mathematics education at Clemson University

Dr. Laura Jana , associate research professor at Penn State and a pediatrician, educator, health communicator and award-winning author

, associate research professor at and a pediatrician, educator, health communicator and award-winning author Dr. Douglas Bell , professor of early childhood education at Kennesaw State University

, professor of early childhood education at Kennesaw State University Dr. Jennifer Sutton McDonel, associate professor of music and director of music education for early childhood at Radford University

Rebecca Parlakian, senior director of programs at Zero to Three, where she directs a portfolio of projects related to child development, parenting and high-quality teaching and caregiving

Dr. Gloria Julius , consultant with more than 30 years of experience in early education administration

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion.

