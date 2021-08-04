Primrose Schools® Expands Footprint into Nevada

RENO, Nev., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, a high-quality early education and care leader with over 450 schools operating in 32 states, today announced its growth into Nevada, beginning with dedicated efforts to identify locations for Franchise Owners in Reno and Las Vegas. With the need for child care soaring during the pandemic, the company opened 28 new schools in 2020 branching into three new states, and has an additional 150 locations in the overall pipeline. Primrose's expansion into the state has begun with Franchise Owners Bethany and Alonzo Durham, whose South Reno school will be its first in Nevada and is set to open in October.

"The pandemic has elevated the importance and need for early education and childcare programs that provide parents with peace of mind about returning to work," said Steve Clemente, President of Primrose Schools. "This need is even greater in growing states such as Nevada where Primrose is thrilled to offer both experienced and new Franchise Owners a turnkey opportunity to fill a void with an impactful investment in their community."

Primrose plans to address the needs of growing cities like Las Vegas and Reno in a state experiencing the nation's third-highest population increase from 2019 to 2020. As families continue to move into the state, entrepreneurs in these cities now have an opportunity to become Primrose Schools Franchise Owners and provide the essential service of childcare as young parents to return to work and the state recovers from the pandemic. Over the last year, Primrose has proven to be resilient — and in response, demand remains high for existing Primrose schools, many of which have enrollment waitlists.

The Durham family, Primrose's inaugural Franchise Owners in Nevada, approached the company after determining the early education and care options in the region did not meet the standards they had for their own children. Bethany Durham, who holds a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Nevada, understands the importance of access to quality child care options and is partnering with her husband and co-owner Alonzo, to open a school in South Meadows. Conveniently located less than seven miles from downtown Reno, the approximately 12,170 square feet school is expected to open this October.

"While researching investment opportunities in childcare and early learning, we found that Primrose Schools was consistently leading the industry and were so impressed with the level of care being provided at the schools we visited," Bethany explained.

In addition to the Durham family's upcoming location, the Primrose Schools Development Team is curating additional properties for future Franchise Owners in Reno and Las Vegas who will be able to skip the site-search phase for a student-ready site in as few as eight months. Each of these locations are expected to serve approximately 185-210 families in Washoe and Clark county-areas.

Primrose Schools has an award-winning and proven franchise model that has attracted numerous entrepreneurs to become school owners for nearly 40 years, leading the company to be recognized as the leader in high-quality early education and care.

"Those interested in re-careering or local business ownership are being offered a uniquely streamlined process in the state of Nevada, one that is especially perfect for first-time owners," noted Clemente. "The blend of tools, resources and expert guidance provided by Primrose is unmatched. Franchise Owners are well-positioned to become business leaders in their communities, receiving an unparalleled level of support — regardless of experience — every step of the way."

Regardless of franchise or business experience, Nevada natives and new residents alike are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity to invest in early education and the future of their communities. With sites being identified to foster an industry-leading educational experience, entrepreneurs in the Reno and Las Vegas areas can join the hundreds of other Primrose Schools Franchise Owners around the nation who are working to make a difference in their communities.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 450 Primrose schools in 32 states today. Ranked the No. 1 child care franchise by Entrepreneur for five consecutive years and named as one of the best franchises to buy in America by Forbes, Primrose offers Franchise Owners the opportunity to invest in a financially rewarding and emotionally satisfying business that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Through Primrose on Premise℠, Primrose Schools and Franchise Owners enable companies to provide employer-sponsored early childhood education and care at or near their worksites. Primrose has franchising opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S., and is seeking qualified potential Franchise Owners to join the brand's rapid expansion and mission to transform the future of early education. For more information, visit www.Franchise.PrimroseSchools.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and explore our news site.

