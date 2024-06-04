Primrose Schools® Receives Highest Honor Securing Two Gold Stevie® Awards in 2024 American Business Awards®

Primrose Schools Recognized for Showcasing the Positive Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools® received two gold Stevie® Awards, one for Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Education and Training category and another for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in the Large category for organizations with more than 2,500 employees in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. The awards signify how Primrose franchise owners, staff, and Support Center team members work diligently to foster belongingness and incorporate character development into every day.

Primrose Schools won the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program of the Year award for its Primrose Promise CSR program, which is driven by its mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children. As part of this commitment, Primrose Schools and its over 500 independently owned schools across the country have collectively donated more than $1.1 million and gifted over 900,000 items to underserved children and families across the US since 2022.

"At Primrose, we are striving for a brighter future for all young children across the country," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "It fills me with pride to know that these awards are a testament to our shared mission and the selfless contributions of Primrose franchise owners, staff, support team members and the children and families we serve."

The Marketing Campaign of the Year award is in recognition of its marketing campaign for the annual Caring and Giving Food Drive designed to bring awareness to the donation efforts where children at Primrose schools nationwide work together to engage in simple chores, activities and hands-on projects in their classrooms and at home to raise money and donate food to underserved children and families. Franchise owners and school staff at each Primrose school host individual food drives each year and donations are made to local food banks and charities to combat food insecurity.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to growth and innovation in our marketing efforts," said Tim Roush, Chief Marketing Officer of Primrose Schools. "Giving without expectation is woven into the work that we do at every level of the organization, and we look forward to reaching for new heights both in our impactful work and charitable giving in 2024 and for many years to come."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. To learn more about how Primrose uses philanthropy and advocacy work to make a positive impact on communities nationwide, click here.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and X, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

