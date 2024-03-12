Primrose Schools® Students Promote Child Literacy, Donate Over 90,000 Books through Nationwide Drive

ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Reading Month, Primrose Schools students and families donated new and gently used books to promote literacy and give back to local communities across the country. This year as part of the annual book donation campaign, Og's Bountiful Book Drive, students collected and donated more than 90,000 books, surpassing 2023's donation total.

A student from Primrose School of Klyde Warren Park (Dallas, TX) shares her love for literacy with the community through Og’s Bountiful Book Drive. Students from Primrose School of Hudson (Hudson, OH) sort over 870 books to donate to Bright Star Books.

Concluding on Read Across America Day each year to highlight how literacy boosts later academic achievement, more than 500 Primrose schools across the country hosted book drives during the month of February as part of the Primrose Promise℠ Corporate Social Responsibility program. Driven by Primrose's mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children, the program gives the entire Primrose community an opportunity to participate in meaningful service learning and charitable giving efforts that make a difference in the lives of underserved children and families in their communities.

"We are helping children develop a lifelong love of reading and showing children the importance of giving without expectation" said Amy Jackson, chief early learning strategy officer at Primrose Schools. "Both can put children on a path to being happy and successful later in life."

As part of the exclusive Balanced Learning® approach, Primrose balances academics and character development in the classroom by nurturing positive character traits in young learners through real-life experiences like Og's Bountiful Book Drive.

Og® the bookworm is one of 12 Primrose Friends embedded in the Balanced Learning curriculum. Each Friend teaches a valuable character trait, and Og's trait is caring. Og's Bountiful Book Drive emphasizes the importance of literacy in young learners nationwide while teaching children to give without expectation of receiving anything in return. Click here to learn more about how Primrose nurtures positive character development and literacy in children year-round.

