Uwill Named #2 Fastest Growing Private Company in Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal

Back-to-back recognition reflects the company's growing impact expanding mental health support for students worldwide

NATICK, Mass., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Business Journal revealed that Uwill, the leading student mental health and wellness solution, ranked No. 2 on its 2026 Fast 50 list, a prestigious ranking of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. The recognition marks Uwill's second consecutive year among the top two fastest-growing private companies in the state, underscoring the company's rapid global expansion.

"Mental health continues to be one of the defining challenges facing higher education, and students need support that is both immediate and accessible," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This recognition reflects both the growing demand for immediate, high-quality student mental health support and the extraordinary commitment of our team and counselors."

Founded in 2020, Uwill has quickly become a global leader in student mental health. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform built around immediacy, choice, and access without barriers. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, prescription management, on-demand medical care, basic needs assistance, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 4 million students at 500+ colleges and 200 K12 districts worldwide.

The Natick-headquartered firm has continued to expand and diversify its footprint, including recent collaborations with Worth County School District and Meriwether County School System in Georgia. The company also launched its new basic needs support solution designed to complement its core teletherapy services by helping students address food insecurity, housing instability, transportation challenges, child care needs, and other barriers that can impact student success and well-being.

Uwill has expanded its reach and capabilities, accelerating toward more than $40 million in revenue in 2026. It has tripled the number of institutions and students served since its Series A funding from Education Growth Partners in 2023. During the past 2.5 years, the company also completed three acquisitions: San Francisco-based tbh, Boston-based Christie Campus Health and Los Angeles-based Virtual Care Group (VCG), enhancing its portfolio and market presence after financing each acquisition without the need to raise new capital.

Uwill has been recognized with numerous honors in the past year. In 2025, the company ranked #79 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation (#27 in 2024) and #32 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest growing companies in North America (#18 in 2024).

Visit the Boston Business Journal to view the complete results for the Fast 50 Award.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #2 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in 2026 (#1 in 2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide, including Rutgers University, Dartmouth College, University of Michigan, Northeastern University, Phillips Academy Andover, and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:

Brett Silk

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SOURCE Uwill, Inc