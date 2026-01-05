Prince Sultan Bin Mansour Al Saud Leads First Travel Group Delegation to TRANSSION, Forging New Opportunities in Emerging Markets

The summit commenced with an opening address by Chairman Zhu, who extended a heartfelt welcome to Prince Sultan and the delegation. In his remarks, Chairman Zhu outlined TRANSSION's corporate philosophy and its strategic vision for global emerging markets, providing the delegation with a holistic perspective on the group's global business matrix and the strategic expansion of the Infinix brand. Drawing on their deep localized expertise, the Saudi representatives offered constructive insights into the developmental path for TRANSSION and Infinix within the Kingdom. These discussions created new impetus and a wide landscape for comprehensive collaboration and deep-market cultivation, establishing a robust bedrock for the shared global expansion of both parties.

During the session, the two sides engaged in a dynamic and productive dialogue across multiple dimensions, including channel synergy, market expansion, content development, resource sharing, business innovation, and intelligence support, revealing immense potential for collaborative depth and future growth. Chairman Zhu emphasized that Saudi Arabia, as a pivotal anchor for TRANSSION in the Middle East, demands a forward-looking strategy rooted in long-term brand consciousness. He advocated for an approach defined by strategic foresight and prudent execution across R&D, experiential innovation, and AI development, with the ultimate goal of fostering an autonomic industrial and brand ecosystem. Chairman Zhu expressed firm confidence that TRANSSION possesses both the vision and the capability to help the Kingdom unlock a new era of global momentum through this ever-deepening partnership.

Infinix, a strategic cornerstone of TRANSSION's global expansion, served as the focal point of the summit's cooperative discussions. As one of the top three smartphone brands in Saudi Arabia, Infinix has deepened its roots in the Kingdom, maintaining a trajectory of aggressive growth. This market leadership is reinforced by soaring brand influence; in just two years, Infinix's search popularity has surged nearly fivefold, leading Android brand engagement on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. By aligning with Saudi Arabia's National Gaming and Esports Strategy through its GT series and premier tournament sponsorships, Infinix has built a thriving local esports ecosystem. This deep integration provides a powerful springboard for the brand's future. This meeting is expected to act as a definitive catalyst, injecting unprecedented momentum into Infinix as it expands its resonance across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

The summit concluded on a high note with a ceremonial gift exchange and group photography, symbolizing the burgeoning partnership. Prince Sultan expressed his profound appreciation for TRANSSION's technological innovation and global strategic vision, while highly commending Infinix's remarkable trajectory and achievements within the Saudi market. Both parties expressed strong optimism for a comprehensive, multi-dimensional collaboration ahead. As Saudi Arabia's international stature continues to rise alongside the deepening of Transsion's global footprint, both sides remain committed to exploring substantive cooperation across diverse sectors, working in concert to contribute to the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853565/image_5019905_58627650.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853566/image_5019905_58627681.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853567/image_5019905_58627775.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853568/image_5019905_58627790.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg