"Princess Adachi Festival: A Celebration of Wishes" - December 18-19, 2024, in Kita-Senju!

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18-19, 2024, the "Princess Adachi Festival" will take place in Kita-Senju, just a short distance from Asakusa and Ueno. This event, hosted by Rojicoya, an organization dedicated to promoting traditional Japanese culture, revives the 1,300-year-old legend of Princess Adachi, believed to bring happiness in the afterlife. It aims to share Japan's rich cultural heritage with international visitors. We spoke with the event organizers to learn more, reported by Tourism Media Service.

■ What is the "Princess Adachi Festival"? "The Princess Adachi Festival is a unique event held in a historic temple in Tokyo, specially reserved for the occasion. Surrounded by performers dressed in traditional attire, visitors can enjoy lion dance and bamboo flute workshops, samurai experiences, Edo walking tours, and hands-on craft workshops like Edo embroidery and silver ring-making led by master artisans. There will also be booths featuring traditional crafts and local gourmet food, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in Japanese culture throughout the day. In the evening, an opera themed around Princess Adachi, accompanied by koto performances and a buffet dinner, will be presented. The opera will feature English subtitles, making it accessible for international guests."

■ What is the concept of the festival? "The theme of the festival is 'wish the pray,' representing wishes and prayers. Princess Adachi is also known as the 'Sakura Princess,' symbolizing the mystical beauty of cherry blossoms that bloom in winter. Through experiences like embroidery and silver crafting, we hope visitors will imbue each step with their personal wishes, offering hope for the coming year and beyond. We aim for this festival to be a place where dreams can come true."

■ For international visitors: "Of course, international visitors are more than welcome! Kita-Senju is easily accessible from central Tokyo and offers a rich experience of Japan's history and culture. We will also provide interpreters, English signage, and translation devices to ensure that our international guests can fully enjoy the event. We look forward to welcoming everyone!"

▼Event Overview:

Name: Princess Adachi Festival 2024

Date: December 18 (Wednesday) and 19 (Thursday), 2024

Venue: Jigenji Temple (1-2-9 Senju, Adachi-ku, Tokyo), About a 10-minute walk from the west exit of Kita-Senju Station

Format: On-site participation

Languages: The performance is in Japanese, with English subtitles available.

Organizer: https://rojicoya.jp/

▼For more information on the Princess Adachi Festival: A Celebration of Wishes, please click here: https://en.japantravel.com/tokyo/princess-adachi-festival/70901

▼About Tourism Media Service:

An online news platform specializing in the tourism industry, operated by Two Links Co. It provides the latest news on regional development and travel information, as well as feature articles on topics such as trends and observations, contributed by over 100 experts, every day.

