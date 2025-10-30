Walking Through Jiro Taniguchi's Hometown -- A Journey Through Kurayoshi Inspired by A Distant Neighborhood

KURAYOSHI, Japan, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Where Manga and Gastronomy Intertwine: A Timeless Stroll Through the Town of Kurayoshi

Kurayoshi City, known in Japan as "Kura-shi Yoshi"—literally "a town good for living"—is a quiet former castle town in Tottori Prefecture where the traditional white-walled storehouses still remain. Today, the world's eyes are turning to this nostalgic town once again, thanks to A Distant Neighborhood, a manga masterpiece by the internationally acclaimed artist Jiro Taniguchi. To learn more about this unique program, Tourism Media Service spoke with the organizer.

The story of a middle-aged man who travels back in time to his boyhood in Kurayoshi captured the hearts of readers worldwide and was later adapted into a France–Belgium–Germany co-produced film in 2010, celebrated as "a masterpiece depicting the essence of Japanese nostalgia."

Now, in 2025, Kurayoshi is once again poised to become a "distant neighborhood" for travelers around the world. On March 30, 2025, the Tottori Prefectural Museum of Art—the first large-scale cultural facility of its kind in the prefecture—will open its doors, marking the beginning of a new series of immersive cultural experiences throughout the city.

Three premium experiences will invite visitors to explore Kurayoshi through the world of A Distant Neighborhood:

A Walking Tour Experiencing the Manga "A Distant Neighborhood" Jiro Taniguchi Reproduction Art Exhibition — A Special Night Where Anime and the Museum Intertwine Gastronomy Hopping Experience Inspired by "A Distant Neighborhood"

This article introduces three new experiences in Kurayoshi—scheduled for November to December 2025—where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Jiro Taniguchi and experience the fusion of manga, art, gastronomy, architecture, crafts, and nature.

1. Walking Tour: Experience the Manga A Distant Neighborhood

Kurayoshi's historical streets—lined with white-walled storehouses, stone bridges along the Tamagawa River, the old Uomachi district, and Meiji-era public bathhouses—mirror the scenes that appear in Taniguchi's manga.

Guided by individuals connected to the artist, participants will walk through the city while uncovering the layers of its history and culture. The experience feels like traveling through time itself. After the walk, guests may also join the evening program: the Special Night Exhibition at the Tottori Prefectural Museum of Art (separate registration required).

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Price: ¥90,000 (tax included, per adult or child)

Meeting Point: JR Kurayoshi Station South Exit (near Tourist Information Center)

Time: 10:00 AM start (approx. 4 hours)

Languages: Japanese / English / French

Transportation: Chartered bus or taxi

Minimum Participants: 2

URL: https://www.mwt.co.jp/web-inbound/shinjuku/kurayoshi_guidedtour/

Feel the quiet atmosphere of Kurayoshi overlap with the air of the manga—like stepping right into one of its panels.

2. Jiro Taniguchi Reproduction Art Exhibition — A Special Night Where Anime and the Museum Intertwine

This exclusive evening program invites guests to enjoy a private viewing of Jiro Taniguchi's reproduced artworks in a serene nighttime setting at the Tottori Prefectural Museum of Art.

With commentary by a professional curator, visitors can immerse themselves in the artist's delicate brushwork and the interplay of light and shadow that define his style. A special dining experience will also be offered within the museum's unique venue—an opportunity not available during regular hours.

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Price: ¥15,000 (tax included, per adult or child)

Venue: Tottori Prefectural Museum of Art

Time: Meet at 5:45 PM (approx. 2 hours)

Languages: Japanese / English / French (depending on participants)

Minimum Participants: 10

URL: https://www.mwt.co.jp/web-inbound/shinjuku/tottori_art_exhibition/

A world that opens only at night in Kurayoshi—perfect for art lovers and Taniguchi fans seeking to experience manga as fine art.

3. Gastronomy Hopping Experience Inspired by A Distant Neighborhood

This new "Gastronomy Hopping" experience allows visitors to enjoy Kurayoshi's local cuisine and culture while exploring the town's manga heritage.

Participants can purchase a ticket booklet that includes a guide to participating restaurants, each offering a special dish or drink crafted with local ingredients and inspired by Taniguchi's work. By strolling from one venue to another, guests can savor the story of A Distant Neighborhood through taste, conversation, and atmosphere.

Sales & Validity Period: November 1 – December 31, 2025

Price: ¥6,000 (tax included, per adult or child)

Ticket Sales Location: Coup! la Café (2571 Higashinakamachi, Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture)

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed: Thursdays

Supported Languages: Japanese / English / French

This is a sensory "journey through time and flavor," following the traces of A Distant Neighborhood and the 2010 film adaptation Quartier Lointain.

Inquiries

Planning & Operation: Meitetsu World Travel, Inc. (Shinjuku Branch)

Phone: +81-3-3343-0631

Email: [email protected]

Contact Person: Koichi Ito

