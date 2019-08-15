Princess Cruises 10th Annual Relaxation Report Finds Most of the World Still Not Getting Enough Sleep

Taking time off is one of the ways for adults to relax and de-stress. The survey found that over half of those surveyed (58%) took all of the vacation days available to them in the last year. At 68%, UK respondents were the best at taking all of their vacation days, while Australians came in last at 43%. Just ahead of Australia and Indonesia (52%), 54% of Americans reported utilizing all of their time off. However, when using their vacation days, 81% of those who are employed take days off to catch up on sleep – an increase of four percent.

Princess Cruises is committed to ensuring its guests come back from vacation feeling refreshed, renewed and rejuvenated. As part of its Come Back New Promise, and commitment to inspire vacations Princess Cruises partnered with board-certified sleep expert, Dr. Michael Breus to develop the Princess Luxury Bed offering guests the ultimate night of sleep at sea.

"Sleep allows our bodies to recharge and recover from mental and physical strains, which is important for overall health. Year over year, we continue to see how the lack of sleep negatively impacts people around the globe," said Dr. Breus. "As people continue to take less vacation time, we know it's more important than ever for people to maximize their time off. I'm proud to collaborate with Princess Cruises, one of the best known names in relaxation, to offer passengers the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed for them to lay their heads on at night."

Rewards of Relaxation

Commitment to Relax – An overwhelming majority of adults (85%) set aside time specifically dedicated for relaxation on a weekly or more basis, increasing slightly from 84% in 2018.

– An overwhelming majority of adults (85%) set aside time specifically dedicated for relaxation on a weekly or more basis, increasing slightly from 84% in 2018. Good Practice – Regular relaxation can become a way of life. More than 3 in 5 (61%) of those who set time aside every week to relax used all of their paid time off, compared to 40% of those who did not make time to relax every week.

Relaxation Among Couples and Families

Worn Out – Working parents (53%) are more likely than non-parents (41%) to take a week or more off every year to catch up on sleep.

– Working parents (53%) are more likely than non-parents (41%) to take a week or more off every year to catch up on sleep. Maxing Out – Working people who are married or in a relationship (63%) were more likely to have used all of their paid time off in the last year, compared to those who are not married or in a relationship (46%).

Some Global Comparisons

The Most Sleep Deprived Countries – Findings show that US adults are getting more sleep than last year. However, in the UK, adults are getting less sleep compared to 2018.

UK: 66% versus 63% last year

Singapore : 61% versus 62%

: 61% versus 62% Australia : 59% versus 61%

: 59% versus 61% U.S.: 53% versus 58%

China : 51% versus 53%

: 51% versus 53% Mexico : 44%

: 44% Vietnam : 37% versus 38%

: 37% versus 38% Indonesia : 35% versus 34%

Days Taken off by Country per Year (on average) to Catch Up on Sleep

Vietnam – 10 days

– 10 days China – 10 days

– 10 days Mexico – 10 days

– 10 days Indonesia – 9 days

– 9 days Singapore – 8 days

– 8 days Australia – 7 days

– 7 days U.S. – 7 days

United Kingdom - 4 days

More than 45,000 Princess Luxury Beds are now in over 22,000 staterooms. The bed features a plush, two-inch thick pillow top, a nine-inch, single-sided medium firm mattress for enhanced support, individually wrapped coils for less partner disturbance, a European-inspired duvet and 100% luxurious Jacquard-woven cotton linens. The Princess Luxury Bed is also now available for guests to order for their homes via http://www.princessluxurybed.com/.

To learn more about the Princess Luxury Bed in staterooms fleet wide and Princess Cruises' additional wellness offerings, please visit www.princess.com/wellness.

Access Broadcast TV News footage here, including an interview with Dr. Breus, photos and additional information on Princess Cruises.

For more information visit Princess.com, call 1-800-PRINCESS (774-6247) or contact your professional travel advisor.

