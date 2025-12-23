IMAGES AND B-ROLL MEDIA KIT

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises embraced a cherished maritime tradition in a uniquely festive way, celebrating a symbolic christening of its Rose Parade® float with a ceremonial break of a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila. The christening took place at the Pasadena facilities of Artistic Entertainment Services (AES), the acclaimed builder behind the float's intricate floral and signature design. This symbolic gesture honors the cruise line's nautical heritage while introducing the float that will soon dazzle millions during the iconic New Year's Day Tournament of Roses Parade.

Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float With Celebration Ambassador Jill Whelan

Jill Whelan, Princess' Celebration Ambassador pronounced, "I name this float Star Princess – may God bless her and all who cruise down Colorado Boulevard on her."

The float brings to life Princess' newest ship featuring its signature Sphere Class architecture including The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space atop the ship; and sphere-shaped Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves. Designed to evoke the awe and wonder of sailing through Alaska's Inside Passage, the float celebrates the upcoming 2026 inaugural Alaska season for Star Princess.

As the #1 cruise line in Alaska, Princess will bring "The Great Land" to life in vivid color and imagination. The float will showcase towering glaciers shimmering in icy blues, soaring bald eagles, spouting humpback whales, and bears salmon fishing - all crafted from thousands of fresh flowers, seeds, bark and natural elements. The design reflects the breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures, and unforgettable wildlife encounters that define a Princess Alaska cruise.

Famous for its brilliant sunshine and pageantry when much of the country is bundled up for winter, the Rose Parade attracts 800,000 spectators along its 5½-mile route and more than 28 million U.S. television viewers, with millions more watching around the world. The beloved New Year's Day tradition features intricately crafted floral floats, spirited marching bands, and high-stepping equestrian units.

The Princess Cruises float, designed and built by Artistic Entertainment Services, measures approximately 55 feet long and 21 feet high, and upon completion will be decorated with more than 300,000 flowers and natural materials.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®:

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that annually hosts the Rose Parade®, the Rose Bowl Game® and a variety of associated events. The Tournament's 935 volunteer members act as ambassadors of the organization within the community and serve on one of 31 committees that ensure the success of the parade and game. Collectively, they contribute upwards of 80,000 hours of manpower each year. The 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda and themed "The Magic in Teamwork," will take place Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, followed by the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. For additional information on the Tournament of Roses please visit the official website at www.tournamentofroses.com.

About Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is an award-winning super premium USDA-certified organic spirit crafted that celebrates having fun, doing good, and not taking life too seriously.

Launched in the U.S. to critical acclaim, Pantalones Organic Tequila has quickly become a standout, earning multiple prestigious awards, including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Made from 100% organic blue Weber agave in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, each expression in the portfolio, Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, offers a unique tasting experience marked by exceptional craftsmanship and organic practices.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

