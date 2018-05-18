Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale

With 45 departures departing November 2019 through May 2020, sister ships Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess take guests to experience the exotic cultures and sites of Japan, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, South Korea, Malaysia and more.

Diamond Princess sails from Japan in search of fall colors around Kyushu, Honshu and Shikoku. Diamond also sails to Taiwan and the Ryukyu Islands and between Tokyo and Singapore over the holidays. A special 15-day departure to Hong Kong, Taiwan and beyond will be available on January 20, 2019 over the Lunar New Year.

Sapphire Princess homeports from Singapore sailing to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and beyond for the season. The unique opportunity for the Annular Eclipse departs on Dec 17, 2019

Itinerary highlights for the 2019-2020 Asia season include:

Two ships – Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess - both built in Nagasaki, Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Visits to 33 destinations in 11 countries with opportunities to experience 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

A choice of 23 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 25 days.

More Ashore late-night stays in eight ports, including overnights in Hong Kong on Southeast Asia and Japan cruises

More details about the 2019-2020 Asia and Japan cruise offerings can we found at www.princess.com/asia

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

