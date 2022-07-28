Princess Cruises’ 2023-24 Americas Cruise Season to Feature 47 Itineraries, Including New Voyages to the South Pacific and Hawaii and Departures from Galveston

New for the 2023-24 season are Sapphire Princess' two South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles featuring "More Ashore" late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti, and for the first time ever visiting Fiji, along with a pair of Hawaii cruises with overnight stays in Honolulu on Discovery Princess – the ship's first-ever sailings to the Aloha State. Princess will also sail again from Galveston with a series of voyages on Regal Princess providing consumers with hassle-free drive or fly options for enjoying the sun-splashed islands of the Western Caribbean.

In addition to sailing from Galveston, the 2023-24 Americas program will offer consumers a broad spectrum of departure points for roundtrip cruises including Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver, as well as one open-jaw departure from New York, making it easier than ever to create memorable cruise vacations to sought-after destinations with just a short drive or domestic flight.

With the new program, vacationers have even more opportunities to visit iconic destinations along the California Coast, the flavorful cruising of Mexico, the laid-back vibe of Hawaii and Tahiti, tropical Caribbean shores, and the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal, which complement the line's vast array of itinerary choices featuring two- to 111-day voyages to Alaska, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, Canada/New England, and all around the globe on World Cruises.

"No one can match our unique combination of unparalleled itinerary choices with the authentic, personalized MedallionClass experience that makes a Princess cruise so special and memorable. So whether you're looking for a quick Caribbean getaway or a 'bucket list' trip to the South Pacific – or anything in between – Princess has got you covered," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Princess' 2023-24 destination highlights and deployments include:

Hawaii & Tahiti (Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess)

17 destinations, including four Hawaiian Islands and six South Pacific Islands

18 departures on five itineraries, ranging in length from 15 to 32 days, sailing from Los Angeles , San Francisco , Seattle , and Vancouver :

, , , and : NEW – Discovery Princess sails two 15-day Hawaii cruises – her first ever to the Aloha State – featuring overnight stays in Honolulu .

NEW – Sapphire Princess offers a new 32-day South Pacific Islands & Hawaii itinerary on two voyages roundtrip from Los Angeles , including Fiji for the first time ever, and "More Ashore" late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti.

The Caribbean (Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sky Princess)

126 departures on 18 itineraries, ranging in length from five to 21 days, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale and Galveston

25 Caribbean islands, including Cozumel , Grand Cayman , St. Kitts , St. Thomas , Grand Turk and Princess Cays, the cruise line's private island resort

islands, including , , , , Grand Turk and Princess Cays, the cruise line's private island resort "More Ashore" late-night stays in Aruba , Bonaire , Curacao , San Juan , St. Maarten and St. Thomas on select itineraries

Mexico (Crown Princess, Diamond Princess and Discovery Princess)

8 destinations, including Cabo San Lucas , Puerto Vallarta , Manzanillo , La Paz , and Loreto

, , , , and 24 departures on five unique itineraries, from five to 10 days, sailing from Los Angeles and San Francisco :

and : Discovery Princess also returns to the west coast offering five- to seven-day Mexico cruises from Los Angeles and a special 10-day Mexican Riviera with Total Solar Eclipse, roundtrip from Los Angeles , including a port call in Mazatlán on the day of the eclipse ( April 8, 2024 ).

Crown Princess sails 10-day Mexican Riviera cruises from San Francisco .

Diamond Princess sails a 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruise from Los Angeles .

& Sea of Cortez cruise from . "More Ashore" overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas are featured on every five-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway cruise.

California Coast (Crown Princess, Discovery Princess (newest ship) Grand Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess)

11 destinations in three countries, including six destinations in California : Santa Barbara , San Francisco , Monterey , Catalina Island , San Diego , and Ensenada

: , , , , , and 25 total departures on 13 unique itineraries from three to 11 days, sailing from Los Angeles , San Francisco , Seattle , and Vancouver :

, , , and : Discovery Princess returns for her west coast season sailing roundtrip California Coast voyages from Los Angeles .

Crown Princess returns, sailing the California and Pacific Northwest coasts with five-day and seven-day sailings roundtrip from San Francisco .

and Pacific Northwest coasts with five-day and seven-day sailings roundtrip from .

Sapphire Princess also offers one roundtrip 11-day California Coast cruise from Vancouver .

. Select itineraries feature "More Ashore" late-night stays in San Francisco , San Diego , Seattle , Victoria and Vancouver .

Panama Canal (Emerald Princess, Island Princess and Ruby Princess)

Two ways to see the Panama Canal: Roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale (partial transit) or ocean-to-ocean (full transit) between Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles or San Francisco

or 18 destinations, including Falmouth , Fuerte Amador ( Panama ), Cartagena and Puntarenas ( Costa Rica )

, ( ), and Puntarenas ( ) 23 departures on six itineraries, ranging from 10- to 15-days

Princess MedallionClass Vacations

Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion® wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

