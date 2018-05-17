Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season

The cruise line's fourth Royal-Class ship, Sky Princess, sets sail out of Ft. Lauderdale on a three-day, roundtrip cruise departing Dec. 4, 2019, visiting Princess Cays, recognized as one of the top cruise line private islands in the Bahamas. The ship then sails on alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale Dec. 7, 2019 - April 4, 2020. Voyages offer late-night stays, during every visit to St. Thomas and Cozumel so guests can enjoy more time in these popular destinations.

"The Caribbean continues to be a highly desired destination for families, honeymooners and travelers alike, offering a memorable taste of the island life through its culturally diverse people, flavorful food and of course, the sun-drenched beaches," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "The new Sky Princess and our other beautiful ships provide comfort and convenience while visiting the many diverse Caribbean islands."

Onboard, our guests can celebrate the unique colors, cultures and flavors of the islands with our Rhythm of the Caribbean program. Princess guests can immerse themselves in one-of-a-kind cultural activities — from local music and crafts to meeting "Parrots in the Piazza" and captivating presentations from local experts like shark divers and treasure hunters.

At-a-glance, itinerary highlights for the 2019-2020 Caribbean season include:

Five ships offering 10 itineraries and 119 departures onboard Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Pacific Princess, Regal Princess and the new Sky Princess.

Sky Princess. Regal Princess also offers seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale with "More Ashore" stays in St. Thomas and Cozumel.

voyages from Ft. Lauderdale with "More Ashore" stays in St. Thomas and Cozumel. Longer and more destination-rich itineraries to the Southern Caribbean aboard Caribbean Princess and Crown Princess, featuring 10- or 14-day cruises.

aboard Caribbean Princess and Crown Princess, featuring 10- or 14-day cruises. Princess Cruises visits 25 Caribbean islands and six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Belize Barrier Reef System and Antigua Naval Dockyard and related archeological sites

Calls to the award-winning Princess Cays on every seven-day Eastern Caribbean voyage, and select Western and ten-day Southern Caribbean voyages.

voyage, and select Western and ten-day voyages. A unique 14-day holiday cruise aboard Pacific Princess visiting Southern Caribbean island Mayreau for the first time.

Sky Princess also introduces the line's new Sky Suites, offering guests the largest staterooms on the ship, and best views with their most premium suite ever. With 270 degree views from the top of the ship and exclusive views of the ship's Movies Under the Stars screen, guests will enjoy a variety of new amenities exclusive to the Sky Suites. The Princess Cruises Sky Suites will be the first staterooms to accommodate up to five guests, and offer the largest balconies in the fleet with luxury furnishings. More details on the suites to be announced in the coming months.

Princess Cruises is a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry, named "Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean" by U.S. News & World Report for 2015 and the cruise line's private beach in the Bahamas, Princess Cays, was ranked among the "Top Cruise Line Private Island Destinations" by Cruise Critic for 2017. More details about Princess Cruises offerings in the Caribbean can be found at http://www.princess.com/caribbean/.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

