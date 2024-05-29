Princess Cruises Announces Extended 2025-26 Japan & Southeast Asia Cruise Season

Diamond Princess Returns to the Land of the Rising Sun for Expanded Program Showcasing Beautiful Fall Foliage

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of record-breaking travel to Japan by U.S. visitors in 2023, and another strong season underway this year, Princess Cruises today announced it will extend the number of itineraries in Japan during the 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 cruise season to the must-see island nations of Japan and Southeast Asia onboard a Princess ship has just been announced. On sale now, Japan-built Diamond Princess returns featuring an expanded Japan season showcasing the region's breathtaking fall foliage, Mt. Fuji, Kyoto and more.

"We truly make it easy to travel to Japan and Southeast Asia on our Diamond Princess Love Boat to experience these amazing destinations," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. "For our fall 2025 through winter 2026 season, we're thrilled to expand our Japan cruises from Tokyo (Yokohama) during the beautiful fall foliage season and continue to Singapore to highlight the best of Southeast Asia. Plus, our guests only need to unpack once to experience these storied countries while enjoying vibrant shore excursions and our regional culinary and entertainment offerings onboard."

From ancient temples and castles, to bustling markets and breathtaking gardens, cruisers experience the best way to see Japan with Princess with a new fall 2025 season offering 11 new voyages ranging in length from nine to 22 days, visiting 25 destinations throughout the Land of the Rising Sun, as well as stops in Korea and Taiwan. Highlights of the season include:

13-day Circle Japan Fall Foliage sailing taking place during the beautiful autumn leaves season

9-day Circle Japan voyage a circumnavigation of the country with stops at Nagasaki , Akita and Sakaiminato

, Akita and Sakaiminato 9-day Southern Islands departures to the southernmost part of Japan and the lush islands of Okinawa and Ishigaki

and the lush islands of and Ishigaki 10-day Kyushu & Korea cruise, which sails these large islands of Japan including visits to Hiroshima , Osaka (for Kyoto ) and Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji)

including visits to , (for ) and Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji) For the ultimate Japan exploration, guests can combine these 18- to 22- day itineraries for an unforgettable 40-day adventure

Following her extended Japan season, Diamond Princess will sail to Singapore on a 12-day Southeast Asia & Japan cruise featuring Taipei (Keelung) and Hong Kong to kick off three roundtrip Singapore sailings including:

14-day Malaysia , Thailand & Vietnam cruise, which also includes calls to Phuket , Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang) and Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My)

, & cruise, which also includes calls to , (Port Kelang) and (Phu My) 16-day Malaysia , Thailand & Vietnam departure which also includes a call to Halong Bay, UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as a gateway to Hanoi

, & departure which also includes a call to Halong Bay, UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as a gateway to Closing the season will be a 14-day Southeast Asia & Japan sailing from Singapore back to Tokyo ( Yokohama ) with late night More Ashore stays in both Hong Kong and Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji)

Diamond Princess:

Built in Japan, the 2,670-guest Diamond Princess offers a unique experience tailored to the region. Guests enjoy authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi, sip Japanese-inspired cocktails created by mixologist Rob Floyd, soak in the traditional Izumi bath and enjoy folkloric shows, regional entertainment and Japanese holiday celebrations.

Additionally, the all-new Churrascaria Brazilian Grill offers quality meats boasting bold South American flavors, cooked to perfection in the tasty tradition of grilling churrasco style. Servers present these flavorful cuts on vertical skewers, and hand-carve them right onto the plate.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

