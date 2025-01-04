Princess Cruises Announces Nostalgic Diamond Anniversary Voyage Celebrating 60 Years of Sailing

December 2025 Anniversary Cruise to Mexican Riviera to Recreate First-Ever Sailing ; Legendary Music Group, The Temptations, to Join the Party

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, known around the world as "The Love Boat," is celebrating six decades of delivering dream vacations and happiness to millions of cruisers with a special 14-day 60th Anniversary Mexican Riviera Voyage, departing from the Port of Los Angeles on December 6, 2025. On sale now, this milestone cruise onboard Royal Princess will include some of the same ports on the first-ever voyage that set sail on December 3, 1965, on Princess Patricia.

As part of the announcement, Princess revealed that The Temptations, the legendary Motown group behind the classic hit "My Girl," will sail on the 60th anniversary voyage for a memorable performance. To mark the occasion, The Temptations performed their beloved song live onboard Discovery Princess today, giving guests a preview of the incredible entertainment planned for the milestone cruise and celebrating the 60th anniversary of the release of "My Girl," making it a double milestone event.

The exciting announcement was delivered by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan, known for her role as "Vicki Stubing" in the beloved TV series "The Love Boat." Whelan, who has been a cherished part of Princess Cruises' legacy, will also serve as the host for the 60th Anniversary Cruise, adding even more nostalgia to this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Additional information revealing onboard events and additional special guests will be announced soon.

"As we prepare to celebrate our 60th anniversary, we can't help but look back at where it all began with one ship sailing to Mexico," said Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises. "This commemorative 60th Anniversary Cruise will not only pay tribute to our rich history but also bring together the joy of cruise travel, music and unforgettable moments. The Temptations' performance today gives just a glimpse of the excitement and memorable experiences we have in store for this milestone."

The 14-day 60th Anniversary Mexican Riviera Voyage aboard the Royal Princess sails from Los Angeles on December 6 and includes two overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, plus visits to Loreto, Manzanilla and Mazatlán. This immersive journey is a perfect way for guests to experience the beauty of the Mexican Riviera while celebrating six decades of Princess Cruises' legacy of exceptional service and innovation in the cruise industry.

In addition to the throwback 60th Anniversary Voyage, Princess will be announcing other anniversary-related activities in the coming months.

Today, Princess Cruises operates 16 stunning cruise ships, sailing to sought-after destinations all over the world. The cruise line will mark another milestone in 2025 – the debut of the all-new Star Princess in October.

