Princess Cruises Announces Second Annual MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash Promotion - A Chance to Play Slots to Win $200,777 in Cash and Prizes

More than 400 participants from all over the world and the United States participated in the first MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash finale cruise last December aboard Regal Princess. The grand-prize winner from the Netherlands walked away with $100,000 and the title of MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash Champion. In addition, the top 40 winners shared another $100,000 in cash and free play in the ship's casino.

"After a hugely successful response from the first MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash promotion last year, we're thrilled to host a second promotion with the finale slot tournament taking place aboard Royal Princess sailing to the Mexican Riviera on November 16, 2019," said Anil Mansukhani Princess Cruises vice president, onboard revenue and business development. "Through our partnership with Scientific Games we were able to introduce a new group of players to Princess Cruises and not only offer them a memorable and energetic slot tournament but also showcase the incredible onboard cruise experience Princess is known for while visiting the beautiful destinations."

Princess Cruises guests can qualify for a chance to win a seat in the final slot tournament on select cruises with Qualifying Tournaments. Qualifying Slot Tournaments will be held on Crown Princess, Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Ruby Princess, Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Star Princess and Grand Princess. Winners will receive a seat in the MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash final slot tournament, to held on November 16, 2019 aboard the Royal Princess.

The final tournament which will take place on Royal Princess, which has one of the largest slot floors throughout the fleet, departs Los Angeles on November 16 for a seven-day, Mexican Riviera cruise. Stops include Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. In addition to the MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash tournament, guests have other chances to 'win big,' with MONOPOLY scratch tickets.

In 2018, to celebrate its 20-year relationship with Hasbro and the MONOPOLY brand, Scientific Games collaborated with Carnival Corporation's Princess Cruises to design year-long slot tournament promotion featuring MONOPOLY games that included more than 60 land-based casinos, online casinos and select VIP players. In this year's promotion, players again have the chance to win a free cruise and seat in the Grand Finale MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash slot tournament which will pay out $200,777.

Scientific Games, through a brand license agreement with Hasbro, has developed more than 80 MONOPOLY slot titles for casinos around the globe. The newest release, MONOPOLY Millionaire, is showcased on the dramatic ALPHA Pro Wave 360 monitor. It features a bonus 'wheel' that spins around the circumference of the bank's striking topper, awarding credit prizes and bonuses where the progressive jackpot can be won. Carnival Corporation was the first to receive this game, with Princess Cruises being the first cruise line within the corporation to feature the innovative slot machine for its guests.

"Scientific Games and Princess Cruises made last year's MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash such a success, we're excited to work with them again to bring back the program for another year of fun and prizes," said Jonathan Berkowitz, President, Hasbro Brands. "MONOPOLY is a perennial favorite and we love watching our fans engage with the brand in new and exciting ways."

Guests aboard Royal Princess will also enjoy the Princess MedallionClass™ Experience, featuring the complimentary OceanMedallion™ wearable device that delivers an entirely new level of service and personalize attention, and creates an experience that is more immersive, simple, and hassle-free.

MedallionClass Vacations include Ocean® Casino™, an interactive experience offered on smart devices and select portals that lets guests wager real money on games, including slots, poker, bingo, roulette, keno and lottery from anywhere on board.

Princess continually modernizes casinos across the fleet with industry-first mobile gaming experiences like OceanCasino™ and makes significant investments in new slot and table game products and furnishings, said Mansukhani. "That innovative focus has positioned Princess for prestigious accolades like 'Best Cruise Lines for Gamblers' from USA Today."

In support of the "Come Back New Promise" ship renovation campaign which is designed to enhance the line's onboard guest experience, Princess Cruises has invested more than $25 million in capital and operating improvements in its casinos over the past several years to bring unique events and promotions like MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash to both experienced and novice casino players alike.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and the playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. ©1935, 2019 Hasbro. All rights reserved.

