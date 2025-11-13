Cruise Line to Bring Guests to Celebration Key™ as Newest Destination in Caribbean Port Line-Up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its breadth and appeal in the Caribbean and Panama Canal, Princess Cruises revealed its largest and most diverse Caribbean program, with 31 ports sailing from five homeports for the newly announced 2027-28 season.

Princess Cruises Deepens Connection in the Caribbean and Panama Canal with 2027-28 Voyages

New for the cruise line, Princess will introduce port calls to Celebration Key as part of its expanded Caribbean deployment beginning November 1, 2026, with the first call from its newest ship, Star Princess. Purpose-built on Grand Bahama Island; the exclusive destination is the largest of its kind ever undertaken by Carnival Corporation.

Celebration Key combines premium relaxation with sun-soaked adventure, featuring calm, crystal-clear water lagoons and a variety of activities designed for all ages. These Caribbean and Panama Canal voyages can be booked today. Celebration Key island experiences like cabanas can be booked starting December 17.

In addition to Star Princess, Regal Princess will be the second Princess ship to call in Celebration Key on November 9, 2026, with additional ships, Caribbean Princess, Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess and Sun Princess, scheduled to visit during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 Caribbean and Panama Canal seasons.

"We're incredibly excited to bring our guests an expanded Caribbean season filled with more of what they love - sun-soaked destinations, immersive experiences, and the elegance of our two newest Sphere-class ships," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "Celebration Key is an extraordinary destination oasis and adding it to our itineraries gives guests even more ways to savor the Caribbean."

2027-28 Caribbean Season Highlights

Launching the largest and most diverse October 2027 through April 2028 Caribbean season yet, guests have unmatched variety and a welcoming pace that turns itineraries into time well spent and well shared – easy-going adventures, local flavors and gracious service, making days full. Highlights include:

187 departures on nine ships , headlined by the first time the cruise line's two newest ships – Star Princess and Sun Princess – sail the region, including Star Princess inaugural homeport season from Port Canaveral. Additional ships in the Caribbean include Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess and Sky Princess.

, headlined by the first time the cruise line's two newest ships – Star Princess and Sun Princess – sail the region, including Star Princess inaugural homeport season from Port Canaveral. Additional ships in the Caribbean include Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess and Sky Princess. 43 itineraries , ranging in length from four to 15 days.

, ranging in length from four to 15 days. 31 destinations , including 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, like Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park (St. Kitts); Volcanos and Forests of Mount Pelee (Martinique), or Morne Trois Pitons National Park (Dominica).

, including 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, like Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park (St. Kitts); Volcanos and Forests of Mount Pelee (Martinique), or Morne Trois Pitons National Park (Dominica). 22 unique islands in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean. 5 homeports , including the new homeport of Miami, along with Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, New York and San Juan.

, including the new homeport of Miami, along with Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, New York and San Juan. More Ashore late-night stays in the ABC islands: Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

2027-28 Panama Canal Season Highlights

Princess has been sailing to the Panama Canal since 1967, and is the leading cruise line in this destination, bringing experts on board to narrate the entire transit of this engineering marvel. The upcoming September 2027 through April 2028 season continues to offer unique and diverse offerings from ocean-to-ocean, including:

22 departures on five ships , including Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, and the new Star Princess.

, including Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, and the new Star Princess. 9 itineraries with cruises sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale or ocean-to-ocean between Los Angeles or Vancouver on the west coast, and Ft. Lauderdale or Port Canaveral on the east coast.

with cruises sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale or ocean-to-ocean between Los Angeles or Vancouver on the west coast, and Ft. Lauderdale or Port Canaveral on the east coast. 21 destinations in nine countries , including seven UNESCO World Heritage sites like Port Fortress of Cartagena and The Archaeological Site and Historic District of Panamá (from Puerto Amador).

, including sites like Port Fortress of Cartagena and The Archaeological Site and Historic District of Panamá (from Puerto Amador). 4 homeports including Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, Los Angeles, and Vancouver, B.C.

including Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, Los Angeles, and Vancouver, B.C. More Ashore late-night stays including Cartagena, Aruba and Puerto Amador.

Celebration Key: A New Exclusive Destination Experience

Crafted to create lasting memories, Celebration Key features over a mile of pristine shoreline, calm turquoise lagoons, and more than 30 dining and beverage options. Distinct areas invite every type of guest - from lively family fun to serene adults-only escapes - all infused with the warmth and beauty of The Bahamas.

There are five distinct areas for guests to enjoy on Celebration Key, each thoughtfully designed to offer something special for every age and interest.

Paradise Plaza ™ – The welcoming heart of Celebration Key, where guests begin their day surrounded by island charm, music and a relaxed Bahamian ambiance.

– The welcoming heart of Celebration Key, where guests begin their day surrounded by island charm, music and a relaxed Bahamian ambiance. Starfish Lagoon ™ – Perfect for families, this expansive area features one of the Caribbean's largest freshwater lagoons,* at 3.5 acres, complete with a shallow lagoon, splash pad, and winding water slides. Along the beach, comfortable loungers and private cabanas invite moments of relaxation, while casual dining venues such as Captain's Galley Food Hall, Gill's Grill Seafood, and Parrotfish Swim-Up Bar offer refreshing bites and drinks to enjoy together.

– Perfect for families, this expansive area features one of the Caribbean's largest freshwater lagoons,* at 3.5 acres, complete with a shallow lagoon, splash pad, and winding water slides. Along the beach, comfortable loungers and private cabanas invite moments of relaxation, while casual dining venues such as Captain's Galley Food Hall, Gill's Grill Seafood, and Parrotfish Swim-Up Bar offer refreshing bites and drinks to enjoy together. Calypso Lagoon ™ – Designed for adults seeking a vibrant lagoon-side experience, this 3.5-acre adult-friendly lagoon offers both quiet spaces to unwind and social spots to gather with friends. Guests can enjoy a leisurely swim, sip a handcrafted cocktail at the world's largest swim-up bar, or take in the island rhythms from nearby lounges and casual dining venues.

– Designed for adults seeking a vibrant lagoon-side experience, this 3.5-acre adult-friendly lagoon offers both quiet spaces to unwind and social spots to gather with friends. Guests can enjoy a leisurely swim, sip a handcrafted cocktail at the world's largest swim-up bar, or take in the island rhythms from nearby lounges and casual dining venues. Pearl Cove Beach Club ™ – The ultimate adults-only escape, Pearl Cove features an infinity pool overlooking white sand beaches and turquoise waters. Guests can indulge in elevated dining and premium beverages from Pearl Cove Restaurant and Bar or relax in luxurious cabanas and super villas designed for comfort and privacy. Pearl Cove Beach Club is a premium experience offered at an additional cost.

– The ultimate adults-only escape, Pearl Cove features an infinity pool overlooking white sand beaches and turquoise waters. Guests can indulge in elevated dining and premium beverages from Pearl Cove Restaurant and Bar or relax in luxurious cabanas and super villas designed for comfort and privacy. Pearl Cove Beach Club is a premium experience offered at an additional cost. Lokono Cove ™ – A vibrant shopping village showcasing local artistry and Bahamian craftsmanship, where guests can browse handmade treasures, colorful murals, and authentic keepsakes to take a piece of the island home.

Additional information on Princess' visits to Celebration Key can be found at http://www.princess.com/celebrationkey.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

* Based on publicly available data of surface measurements as of 01/22/25.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises