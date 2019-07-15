Princess Cruises Connects Guests with Local Experts Ashore with Launch of Local Connections: Alaska

"Local Connections in Alaska was designed to connect our guests with the people of the destination, and offer them interactive experiences with local chefs, artists and expert guides," said Bruce Krumrine, Princess Cruises vice president of shore excursions. "With 50 years of experience sailing to the Great Land, we know the type of shore excursions our guests desire. From cooking with an Alaskan Chef to axe throwing with Lumberjacks, we know they'll love every authentic experience and create long-lasting memories."

With a total of 15 featured shore excursions in four Alaska ports, Princess Cruises has partnered with well-known chefs, artists, wildlife experts, seafaring captains and much more. Examples include:

Icy Strait Point - Cooking in Alaska's Wildest Kitchen with Alaskan Chef: Learn to prepare wild, natural and sustainable Alaska seafood in a hands-on tasting session hosted by wilderness chef Dodie Lunda . Living on a floathouse for 23 years in remote Alaska made her a creative and accomplished cook.

Cooking in Wildest Kitchen with Alaskan Chef: Learn to prepare wild, natural and sustainable seafood in a hands-on tasting session hosted by wilderness chef . Living on a floathouse for 23 years in remote made her a creative and accomplished cook. Juneau - Culinary Demonstration with Alaskan Chef: Winner of 2017's Great American Seafood Cook-Off, Chef Lionel Uddipa takes local Alaska flavors and ingredients and updates them with modern flair. During the one-hour cooking lesson you can witness the exquisite creations of this inspiring chef and artist as he shares how evolving and creative cooking can be used with Alaska's bounty of fresh seafood.

- Culinary Demonstration with Alaskan Chef: Winner of 2017's Great American Seafood Cook-Off, takes local flavors and ingredients and updates them with modern flair. During the one-hour cooking lesson you can witness the exquisite creations of this inspiring chef and artist as he shares how evolving and creative cooking can be used with bounty of fresh seafood. Ketchikan - Ketchikan Photo Safari with Nature Photographer: Photographers and outdoor enthusiasts will thrill to an excursion designed for the novice, as well as the professional. Led by one of three local photographers, your guide will share area history, facts and stories as you travel from six to eight different sites in a Ford transit passenger van through town and into the wild.

Ketchikan Photo Safari with Nature Photographer: Photographers and outdoor enthusiasts will thrill to an excursion designed for the novice, as well as the professional. Led by one of three local photographers, your guide will share area history, facts and stories as you travel from six to eight different sites in a Ford transit passenger van through town and into the wild. Skagway - Ghosts & Goodtime Girls Walking Tour Created by Madam Jan: Learn about the strong and courageous women of the past as you hear stories from Red Onion Saloon owner and "head madam," Jan Wrentmore . This excursion celebrates their enterprising spirit.

Other Alaska Local Connections shore excursions include:

Juneau

Whale Watching & Wildlife Quest Created by the Allen Family

Discover Alaska's Whales – A Small-Group Experience Created by Alaskan Captain

Whale Watching & Mendenhall Glacier Photo Safari Designed by Alaskan Photographer

Ketchikan

Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show & Axe Throwing Challenge Created by Champion Ironjack

Bering Sea Crab Fishermen's Tour Created by Captain David Lethin

Ketchikan Pub Walk Created by Bar Historian

Skagway

Skagway Street Car City Tour with Storyteller

White Pass Rail Bennett Lake & Yukon Adventure Created by Train Historian

Hands-On Kitchen Science with Alaskan Chef

Golden Glassblowing Experience at Jewell Gardens Designed by Glass Artist

Princess Cruises has an expansive offering of Alaska cruise and cruisetour vacations on sale now. Guests who have booked Princess Cruises to Alaska can pre-reserve Local Connections Shore Excursions online for each port their itinerary visits, or on board with a knowledgeable Shore Excursion team member.

The award-winning and cruise industry first Local Connections program launched in 2016 as part of Princess Cruises' "Come Back New" Promise, a multi-million-dollar array of new product innovations and guest experience enhancements designed to create lifelong memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. Local Connections connects guests with different cultures in unique ways by sharing the passion and pride the company's port partners have for their destination. Princess Cruises currently offers Local Connections shore excursions, lecturers and inspiring content in the worldwide destination the cruise line visits including Alaska, Australia & New Zealand, the Baltics, British Isles, Japan, Mediterranean, Mexico, Panama Canal and South America. Learn more by visiting princess.com/localconnections.

The leader in Alaska, Princess Cruises, is celebrating its 50th year sailing in Alaska in 2019 with its largest deployment ever and special onboard offerings. The cruise line also recently marked the debut of Royal Princess on the west coast and the first time a Princess MedallionClass ship is sailing in this region. Powered by OceanMedallion, the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to enjoy what they love most about cruising.

As the cruise line that hosts the most passengers in Alaska, Princess Cruises offers a variety of cruise and cruisetour options highlighting the state's must-see attractions, including Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park. Alaska cruises range in length from seven to 12 days and depart from Vancouver, Anchorage (Whittier), Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The cruise line also owns and operates five wilderness lodges nestled in scenic riverside locations near National Parks offering more than 20 unique cruisetour options for guests. Princess cruisetours highlight the best of Alaska by combining a seven-day cruise with a multi-night land tour and exclusive "Direct to the Wilderness" rail service – giving travelers a seamless Princess vacation experience in the Great Land.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

