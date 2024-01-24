Princess Cruises, Fincantieri Mutually Agree to Postpone Sun Princess Delivery

February 8 Inaugural Voyage Cancelled

MONFALCONE, Italy, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises and Fincantieri have mutually agreed to delay delivery of Sun Princess, the largest vessel ever constructed in Italy and the first ship of a revolutionary new platform designed exclusively for the Princess brand. The postponement has regrettably led to the cancellation of the ship's inaugural 10-day voyage, originally set to depart from Barcelona on February 8th.

"We understand that this news is disappointing, and we share in that disappointment. We recognize the anticipation that surrounded this sailing, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation causes," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Guests who were booked on of the inaugural voyage will receive a full refund of the cruise fare along with any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, as well as a 50% future cruise credit (FCC) that can be used on a future Princess voyage*. Guests also will receive up to $200 per person for change fees related to air travel plans.

Princess is also protecting travel agent commissions.

*FCC must be booked by November 30, 2024 and sailed by December 31, 2025.

SOURCE Princess Cruises