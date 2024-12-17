1-833-805-DINE Offers Round-the-Clock Access for Dining Reservations, Package Purchases and More

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises has launched the Dine Line (1-833-805-DINE), a new 24/7 service designed to make access to dining reservations aboard the Love Boat more convenient than ever.

Princess Cruises Introduces 24/7 Dine Line to Expand Reservations Access and Enhance Cruise Experience

Available around the clock, the Dine Line lets guests make or adjust dining reservations for traditional, specialty, and experiential options across the entire Princess fleet, including 360: An Extraordinary Experience aboard Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess; as well as Love by Britto and Spellbound by Magic Castle available on Sun Princess and Star Princess. Whether dining as a couple or coordinating for groups of 8 to 50, the Dine Line accommodates every need.

Additional experiential dining experiences, like the Chef's Table, and Caymus Winemaker Dinners, also will be accessible soon through the new Dine Line.

In addition to dining reservations, guests can use the dine line to purchase Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, two value-packed inclusive bundles offering up to 65% savings. The Princess Premier package sets the standard for all-inclusive travel, offering unparalleled value with the inclusion of unlimited specialty dining, unlimited Premier beverage package and unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi.

Captain's Circle Platinum and Elite members, guests booked in Suites, and those in Sanctuary Collection can access the Dine Line immediately after booking, even if their reservation is not yet paid in full. All other guests must have their cruise reservation paid in full before accessing dining reservations.

The Dine Line is now open and available 24/7 by calling 1-833-805-DINE.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

