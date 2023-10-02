Princess Cruises Introduces Expansive Vegan Menus For Plant-Based Cruisers

News provided by

Princess Cruises

02 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

Seven Exciting Menu Rotations are Now Available in Main Dining Rooms Across the Fleet

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and world-class hospitality, has embarked on a new culinary journey to meet the evolving tastes and dietary needs of its guests. In response to a surging demand for plant-based cuisine, Princess Cruises is introducing a series of creatively crafted vegan menus, enhancing the dining experience for all onboard. The new menus, available in the main dining rooms, are currently rolling out across the fleet of 15 ships.

These menus exemplify the fusion of gourmet creativity and eco-consciousness, ensuring that every guest's dietary preferences are not only met, but celebrated. Prepared without the use of any animal products, the new vegan menus offer an array of starters, salads, soups, pastas and main dishes. With nightly menus served in the main dining rooms, guests can request the vegan options prior to their cruise—via the Cruise Personalizer, through their travel agent or by calling Princess—or once onboard.

"Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences."

The Princess Cruises vegan menus feature a robust offering of flavorful items including:

Starters

  • Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado
  • Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios
  • Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos

Salads

  • French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs
  • Green Goddess Salad with Tofu
  • Endive, Beet and Pear Slaw

Soups

  • Creamy White Bean
  • Chickpea Noodle
  • Roasted Eggplant and Tomato

Pastas

  • Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce
  • Penne with Red Pepper Pesto
  • Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Pine Nuts

Mains

  • Stir-Fried Portobellos with Soy-Maple Sauce
  • Plant-Based Shepherd's Pie
  • Walkaway Ratatouille

Whether guests choose to embrace a plant-based lifestyle or simply wish to explore the delights of these vegan menus, the Princess commitment to culinary excellence ensures that every guest finds an exceptional dining experience.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises

