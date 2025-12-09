Up to 40% Off and $500 Instant Savings, 50% Off Deposits, Plus Free Third and Fourth Guests

From December 9, 2025 - February 16, 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises begins the 2026 Wave Season with the introduction of its annual "Come Aboard Sale," presenting some of the year's best savings for travelers planning their next unforgettable vacation at sea. Running from December 9, 2025, through February 16, 2026, the sale features exceptional savings up to 40% off cruise fares, up to $500 in instant savings*, 50% off deposits, and free third and fourth guests on select sailings.

Princess Cruises Launches 2026 Wave Season “Come Aboard Sale”

Princess is inviting guests to explore the world with unmatched value and effortless planning. Whether discovering the glaciers of Alaska, the vibrant culture of Japan, the timeless beauty of Europe, or the sun-drenched islands of the Caribbean, Princess delivers the perfect blend of relaxation, exploration, and connection – enhanced by the legendary service guests know and love.

The 'Come Aboard Sale' spans 345 destinations across all seven continents, with voyages aboard Princess' 17-ship fleet—including the new Star Princess and voyages including:

Europe: June 23, 2026: 7-day Mediterranean & Aegean on Enchanted Princess, starting at $999 May 2, 2026: 7-day Mediterranean with Italy & Turkey on Sun Princess, starting at $1,199 April 19, 2027: 12-day British Isles with France & Belfast on Majestic Princess, starting at $1,699

Caribbean: May 16, 2026: 7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Regal Princess, starting at $499 August 29, 2026: 7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas on Regal Princess, starting at $549 November 29, 2026: 7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Sun Princess, starting at $649

Alaska and West Coast: May 3, 2026: 7-Day Alaska Inside Passage on Star Princess, starting at $899 May 2, 2026: 4-Day Pacific Coastal on Grand Princess, starting at $339 September 17, 2026: 16-Day Hawaiian Islands on Ruby Princess, starting at $1,399 October 3, 2026: 10-Day Mexican Riviera on Ruby Princess, starting at $799



Full Savings Breakdown:

Up to $200 savings per stateroom for voyages of 6-8 nights

Up to $500 savings per stateroom for voyages of 9+ nights

"Wave Season is one of the most anticipated times of the year for cruise lovers, and we're thrilled to kick it off by sharing some of our very best savings," said Marie Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Princess Cruises. "Whether you're a loyal guest who has sailed with us before, a first-time cruiser ready to discover the magic of the sea, or a multi-generational family planning that special vacation together, our 'Come Aboard Sale' makes it easier than ever to turn those dream adventures into reality."

The "Come Aboard Sale" runs from 12 am PT on December 9, 2025, through 11:59 pm PT on February 16, 2026, and is available to residents of all 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. More details and exclusions can be found at www.princess.com/sale.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

*Advertised amount of $500 is per double occupancy stateroom ($250 per guest) on a 17+ day voyage in a Suite or Mini-Suite.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

