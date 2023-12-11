Princess Cruises' New Shining Star Princess Begins Countdown to Summer 2025 Mediterranean Debut

Traditional Keel Laying Ceremony at Fincantieri Shipyard Marks Construction Milestone

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises and the line's partners at Fincantieri Shipyard today celebrated the beginning of construction of the second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess – with the official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.

The keel, the bottommost part of the ship and main foundation, is the first block of the vessel to be constructed. Star Princess' 500-ton (1.1 million pound) keel was ceremoniously lowered by crane into position on the keel blocks in the dry dock, where the ship will remain until the float out. The computer-guided maneuver took only minutes, commencing the more than two million man-hours that will ultimately go into building the cruise ship.

Followed by a traditional blessing and ceremony, Princess and Fincantieri executives welded a Princess Medallion into the ship, believed to bring good luck to the vessel and all who sail on her.

"Our multi-decade shipbuilding collaboration continues to progress as we build spectacular ships that are enabled by the most advanced technology available while infusing magnificent Italian craftsmanship and respecting beautiful Princess design heritage," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Star Princess joins her sister ship, Sun Princess, as the largest ships ever built for Princess at 175,500 tons and carrying 4,300 guests. The new ship is built on a platform that is distinctly different and unique to Princess, designed to simultaneously embrace the Princess heritage while celebrating the romance of the sea by offering more dynamic, outward views.

While 20 percent larger than any of the line's existing ships, Star Princess' design retains the more intimate settings Princess is known for, with several new and incredibly ground-breaking spaces such as:

  • The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini.
  • Next-level Piazza, featuring a glass sphere.
  • "See it to believe it" Princess Arena, a configurable, technologically-advanced main theater that allows Princess to produce a variety of innovative entertainment concepts
  • A majestic, three-story dining room positioned aft of the ship to deliver unforgettable wake views

Guests also will love the expanded accommodations options with luxurious staterooms and suites, elevating the art of relaxation and serenity. Star Princess guests can enjoy the exclusive Princess Experience, powered by the Medallion, that extends Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences.

The new ship will be the second in the Princess fleet to be powered by LNG fuel technology and also is being built with the most advanced sustainable innovations available.

Star Princess makes her debut in August 2025, with cruises on sale now.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

