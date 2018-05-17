Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries

Emerald Princess will be the cruise line's second Neo-Panamax ship, after Caribbean Princess, to be modified during a scheduled spring 2019 drydock. The ship will traverse the new Agua Clara locks on the Atlantic side of the canal as well as the new Cocoli Locks on the Pacific Side, that opened in June 2016, as part of the 10-year, $5.4 billion "Neo-Panamax" expansion.

Princess Cruises offers three ways to experience the Panama Canal – roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, roundtrip from Los Angeles, or a full transit that sails ocean between Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles or San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C. The 2019-2020 line-up features five ships, with 10- to 21-day options, also visiting culturally rich ports in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.

"Traversing the Panama Canal should be on every destination lovers' bucket list," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "I remember my first experience in the Panama Canal ... I was in awe at the precise maneuvering our Captain had to execute to sail through the locks and was amazed by the world's greatest shortcut that forever changed international trade."

Each Princess Cruises transit of the Panama Canal includes live narration from the bridge offering a glimpse into the history and insight that went into this engineering feat, as well as a day of scenic cruising through Gatun Lake. Beyond the Canal, guests will enjoy the diverse cultures of Central and South America, the rainforests and wildlife of Panama and Costa Rica, and some of the top-rated beaches of the Caribbean.

Program highlights for the 2019-2020 Panama Canal season include:

Five ships offering six itineraries and 36 departures onboard Caribean Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess and Pacific Princess.

Six unique itineraries from four departure ports – Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles , San Francisco and Vancouver .

, and . Visits to 24 destinations in 12 countries, including eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as Cartagena's walled Old City.

walled Old City. Featuring 21 transits through the historic locks on Coral, Island or Pacific Princess and 15 transits through the new locks on Caribbean or Emerald Princess.

or Emerald Princess. Robust shore excursion offerings including the Animal Planet Exclusive tour of the Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica , where guests may even meet sloth superstars featured on the Animal Planet.

Princess Cruises is a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry, named "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries" numerous times by Recommend magazine. More details about offerings to the Panama Canal can be found at www.princess.com/panamacanal.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

