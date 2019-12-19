Princess Cruises Reveals 2021 Alaska Cruises and Cruisetours

New! Regal Princess debuts in Alaska , sailing roundtrip Seattle on Sundays on seven-day Inside Passage cruises, opposite Emerald Princess on Saturdays.

Regal Princess debuts in , sailing roundtrip on Sundays on seven-day Inside Passage cruises, opposite Emerald Princess on Saturdays. Royal Princess, Star Princess, Sapphire Princess and Coral Princess, sail between Vancouver and Anchorage ( Whittier ) on the popular Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, with two glacier-viewing experiences. Guests sailing on these voyages can choose to take a cruisetour, traveling through the interior of Alaska to Denali National Park before or after their cruise.

and ( ) on the popular Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, with two glacier-viewing experiences. Guests sailing on these voyages can choose to take a cruisetour, traveling through the interior of to before or after their cruise. Ruby Princess becomes the largest ship to sail on the cruise line's 10-day Inside Passage voyage, roundtrip from San Francisco offering guests the added bucket-list experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

offering guests the added bucket-list experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Sun Princess homeports out of both Vancouver and Los Angeles , sailing on 7 day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip Vancouver in early summer, then offering 14 day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip Los Angeles later in the summer.

and , sailing on 7 day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip in early summer, then offering 14 day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip later in the summer. Coral Princess offers a 12-day Inside Passage cruise in May, roundtrip from Vancouver , featuring Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier and Prince Rupert, B.C.

, featuring Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier and More Ashore late-night stays on many voyages in Alaska's capital city Juneau .

capital city . Back by popular demand! 17-night Ultimate Princess cruisetour featuring two nights at each one of the five Princess wilderness lodges with visits to five national parks. The services of a tour director and most meals on land are also included.

This season, five ships in Alaska will be MedallionClass (Regal, Royal, Ruby, Emerald, and Coral). Star Princess will also feature MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea.

"With our rich history in Alaska, Princess Cruises continues to differentiate itself to deliver a truly authentic Alaska experience that connects our guests with the local culture and wilderness on a cruise or cruisetour," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Our 2021 lineup includes plenty of choices so travelers with big and small groups, various budgets and vacation time available can visit and take in the unmatched beauty of Alaska."

Princess Cruises offers key product differentiators in Alaska, including:

Award-winning North to Alaska program featuring Cook My Catch, an exclusive culinary program allowing guests to return from select Princess fishing excursions only to have the chef prepare their very own catch of the day. Also offered, the crowd-favorite Puppies in the Piazza, where real Alaska sled dog puppies are brought on board for guests to interact with.

program featuring Cook My Catch, an exclusive culinary program allowing guests to return from select Princess fishing excursions only to have the chef prepare their very own catch of the day. Also offered, the crowd-favorite Puppies in the Piazza, where real sled dog puppies are brought on board for guests to interact with. MedallionClass -enabled cruise ships, powered by OceanMedallion , the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to connect with loved ones, make new friends and enjoy what they love most about cruising.

-enabled cruise ships, powered by , the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, delivering a hassle-free, personalized vacation that gives guests more time to connect with loved ones, make new friends and enjoy what they love most about cruising. Exclusive Discovery and Animal Planet shore excursions, giving guests opportunities to catch a glimpse of Alaska wildlife, including bears, whales, bald eagles and more. In addition, Princess has partnered with a team of local experts in Alaska to give guests even more exclusive and authentic experiences ashore as part of the cruise line's award-winning Local Connections program, like cooking with an Alaska chef or going on a photo safari with a nature photographer.

In addition to Alaska cruises, Princess Cruises is the only cruise line to own and operate five Alaska wilderness lodges, all located riverside near national parks. Cruisetour highlights include:

Two unique perspectives to see Denali, the tallest mountain in North America at 20,310 feet from two lodges – Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge and Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

at 20,310 feet from two lodges – Mt. and Exclusive Direct to the Wilderness rail service, taking guests directly to and from their cruise ship to the Denali area.

rail service, taking guests directly to and from their cruise ship to the Denali area. More remote lodge locations including Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge , overlooking Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge , near Kenai Fjords National Park.

, overlooking Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and , near Kenai Fjords National Park. Unique Alaska experiences including a treehouse at the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge built by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet's Treehouse Masters . In addition, lodge guests will hear first-hand tales from mountain climbers who have conquered Denali as they tell their exhilarating stories in the Hudson Theater.

experiences including a at the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge built by of Animal Planet's . In addition, lodge guests will hear first-hand tales from mountain climbers who have conquered Denali as they tell their exhilarating stories in the Hudson Theater. Fannie Q's Saloon and Fireside Patio at the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, named after the famous local Alaska pioneer Fannie Quigley , is located in the center of the property and features a modern saloon ambience with indoor and outdoor seating, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The fireside patio offers a new gathering place for guests to roast marshmallows, talk about their adventures and have a drink under the midnight sun.

2019 marked Princess Cruises 50th season sailing in Alaska. In celebration of this great milestone, Princess Cruises connected with local communities to give back to the people who make Alaska one of the most unique and memorable destinations in the world. This includes:

Scholarship Donations : Princess Cruises granted 14 local graduates a college scholarship totaling $34,000 for students graduating from Ketchikan High School, Skagway High School and Tri-Valley and Cantwell High Schools in Healy .

: Princess Cruises granted 14 local graduates a college scholarship totaling for students graduating from Ketchikan High School, Skagway High School and Tri-Valley and in . Masters of the Sea totem pole: To thank the local community of Ketchikan , for supporting Princess Cruises over the last 50 years, the cruise line dedicated a specially-crafted totem pole to this charming coastal town. The Masters of the Sea totem pole, housed at the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau, was crafted by local carver and cultural ambassador as part of Princess Cruises North to Alaska program, Kelly White . The totem pole was carved onboard Ruby Princess.

Guests looking to visit Alaska in 2020 can take advantage of Princess Cruises Best. Sale. Ever. including drinks, wi-fi and gratuities when they book a cruise or cruisetour. The sale runs now through February 29, 2020.

Captain's Circle Savings

Princess Past Guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of a discount up to $100 per person off the public fare, based on itinerary. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain's Circle guests when they book early.

More information about Princess Cruises' 2021 Alaska season is available by contacting a professional travel advisor, calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com/alaska.

1Recognized as a destination leader, more guests choose Princess in Alaska than any other cruise line.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

For more information contact:

Negin Kamali, 661-753-1539, nkamali@princesscruises.com

Alivia Owyoung Ender, 661-753-1542, awyoung@princesscruises.com

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

