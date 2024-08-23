More Than 90 Voyages Conveniently Embark from Ft. Lauderdale and Port Canaveral Aboard Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced its biggest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships—Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess—departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.

Now available for booking, guests seeking the ultimate summer getaway can choose from over 90 voyages sailing to every region of the Caribbean from two of Florida's most convenient cruise ports.

Princess Cruises Sails to All Regions of the Caribbean for the First Time Ever in Summer 2026

"Princess continues to expand access to our world-class premium experience now operating from eight North America homeports. With ships now departing from both Central Florida and South Florida, it's easier and more convenient than ever to set sail aboard the iconic Love Boat," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Highlights of the summer 2026 Caribbean season include:

Port Canaveral – Cruising roundtrip from Port Canaveral, an easy drive from Orlando, Caribbean Princess offers sailings to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean on 7-day cruises that can easily be combined to see both regions on 14-day Caribbean Adventurer sailings, including:

6-Day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos : Nassau , Amber Cover and Grand Turk – May 11, 2026

: , and Grand Turk – 7-Day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos : Nassau , Princess Cays, Amber Cover and Grand Turk – May 17 , June 7 , 28, July 19 , August 9 , 30, September 20 , October 11, 2026

: , Princess Cays, and Grand Turk – , , 28, , , 30, , 7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico : Cozumel , Cosa May and Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – May 24 , June 14 , July 5 , 26, August 16 , September 6 , 27, 2026

: , and Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – , , , 26, , , 27, 2026 7-day Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico : San Juan , Amber Cove and Grand Turk – May 31 , June 21 , July 12 , August 2 , 23, September 13 , October 4, 2026

Ft. Lauderdale – Offering sailings that visit all regions of the Caribbean in the summer including, Eastern, Southern and Western, Regal Princess sails 7-day Eastern or Western Caribbean itineraries, or an 8-day cruise Southern Caribbean. Guests who want a longer vacation to visit multiple regions can sail on a combination cruise for 14 days:

8-day Southern Caribbean with ABC Islands : Aruba , Bonaire and Curaçao – April 3, 2026 . Guests can take advantage of extended port stays with More Ashore in Aruba and Curaçao, offering more time to explore the islands.

: , and Curaçao – . Guests can take advantage of extended port stays with More Ashore in and Curaçao, offering more time to explore the islands. 7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas : Princess Cays, Amber Cove , Grand Turk – April 11 , May 9 , June 6 , July 4 , August 1 , 29, 2026

: Princess Cays, , Grand Turk – , , , , , 29, 2026 7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico : Cozumel , Belize City, Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – April 18 , May 2 , 16, 30, June 13 , 27, July 11 , 25, August 8 , 22, 2026

: , City, Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – , , 16, 30, , 27, , 25, , 22, 2026 7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas: Princess Cays, San Juan , St. Thomas – April 25 , May 23 , June 20 , July 18 , August 15, 2026

Princess also sails two Southern Caribbean Islander cruises at the start and end of the season, including:

Caribbean Princess 13-day Southern Caribbean Islander : From Ft. Lauderdale to Port Canaveral: Princess Cays, Aruba , Curaçao, Bonaire , San Juan , Amber Cove , Grand Turk, Nassau – April 28, 2026

: From Ft. Lauderdale to Port Canaveral: Princess Cays, , Curaçao, , , , Grand Turk, – Regal Princess 14-day Southern Caribbean Islander: From Ft. Lauderdale to New York : Curaçao, Aruba , Grenada , Barbados , Dominica , St. Maarten , San Juan – September 5, 2026

Onboard Spending Money for Captain's Circle Members

Captain's Circle members will receive up to $200 in onboard spending money if they book by October 31, 2024. Summer 2026 guests will receive $50/per person for voyages 7-10 days, and $100/per person for guests booking combined, 14-day Caribbean Adventurer voyages.

The Princess Experience

Caribbean Princess and Regal Princess offer well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew appreciation and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

