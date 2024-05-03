Sky Princess Departs Southampton on August 8, 2026; Bookings Open May 23, 2024

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrotourism is top of mind for travelers making special trips for phenomenal experiences in the sky—and with the recent "take-your-breath-away" total solar eclipse, thousands of cruisers onboard Emerald Princess and Discovery Princess off the coast of Mexico caught a glimpse of the astounding total darkness event.

Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe (PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe

The next, not-to-be-missed total solar eclipse takes place on August 12, 2026, and once again a Princess cruise ship will be perfectly positioned, this time in northern Spain, to witness this bucket list event - two minutes and 18 seconds of totality. The 3,660-guest Sky Princess departs Southampton August 8, 2026, on a 14-day Mediterranean cruise, highlighted with total eclipse viewing while the ship is in its path at sea off the coast of Spain.

"The best way to see a total solar eclipse is via cruise ship, and our guests who recently experienced this rare occurrence on Discovery Princess and Emerald Princess were simply blown away," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We make it easy for guests to come aboard, relax and meet other eclipse enthusiasts. It's truly a special opportunity."

The Total Eclipse Sky Princess Voyage goes on sale May 23, 2024, with rates starting at $2,199* per person. During the eclipse, Sky Princess guests will gather on the top decks with Princess safety glasses for viewing, as well as enjoy lectures from astronomy experts, themed treats and drinks, stargazing at night, solar system trivia and more.

This incredible, 14-day Mediterranean cruise sailing takes place August 8-22, 2026, roundtrip from Southampton (London), and visits seven historical and vibrant ports, including:

Cherbourg, France - one of France's greatest ports with art and history museums, its basilica, the Ravalet castle and the Cité de la Mer maritime museum.

- one of greatest ports with art and history museums, its basilica, the Ravalet castle and the Cité de la Mer maritime museum. Bilbao, Spain – located in northern Spain , Bilbao is surrounded by green mountains and is the de facto capital of Basque Country, with a skyscraper-filled downtown. It's famed for the Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim Museum Bilbao.

– located in northern , is surrounded by green mountains and is the de facto capital of Basque Country, with a skyscraper-filled downtown. It's famed for the Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. Malaga, Spain - famous as Picasso's birthplace and the gateway to Spain's Costa del Sol, Malaga mixes warm vacation vibes with Andalusia's indomitable spirit.

- famous as Picasso's birthplace and the gateway to Costa del Sol, Malaga mixes warm vacation vibes with Andalusia's indomitable spirit. Cartagena , Spain - founded by the Carthaginians around 220 B.C. , the city boomed during the Roman period. Among its many Roman ruins are a 1st-century B.C. theater and Casa de la Fortuna, a villa with murals and mosaics.

- founded by the Carthaginians around , the city boomed during the Roman period. Among its many Roman ruins are a 1st-century B.C. theater and Casa de la Fortuna, a villa with murals and mosaics. Gibraltar – this British Overseas Territory and headland is located on Spain's south coast. It's dominated by the Rock of Gibraltar , a 1,398-foot limestone ridge.

– this British Overseas Territory and headland is located on south coast. It's dominated by the Rock of , a 1,398-foot limestone ridge. Lisbon, Portugal – the capital and largest city of Portugal , Lisbon is mainland Europe 's westernmost capital city and the only one along the Atlantic coast.

– the capital and largest city of , is mainland 's westernmost capital city and the only one along the Atlantic coast. La Coruña, Spain – in the Galicia region of northwest Spain , it's known for its Roman lighthouse, the Tower of Hercules, which has sweeping coastal views.

"Our recent solar eclipse cruises were completely sold out so interested guests should book this Sky Princess cruise as soon as it opens on May 23. It truly will be an experience to remember," Padgett added.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

*Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses not included

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises