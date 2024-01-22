Princess Cruises Showcases Top Reasons to Visit Canada & New England for Upcoming 2024 Season

Considered One of the "Best Places to Visit" in 2024, Award-Winning Cruise Line Offers Historically Rich Itineraries to Iconic East Coast Destinations

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Canada & New England 2024 cruise season from Princess Cruises offers guests the chance to explore the many wonders of the region, including Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, recently named one of "The Best Places to Visit" in 2024 by CNN.

Saint John gives visitors access to the famous Bay of Fundy, known for having the world's largest tides and is featured on 15 Princess cruises during the highly-anticipated 2024 season. In addition, several scenic coastal New England & Canadian ports showcase the pages of history and stunning natural beauty blended seamlessly onboard a Princess vacation, the cruise line recognized for delivering the "Best Canada and New England Itineraries" by Porthole Magazine.

"We bring a desired mix of destinations on our award-winning Canada & New England itineraries so our guests can easily explore charming must-see ports in this storied region," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess. "From our premium onboard experience to new itineraries, turnaround ports and enticing shore excursions, we give our guests all that this spectacular area has to offer in the temperate summer months through the fall that is bursting with vibrant colors."

With cruises on sale now, here are the top reasons to visit Canada & New England with Princess in 2024:

Two Dozen Memorable Cruises: Princess sails on 25 departures for the upcoming June through October 2024 season, with three amenity-filled Love Boats sailing from New York City, Quebéc City and Boston (NEW!), offering easy drive-in access to celebrated turnaround ports and attractive air service from all over the U.S.

History Buffs Unite with Perfect Lead Up to the Sestercentennial, Marking 250th Birthday of the U.S.: For the first time ever, Princess offers a series of Colonial Heritage itineraries featuring Yorktown, Va., part of Virginia's Historic Triangle, the gateway to Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown, along with stops at charming and history-rich Charleston, Boston and Halifax or Saint John. Island Princess sails roundtrip from New York on June 4, 14 and 25, 2024.

New "Beantown" Homeport Departures: What better way to start a Canada & New England exploration than from Boston, famous for the Freedom Trail, legendary sports teams and an ever-enticing dining scene with fresh local produce and seafood. A new home port, Emerald Princess sails seven-day roundtrip cruises from Boston visiting Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Portland or Bar Harbor, as well as 10-day Boston to Quebéc City (or vice versa) including Saint John for the Bay of Fundy and Charlottetown for Prince Edward Island, plus an overnight in Quebéc City. For those looking for a longer unique itinerary, a 17-day cruise combines the best of the East Coast with three visits to ports in remote Greenland, with opportunities to see magnificent fjords and stunning landscapes. Emerald Princess cruises from Boston July 14 - October 7, 2024.

Enchanted Cruises: With the awe-inspiring moment of sailing underneath the Verrazzano Bridge after passing the beautiful Statue of Liberty, Enchanted Princess sails roundtrip from New York City on seven-day cruises visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Halifax and Saint John for Bay of Fundy (on select cruises). Cruises depart August 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2024.

Shore Excursions Galore: As Princess brings guests to these incredible New England and Canadian ports, they can choose from a huge selection of immersive shore excursions to deeply explore this part of the world including:

Scenic visits to Acadia National Park , Cooks Trail, the Viking Trail, Bay of Fundy, Peggy's Cove and more

, Cooks Trail, the Viking Trail, Bay of Fundy, Peggy's Cove and more Active explorations featuring walking tours, hiking and sea kayaking

Whale watching, puffins and rocky coastlines

Historic Mansions and of course, lighthouses

Inviting culinary tours featuring lobster bakes, breweries and pubs

The full French-Canadian culture exploring the architecture and cafés of Old Quebéc

Personalized Service: Exclusive Princess MedallionClass service extends the cruise line's leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences. Guests enjoy an effortless vacation that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever you need, delivered to you anywhere on board.

Unmatched Value Unmatched Anywhere Else: Travelers would be hard pressed to find a better value than a cruise compared to vacationing ashore, staying in multiple hotels, unpacking and repacking, and having to pay for meals and entertainment. On a Princess cruise, there are stateroom categories for every budget and fares include all fresh-made meals, dazzling entertainment and warm welcoming service. Rates for the upcoming Canada & New England season start a $528 per person for a seven-day cruise. And, with Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages guests enjoy the ultimate in savings by adding popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when amenities are purchased separately.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

